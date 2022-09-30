Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin volunteers join Red Cross recovery after Hurricane Ian
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 30 Wisconsin volunteers went south to help aid with recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian, the American Red Cross announced Sunday. They join the hundreds of disaster workers working across several states to aid people facing the destruction left behind after Ian, the Red Cross said.
WEAU-TV 13
Oneida Nation, state unveil new dual-language signs
ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oneida Nation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation have unveiled new dual-language signs on state highways. “Oneida Language is the first language of our ancestors and we appreciate the state of Wisconsin for their recognition and respect of our sovereignty, language and traditions,” Oneida Chairman Tehassi Hill said. “Native preservation and languages go to the heart of a Tribe’s unique cultural identities, traditions, spiritual beliefs, and self-governance. We look forward to revitalizing the Oneida language through these signs.”
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin DHS offering grants for behavioral health workforce training
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is offering organizations grants to facilitate mental health and substance use services. The grants will prepare workforces to respond to the beliefs, practices and needs of diverse communities, according to DHS. “This grant program seeks to ensure that when...
WEAU-TV 13
Two lawsuits target Wisconsin policy on absentee ballots
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Two lawsuits filed this week argue that Wisconsin election clerks should be allowed to accept absentee ballots that are missing portions of witness addresses, the next step in the ongoing legal battle that has pit conservatives against liberals in the battleground state. The lawsuits come after...
WEAU-TV 13
Flags to fly at half-staff Saturday to honor firefighters
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff on Saturday to honor firefighters who died in the line of duty. On Friday, Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags lowered starting at sunrise the next morning as fire departments across the state pay tribute to their fallen comrades. Firefighters and the...
WEAU-TV 13
BBB warns offers for free solar panels are likely a scam
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau is warning to be careful when looking at installation offers for solar panels. The BBB said con artists offering “free solar panels” use misleading sales tactics and lies to trick homeowners out of money and into giving away personal information.
