What a Supreme Court impeachment from 1805 could mean for Justice Clarence Thomas: historian
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has been calling for the impeachment of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguing that in light of his wife Ginni Thomas' efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, he has no business taking part in cases that are related, in any way, to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. But fellow House Democrats, for the most part, haven't been receptive to AOC's recommendation — although they agree that Thomas should recuse himself from any Jan. 6-related cases.
Kamala Harris attacks Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for Roe remarks
Vice President Kamala Harris criticized Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Friday for his portion of the Supreme Court ruling that reversed Roe v. Wade.
Ex-Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer refuses to condemn Ginni Thomas over efforts to overturn election
Former US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has refused to weigh in on the controversy surrounding Ginni Thomas’s involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Mr Breyer told CNN that the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas can make her own decisions about her political activity and whether...
Justice Elena Kagan warns Supreme Court can forfeit legitimacy when overturning precedent
Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Monday cautioned that courts look political and forfeit legitimacy when they needlessly overturn precedent and decide more than they have to. Speaking less than three months after a five-justice conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade's constitutional guarantee of abortion access, Kagan said the public's...
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas who urged Arizona officials to overturn election result, plans to testify before Jan. 6 committee: CNN
Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist, previously sent messages to Mark Meadows and Arizona officials to overturn the 2020 election result.
Supreme Court rearranges its seating chart as Jackson takes the bench
Tradition is a long-held value at the US Supreme Court, where the nine justices' adherence to a myriad of historic rules makes the inner workings of America's highest court reliably consistent even as its decisions sometimes send shock waves through the country.
Longtime counselor to Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts stepping down
A longtime counselor to U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is stepping down from his post, the court announced on Tuesday. Jeffrey Minear will retire as the counselor to Roberts on Sept. 30, a position he was appointed to in 2006, not long after Roberts assumed his role as chief justice.
Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case
The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
Alito on SCOTUS critics: 'Questioning our integrity crosses an important line'
Justice Samuel Alito says criticism of the Supreme Court is going too far.
Ex-Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer says he’s ‘very sorry’ about abortion decision
Former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer expressed regret for the high court’s decision to allow states to force women to carry unwanted pregnancies to term, in his first interview since leaving the bench earlier this year.Mr Breyer told CNN’s Chris Wallace he is "very, very, very sorry" about the decision, which overturned a half-century of expanded reproductive rights for women."Was I happy about it? Not for an instant. Did I do everything I could to persuade people? Of course, of course,” he said in the interview for the former Fox News anchor’s new CNN programme, Who’s Talking to Chris...
Justice Jackson makes Supreme Court debut in brief ceremony
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson made her first appearance on the Supreme Court bench in a brief courtroom ceremony Friday, three days before the start of the high court's new term. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses attended the invitation-only ceremonial...
Majority of Americans say Supreme Court is ‘out of touch’: poll
A majority of Americans say the Supreme Court is “out of touch,” according to a poll released Friday by Monmouth University. About 60 percent of Americans surveyed say that the high court is out of touch with the “values and beliefs” of the public, compared to 34 percent who said the court is in touch.
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson says people approach her with 'a profound sense of pride' over her appointment to the high court
"They stare at me as if to say, 'Look at what we've done ... this is what we can accomplish if we put our minds to it,'" Jackson said on Friday.
Supreme Court Nominations Fast Facts
See CNN's Supreme Court Nominations Fast Facts for a look at the SCOTUS nomination process.
SCOTUS is back in session – is the next Dobbs on the docket?
Last term, the Supreme Court unwound nearly 50 years of reproductive freedom, overturning Roe v. Wade and revoking the bodily autonomy of any American who can become pregnant. The damage of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision continues to play out every day in red states that rushed to ban abortion. But the Supreme Court’s conservative supermajority is not likely finished rolling back long-held personal freedoms. The Court is back in session Monday and, over the next few months, will hear oral arguments on a slate of cases concerning voting rights, election law, discrimination, and affirmative action – any one of which could prove as harmful as Dobbs. Ali Velshi is joined by Jeffrey Rosen, president and CEO of the National Constitution Center and Fatima Goss Graves, president and CEO of the National Women’s Law Center to break down the facts of each of these crucial cases and what’s at stake.Oct. 2, 2022.
Five cases to watch as a conservative Supreme Court begins its new term
When the Supreme Court starts its new term Monday, the six Republican-appointed justices are expected to resume the project they began last term of remaking U.S. constitutional law in a conservative image. With many Americans are still reckoning with a term that eliminated the federal abortion right in the Dobbs...
Supreme Court investiture marks another historic first for Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson
The Supreme Court, a place bound by tradition and formality, will hold one of its most scripted rituals on Friday for a justice whose appointment broke the mold of history.
POLITICO Playbook: As trust in SCOTUS drops, Alito spars with Kagan
OVERNIGHT — WaPo: “Harris visits DMZ after North Korean missile tests”. HURRICANE IAN LATEST — AP: “People trapped, 2M without power after Ian swamps SW Florida”: “One of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United States barreled across the Florida peninsula overnight Wednesday, threatening catastrophic flooding inland, the National Hurricane Center warned.”
