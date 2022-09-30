ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Salon

What a Supreme Court impeachment from 1805 could mean for Justice Clarence Thomas: historian

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has been calling for the impeachment of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguing that in light of his wife Ginni Thomas' efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, he has no business taking part in cases that are related, in any way, to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. But fellow House Democrats, for the most part, haven't been receptive to AOC's recommendation — although they agree that Thomas should recuse himself from any Jan. 6-related cases.
abovethelaw.com

Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case

The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
The Independent

Ex-Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer says he’s ‘very sorry’ about abortion decision

Former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer expressed regret for the high court’s decision to allow states to force women to carry unwanted pregnancies to term, in his first interview since leaving the bench earlier this year.Mr Breyer told CNN’s Chris Wallace he is "very, very, very sorry" about the decision, which overturned a half-century of expanded reproductive rights for women."Was I happy about it? Not for an instant. Did I do everything I could to persuade people? Of course, of course,” he said in the interview for the former Fox News anchor’s new CNN programme, Who’s Talking to Chris...
MSNBC

SCOTUS is back in session – is the next Dobbs on the docket?

Last term, the Supreme Court unwound nearly 50 years of reproductive freedom, overturning Roe v. Wade and revoking the bodily autonomy of any American who can become pregnant. The damage of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision continues to play out every day in red states that rushed to ban abortion. But the Supreme Court’s conservative supermajority is not likely finished rolling back long-held personal freedoms. The Court is back in session Monday and, over the next few months, will hear oral arguments on a slate of cases concerning voting rights, election law, discrimination, and affirmative action – any one of which could prove as harmful as Dobbs. Ali Velshi is joined by Jeffrey Rosen, president and CEO of the National Constitution Center and Fatima Goss Graves, president and CEO of the National Women’s Law Center to break down the facts of each of these crucial cases and what’s at stake.Oct. 2, 2022.
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: As trust in SCOTUS drops, Alito spars with Kagan

OVERNIGHT — WaPo: “Harris visits DMZ after North Korean missile tests”. HURRICANE IAN LATEST — AP: “People trapped, 2M without power after Ian swamps SW Florida”: “One of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United States barreled across the Florida peninsula overnight Wednesday, threatening catastrophic flooding inland, the National Hurricane Center warned.”
