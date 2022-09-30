Read full article on original website
Ned Everette Summerlin
Four Oaks, NC: Mr. Ned Everette Summerlin, age 69, of Harper House Road passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at SECU Hospice House in Smithfield surrounded by his loving family. Graveside Services will be held 3:00PM – Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Mill Creek Christian Church Cemetery, Bentonville. Officiating will be Rev. Jessica Braxton.
Rose Marie Conley
Newton Grove, NC: Mrs. Rose Marie “Bobbi” Conley, age 79, of Newton Grove, NC passed away September 29, 2022 at Johnston Health in Smithfield, NC. Memorial Services will be announced at a later date. Mrs. Conley was born on December 3, 1942 in Anson County, NC to the...
Cindy Clayton Huntsberry
Cindy Huntsberry spent much of her time in her own little world. She could be found wandering the aisles of the grocery store, muttering to herself, either laughing or frustrated at some conversation going on inside her head. And often that is how she was found – by clients who she had helped over a 40-year legal career.
William Kenneth Morgan
Benson, NC: Mr. William Kenneth Morgan, age 77, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 at his residence. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM, Monday, October 3, 2022 at Stones Creek Advent Christian Church, 343 Wood’s Crossroads Road, Benson, NC 27504. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Scott Johnson will officiate.
New Riverwood Middle Principal Comes Home To Johnston County
Monica Sawyer moved to Smithfield when she was 10 years old. As an only child growing up in rural eastern North Carolina, she promised herself that as soon as she graduated from Smithfield-Selma High she would move away and never return. Four years ago, she happily ate those words and...
Generator Powering Johnston County Home Blamed For Carbon Monoxide Death
CLAYTON – A Johnston County man died Saturday morning from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning. It happened on Trenburg Place near Clayton. The neighborhood lost power around 7:00pm Friday. A 65 year-old man was reportedly running a propane-powered generator in his garage to power his home. Around 4:00am Saturday, the...
Operation Green Light For Veterans
JOHNSTON COUNTY – In preparation for the upcoming Veterans Day, Johnston County Commissioners have adopted a Resolution in support of Operation Green Light for Veterans, from October 1 through Veterans Day, November 11, 2022. Operation Green Light is a time to salute and honor the service and sacrifice of...
Faith & Blue Community Event October 8
SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield Police Department is partnering with LifeSpring Church to host Faith and Blue weekend on Saturday, October 8th at Smith-Collins Park, located at 909 East Lee Street. From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., citizens can enjoy a free pig-pickin’, pumpkin painting, bounce houses, popcorn, cotton candy and more.
9 Johnston County Elementary Schools Selected For Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Program
RALEIGH – A record-setting 232 elementary schools across North Carolina, including 9 public schools in Johnston County, have been selected and approved by the State Board of Education to participate in the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program for the 2022-23 school year. This is North Carolina’s largest number of schools ever to participate in a given school year. Every school that applied was selected and approved to participate.
Town of Smithfield Drone Fly-In
SMITHFIELD – The Town of Smithfield will hold a Drone Fly-in Event at Gertrude Johnson Park, located at 1222 W. Market Street, on Saturday, October 8th from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The event, sponsored by Nine-Ten Drones, Aloft, Zipline, Duke Energy and Blue Mountain Drones, will give attendees...
US 301 Head On Crash Seriously Injures Driver
SMITHFIELD – One driver was seriously injured and another driver arrested for suspicious of impaired driving following a head on crash around 6:00am Saturday. The accident was reported in the 3500 block of US 301 South in front of the former Holt Lake BBQ restaurant. Initial reports indicate the...
Tractor Trailer Crashes And Burns On Interstate 95
BENSON – A tractor trailer driver may have suffered a blowout of his right front tire as he headed northbound on Interstate 95 at the 78 mile marker near Benson around 6:00pm Sunday. The driver, who was hauling a load of green peppers, crashed in to the endcap of...
Driver Arrested Following Early Morning High Speed Chase
JOHNSTON COUNTY – A driver led law enforcement officers on a lengthy chase Saturday morning through southern Johnston County. It started when Johnston County deputies responded to Interstate 95 to locate an erratic driver reported by a 911 caller. When officers attempted to pull over the Ford pickup, the driver refused to stop.
Police Investigate Illegally Parked Van, Locate Narcotics
CLAYTON – Two people were arrested on multiple drug offenses August 21st after a Clayton police officer, on routine patrol, noticed an illegally parked Chrysler van in the Walmart parking lot. After speaking with the occupants in the van, the officer reportedly noticed drug paraphernalia in plain sight on...
Police Identify Driver Killed In Single Car Accident
CLAYTON – Clayton Police are investigating a single car accident Friday afternoon. It happened around 4:00pm on Covered Bridge Road near Brookhill Drive. Police said a 2001 Chevy Malibu ran off the road and struck a tree. The car sustained heavy damage. The driver, Morgan Justine Stough, age 24,...
