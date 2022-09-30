WATCH: Chris Eubank Jr. vows to retire if he loses to Conor Benn as boxing stars exchange verbal blows on 'Good Morning Britain'

Read full article on original website
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius PPV price: $74.99
By Adam Baskin: Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius card has an asking price of $74.99 on FOX Sports pay-per-view on October 15th. The event kicks off at 9:00 p.m. ET. While some boxing fans are complaining bitterly about the Wilder-Helenius PPV price, it’s actually a great deal. This is the same price as the recent Andy Ruiz Jr vs. Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz card on FOX Sports pay-per-view, and that was an excellent fight.
Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford in jeopardy
By Chris Williams: The November 19th undisputed welterweight clash between unified champion Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford is currently in jeopardy over the contract. WBO 147-lb champion Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) wants transparency to the expenses for the event because he’s not getting a guaranteed purse. Crawford will be getting a percentage of the net revenue for the fight. As a result, he wants the power to be able to approve or reject expenses for the fight.
Tyson Fury’s plan-B options: Andy Ruiz Jr, Luis Ortiz & Filip Hrgovic
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury’s dad, John Fury, says they’re looking at Andy Ruiz Jr, Luis Ortiz, and Filip Hrgovic as alternative options for the December 3rd fight if the fight with Anthony Joshua isn’t made. John has serious doubts about the Fury vs. Joshua fight taking...
Dmitry Bivol faces pressure fighter Gilberto Ramirez on Nov.5th
By Craig Page: WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol will defend against the tough pressure fighter Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez next month on November 5th at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. On paper, Bivol is far too quick for Ramirez and the vastly superior combination puncher. In Bivol’s...
Tyson Fury’s life ‘fell to pieces’ and ‘crumbled’ without boxing, reveals dad John as he opens up on retirement U-turn
JOHN FURY said his son Tyson's life was "crumbling by the second" during his brief boxing retirement. Unbeaten Fury claimed he was hanging up his gloves after knocking out Dillian Whyte at Wembley in April. But John revealed it took just a month until his son began to feel the...
Usyk's Manager Says Deontay Wilder is Real Option For Next Fight
Egis Klimas, the manager of WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, says Deontay Wilder is certainly a realistic option for his boxer's next fight. Wilder, a former WBC world champion, is returning to the ring on October 15th, when he faces Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Las Vegas.
Andre Ward slams Canelo Alvarez & Golovkin
By Sean Jones: Andre Ward says he was shocked that Canelo Alvarez failed to knock out the 40-year-old Gennadiy Golovkin in their fight last month on September 17th. Ward feels that Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) should have been able to stop this older version of Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) because he was there for a paycheck and had looked old for the last three years.
Eddie Hearn blamed for Fury vs Joshua not being finalized
Promoter Eddie Hearn is getting blamed by more than one person involved in stalled negotiations for a Fury vs Joshua British showdown. Anthony Joshua’s handler stands accused of delay tactics by holding onto the contract after revision. Eddie Hearn blamed for Fury vs Joshua delay. Bob Arum, who looks...
Demetrius Andrade: “We just getting started. Keep calm”
By Sam Volz: Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade posted on social media to let his fans know to keep calm following his decision to pull out of his fight against Zach Parker. Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) and Parker were supposed to fight for the interim WBO super middleweight title. However, Andrade opted to pull out of the fight, which makes sense given that he wouldn’t have received a huge purse for the fight.
Canelo Alvarez won’t beat Bivol in rematch says Shawn Porter
By Sean Jones: Shawn Porter says he no longer believes Canelo Alvarez will defeat Dmitry Bivol after watching the way he gassed out against an old Gennadiy Golovkin in their trilogy fight on September 17th. Porter notes that Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) faded in the later rounds against the 40-year-old...
Deontay Wilder: I'm Here To Make Nothing But Great Fights
Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is looking to make the biggest fights possible, as the 36-year-old boxer continues his career in the coming weeks. Wilder has been out of the ring since last October, when he was stopped in the eleventh round of his sensational trilogy fight with current WBC champion Tyson Fury.
Manuel Charr to Tyson Fury: “You’re a scared boy”
By Adam Baskin: Manuel Charr is badgering WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury to sign the contract for them to fight on December 3rd. Fury has talked of wanting to fight Charr after losing patience during talks for a fight against Anthony Joshua. That fight doesn’t look promising right now.
