WATCH: Chris Eubank Jr. vows to retire if he loses to Conor Benn as boxing stars exchange verbal blows on 'Good Morning Britain'

By Chris Williams: The November 19th undisputed welterweight clash between unified champion Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford is currently in jeopardy over the contract. WBO 147-lb champion Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) wants transparency to the expenses for the event because he’s not getting a guaranteed purse. Crawford will be getting a percentage of the net revenue for the fight. As a result, he wants the power to be able to approve or reject expenses for the fight.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO