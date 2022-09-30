ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau, AK

Friends of the Flags removes state flags, talks about weekend auction

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Liz Perry, the President & CEO of Travel Juneau shared information on Friends of the Flags Sunday morning. Perry talked about the process of removing the flags. "All volunteers. Everybody's donating their time this Sunday. Tyler Rental has donated the lift. We have other folks who...
Forbidden Peak Brewery's 3rd Auketoberfest kicks off Friday

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Forbidden Peak's annual Auketoberfest began Sep. 30th, featuring German-inspired beer and food. Makayla Chappell, Forbidden Peak's marketing and sales manager talked about the brewery's festivities this month. "Auketoberfest is an annual celebration that we have here in Auke Bay, Alaska. Try to feature a lot of...
Friends of the Flags to take down state flags this weekend

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Friends of the Flags will remove the U.S. state flags along Egan Drive between 10th Street and Marine Way on Sunday, Oct. 2, beginning at 7 a.m. Residents should expect temporary right lane closures as the group removes flags from the light poles, and are asked to exercise caution along Egan between 10th Street and Marine Way during the morning.
National Weather Service Juneau wraps up September trends

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Rick Fritsch, one of the lead forecasters and the climate focal point for Southeast Alaska, National Weather Service Juneau summarized one of the wettest months of the year, September, with temperatures, rainfalls, and trends. Juneau set one record temp-wise on the 26th with a daytime high...
Coast Guard rescues 2 after boat grounds southwest of Juneau

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Coast Guard rescued two people in stormy weather Saturday after their boat ran onto rocks in Pavlof Harbor, southwest Juneau. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Sitka located and hoisted the man and woman, who were stranded on the shore in low-visibility conditions.
US News and World Report

Man Took Extra Shift, Missed Landslide That Destroyed Home

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man whose home was destroyed by a landslide this week in Juneau said the outcome could have been worse had he not picked up an extra shift at work. “Fortunately, I wasn’t at home at the moment, but I was there about an hour and a half before it happened, so I’m very lucky to be alive,” Jin Mitchem told the Juneau Empire.
ktoo.org

Gastineau Avenue reopened in Juneau following landslide

Gastineau Avenue has reopened to traffic after crews removed debris from the landslide that destroyed one home and damaged at least two others Monday night. About 15 truckloads of debris were removed from the area Wednesday, according to a city press release. Crews cleared the remaining debris along the road Thursday morning.
CBJ: Flu shot may not be available at COVID-19 booster clinic

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau, the Juneau Public Health Center, Bartlett Regional Hospital, and the Juneau School District are sponsoring an updated COVID-19 booster vaccine clinic on Saturday, Oct. 1. The clinic will run from from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Floyd Dryden Middle...
2 recall grounds accepted against Hoonah Mayor Gerald Byers

Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - The municipal attorney and city clerk for Hoonah have accepted a pair of recall grounds against the city's embattled mayor. A total of four recall grounds were lodged against Hoonah Mayor Gerald Byers in September. A Hoonah man, Elijah Sheakley, had accused Mayor Byers of using...
alaskareporter.com

No arrests made as Juneau death investigation continues

Juneau Police Department continued last Thursday to investigate the area of Kaxdigoowu Héen Dei, also known as Brotherhood Bridge Trail, after receiving a report shortly before 4 p.m. last Wednesday that a woman’s body was found in the area. Late Wednesday night in a news release the police...
