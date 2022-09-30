NJ police officer charged with DUI, leaving scene of crash while off duty

SADDLE BROOK, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A Bergen County police officer was charged after he allegedly fell asleep while under the influence, crashed into a utility pole and then fled to his nearby home while off duty earlier this month.

Attilio Dente, a Saddle Brook patrol officer, was arrested by Bergen County sheriff's officers about 10:45 p.m. Sept. 2 outside his home on Catherine Avenue, according to municipal court documents reviewed by NJ.com .

After a day of drinking on Lake Hopatcong, Dente told police he passed out on the way home from his friend's house, according to NorthJersey.com , which viewed police body camera footage.

The 39-year-old allegedly struck a pole on Market Street before continuing to his house near Route 80, according to the report. He denied fleeing to the outlet.

Dente, who is seen in the videos sporting an American flag bathing suit and sandals, allegedly told a sheriff's officer that he closed his eyes for a moment and then woke up after allegedly striking the pole.

The records obtained by NJ.com show Dente was driving a black, 2013 Chevy pickup at the time and that he was injured.

He faces charges for both fleeing the scene of an accident and driving while intoxicated. Until the end of his court case and an internal affairs investigation, he has been suspended with pay.

An attorney did not immediately respond to NJ.com's request for comment on the arrest.