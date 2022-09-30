ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Watch: 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' trailer explores 'deepest fears'

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rvVtj_0iGobh4p00
"Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities," an anthology horror series created by Guillermo del Toro, is coming to Netflix in October. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

The streaming service shared a trailer for the anthology horror series Friday featuring director Guillermo del Toro.

Cabinet of Curiosities is based on del Toro's short story of the same name.

"Picture your mind as a cabinet where you lock up your darkest thoughts and deepest fears. What would happen if you open that cabinet for the world to see? We are about to find out," the director says in the trailer.

Cabinet of Curiosities features episodes from the directors of The Babadook , Splice , Mandy and more.

Cast members include Martin Starr, F. Murray Abraham, Crispin Glover , Rupert Grint and Sofia Boutella, with del Toro as host and narrator.

Cabinet of Curiosities will consist of eight episodes and premiere Oct. 25 on Netflix.

The episode titles are: "The Autopsy," "Dreams in the Witch House," "Graveyard Rats," "Lot 36," "The Murmuring," "The Outside," "Pickman's Model" and "The Viewing."

Del Toro is known for such films as Hellboy , Pan's Labyrinth , Crimson Peak and The Shape of Water .

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching

Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities’ Trailer: New Netflix Horror Anthology Hits The Streamer On October 25

By this point, Guillermo del Toro is a household name equivalent with the cinematic macabre. And that’s what Netflix is banking on with their new anthology, curated by del Toro himself. “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities” showcases the director’s talents with eight other horror directors in a new eight-episode limited series, just in time for Halloween.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Horror News: Guillermo Del Toro’s newest horror flick promises scares, as genre diehards gear up for weeks’ worth of content

Strap in, genre bloodhounds — because the bone-chilling month of October is almost upon us! After patiently waiting all year long, it’s time for black cats, pumpkin patches, apple cider, and of course — scary movies. Although, perhaps the most thrilling portion of the ever-popular spooky season here on We Got This Covered is the daily roundup of horror news! And boy, the last 24 hours have promised enormous excitement for horror fans after the spine-tingling official trailer for The Accursed has dropped while an abundance of horror content is planned for the next two weeks and beyond.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Person
Sofia Boutella
Person
Crispin Glover
Person
Rupert Grint
Person
Martin Starr
The Hollywood Reporter

Bill Skarsgard, Lily-Rose Depp in Talks for Robert Eggers’ ‘Nosferatu’ Remake

Bill Skarsgard and Lily-Rose Depp are in talks to star in Robert Eggers’ long-gestating Nosferatu remake, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.   Skarsgard is set to play the titular vampire character in the reboot of the 1922 classic horror pic by German director F. W. Murnau, while Depp will also star. Eggers’ Nosferatu will retell the Gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Barbarian' Crashes the Gate With $10M Opening'Barbarian' Review: A Gleefully Gonzo Horror Flick'The...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

New ‘American Pie’ Movie in the Works From Universal, ‘Definition Please’ Filmmaker Sujata Day (Exclusive)

Another American Pie is in the works, this one to be penned by Insecure actor and Definition Please filmmaker Sujata Day. The multihyphenate is set to develop and write a new installment of the long-running sex comedy franchise for Universal 1440 Entertainment, a production arm of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. Plot details have yet to be revealed, but the story is based on her original pitch and is being described as a fresh take.More from The Hollywood ReporterBryce Dallas Howard Says There Was Pressure That She Lose Weight for 'Jurassic World Dominion'Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' Releases New PosterBilly Eichner Calls Out...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Apes Rule Again: ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Unveils Cast and 2024 Release Date

It’s the dawn of the next “Planet of the Apes” franchise installment. 20th Century confirmed upcoming requel “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” set years after the events of “War for the Planet of the Apes” previous prequel trilogy helmed by Matt Reeves. “Kingdom” will be directed by Wes Ball (“Maze Runner”) from a script by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison. Joe Hartwick Jr., Jaffa, Silver and Jason Reed are the film’s producers with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping serving as executive producers. Owen Teague will play the lead ape, with “The Witcher” actress Freya Allen and Peter...
MOVIES
NME

New ‘Planet Of The Apes’ film reveals title and first look

20th Century Studios has revealed the title of the next instalment in the Planet Of The Apes franchise, alongside a first look from the film. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner), picks up “many years” after the events of 2017’s War For The Planet Of The Apes.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Film Star#Cabinet Of Curiosities#The Witch House#Pan S Labyrinth#Crimson Peak#Upi Com
Digital Trends

The best horror documentaries

Documentary films can often be written off as just a bunch of National Geographic specials or educational deep dives on world-changing folks and phenomena, socioeconomic subjects, and other textbook explorations of the universe as we know it (or don’t know it). But for cinema-goers who want to learn about something a bit more sordid, uncomfortable, or downright terrifying, there are horror documentaries. Some of these titles are about the horror genre itself, while others explore more esoteric matters, such as the many terrors of sleep paralysis and killer clowns for hire.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A jaw-droppingly bad comic book movie with misguided ambitions is reanimated on streaming

As unfortunate as it is to say, mediocre and underwhelming comic book adaptations are everywhere you look these days, but not many of them can justifiably be described as unyieldingly awful. No matter how much you disapprove of Wonder Woman 1984, Thor: Love and Thunder, or any other polarizing superhero spectacular, I, Frankenstein exists on an entirely different level.
MOVIES
IndieWire

20 Years Later, James Gunn Would Like You to Know He’s Still Mad About ‘Scooby-Doo’

Years before he became one of Hollywood’s top superhero movie directors, James Gunn wrote two live-action “Scooby Doo” movies. “Scooby-Doo” and “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed” both starred Linda Cardellini, Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard, and Neil Fanning as the beloved Hanna-Barbera characters, with Raja Gosnell directing both movies. While the material might seem like a natural fit for Gunn’s comedic sensibilities, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” director is not thrilled with how the finished products. Gunn recently took to Twitter to air his grievances about what he saw as unnecessary interference from Warner Bros. on the films. When...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wegotthiscovered.com

An intentionally icky sci-fi horror endures as a skin-crawling cult favorite

The recent retrospectives and fresh insights into Event Horizon that arrived around the time of the movie’s 25th anniversary earlier this year painted Paul W.S. Anderson’s cult classic sci-fi horror in an even more fascinating light than ever before. Paramount was proving to be an oxymoronic production partner,...
MOVIES
Gizmodo

Cabinet of Curiosities' New Trailer Sets the Scary Stage

October means Halloween, and Halloween means horror movies and shows to watch. The month boasts some upcoming projects that are sure to be delightful such as the second season of Chucky and Werewolf by Night, and Netflix is getting into the occasion with a new show, Cabinet of Curiosities. Created and produced by Guillermo del Toro, the series received a new trailer earlier in the week and it looks creepy as hell.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Halloween Ends' TV Special Celebrating the Franchise Kicks Off NBC’s Spooky Season

Halloween is arguably the most iconic horror franchise around. The babysitter murders at the hands of Michael Myers in 1978 have become as synonymous with the horrific holiday as trick or treating. The suspenseful final film in the long-running series, Halloween Ends, is just two weeks away and to celebrate Universal is releasing a new hour-long special. Halloween in Hollywood is premiering on NBC on Saturday, October 1 at 8 PM ET.
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
458K+
Followers
65K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy