Saints’ Jameis Winston doubtful to play in London against Vikings, will have Andy Dalton ‘ready to go’

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is unlikely to play Sunday in London against the Minnesota Vikings as he deals with a back injury.

Winston missed his third consecutive practice on Thursday and will be listed as doubtful.

Andy Dalton, #14 of the New Orleans Saints, throws the ball during warm-ups in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 11, 2022 in Atlanta. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton will get the start under center for the Saints if Winston is unable to go.

NEUROSCIENTIST SLAMS DOLPHINS OVER TUA TAGOVAILOA INJURY: ‘THIS IS A DISASTER’

"I think it's doubtful that Jameis plays in the game, and so our plan right now is to have Andy ready to go," Saints head coach Dennis Allen said, according to NFL Network. "We'll see how things go overnight, but Andy will be ready to go if that's the direction that we go."

Dalton, who New Orleans signed to a one-year contract in the offseason, started in six games for the Chicago Bears in 2021 , throwing for eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Jeremy Chinn, #21 of the Carolina Panthers, sacks Jameis Winston, #2 of the New Orleans Saints, during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 25, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Grant Halverson/Getty Images

BENGALS BEAT DOLPHINS AFTER TUA TAGOVAILOA’S SCARY INJURY KNOCKS HIM OUT OF GAME

"Whatever happens, I know I'll be ready. This week, I've just gotten a little more practice time out there. However this thing goes, I'll be ready when I'm called," Dalton said. "For me, I had the whole spring while Jameis was rehabbing, and I think that was a great time for me to get to know these guys, be around them. … I feel really good about where we're at."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

New Orleans will also be without wide receiver Michael Thomas , who is listed as out as he deals with a toe injury.

Michael Thomas, #13 of the New Orleans Saints, in action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome on Sept. 18, 2022 in New Orleans. Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Thomas made his return to the football field in Week 1 after missing nearly two years with an ankle injury.

New Orleans is looking to end its two-game losing streak and get back to .500 while the Vikings are 2-1 on the season.