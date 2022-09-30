ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Reeves: The Mysterious Life and Death of TV's Original "Superman"

Many actors have played Superman over the years, on both the big-screen and small, including Dean Cain in the 1990s on TV's heralded show Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, to Christopher Reeve in a series of feature films in the late 1970s and early 1980s, to Henry Cavill in more recent years on the big screen with movies like Justice League (2017/2021).
DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years

There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie

Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
Midnight Mass creator’s new Netflix show has a creepy trailer

The creator of The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass is back at it again, just in time for spooky season. Called The Midnight Club, Mike Flanagan’s newest Netflix show follows eight teenagers living in a hospice home who meet at midnight in a creepy library to tell scary stories.
20 Years Later, James Gunn Would Like You to Know He’s Still Mad About ‘Scooby-Doo’

Years before he became one of Hollywood’s top superhero movie directors, James Gunn wrote two live-action “Scooby Doo” movies. “Scooby-Doo” and “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed” both starred Linda Cardellini, Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard, and Neil Fanning as the beloved Hanna-Barbera characters, with Raja Gosnell directing both movies. While the material might seem like a natural fit for Gunn’s comedic sensibilities, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” director is not thrilled with how the finished products. Gunn recently took to Twitter to air his grievances about what he saw as unnecessary interference from Warner Bros. on the films. When...
She-Hulk Episode 7 Introduces Two Classic Marvel Characters

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has utilized a lot of deep cuts from the Marvel Comics world, bringing an eclectic swath of heroes, antiheroes, and villains to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to characters directly tied to the mythos of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), the show has featured some lesser-known characters from comic canon — and it looks like Episode 7 is no exception. A newly-released clip from the show's seventh episode confirms that Man-Bull (Nate Hurd) and El Aguila (Joseph Castillo-Midyett) appear on the show, as they violently get into a fight that damages Jen's car. So, who exactly are these off-kilter Marvel characters? Here's what you need to know.
The best horror movie prequels

A friendly disclaimer: As this is a prequel film roundup, we’ll be discussing some cinematic details that could spoil certain elements of other movies in each of the following franchises. Have you ever wondered how the annual Purge got started in the first place? Have you pondered the question...
Figment Is Getting His Own Movie!

It’s been a wild time in terms of Disney movies, both animated and live-action. Disney has been creating some truly great movies recently, like Encanto, Turning Red, and the highly-anticipated upcoming sequel Disenchanted. On the flip side, there have been some less successful films like Lightyear and the recently released Pinocchio. There are a number of other live-action films coming down the pike — including Snow White, The Little Mermaid, and Peter Pan and Wendy. However, there is one movie that was just announced that may surprise you.
Peacock’s Halloween Horror Collection: Which Scary Flicks are Included?

September has finally ended and here comes October. With October, of course, comes Halloween. To jumpstart the Halloween season even if October is just starting, Peacock has announced its Halloween Horror collection. Perfect for those who want to binge-watch horror movies to their hearts’ content, the collection includes some well-known classics in the genre.
The Halloween Countdown: 31 days of horror to watch

Sure, here at Polygon we cover horror year-round. We have our rolling lists of the best horror movies you can watch at home and the best horror movies on Netflix that are updated every month of the year. But even for year-round horror fans, Halloween is a special time of...
David Yates to direct Tarzan

Director David Yates shepherded the Harry Potter franchise through its final four installments. Now, one year after the release of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows–Part 2, Yates has nailed down his next project: A new film about Tarzan, Edgar Rice Burroughs' ferocious tree-swinging wild man. A source close to the production has confirmed the initial report by Vulture that Yates is onboard to helm the new Tarzan. The character has a long cinematic history, from the silent movies through the Johnny Weissmuller era all the way to Disney's animated Tarzan in 1999. David Yates' Tarzan film comes fromWarner Bros, which also produced the Potter series.
New Movies and TV Shows Coming to Disney+ in October 2022

Disney Plus has released its full list of films, TV shows, originals, and specials arriving on its streaming service throughout the month of October 2022, and there's a bunch of family-friendly entertainment in addition to new Marvel and Star Wars content. Of course, there will be new weekly episodes of...
