Laufey’s Debut Album “Everything I Know About Love” is redefining the limits of modern music

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
CBS Philly

Springsteen to drop 21st album in November featuring classic R&B and Soul covers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Springsteen fans get ready for some new music from the Boss. The Jersey-born rocker just announced a new album of classic R&B and Soul covers.Only the Strong Survive features classics originally recorded by Motown legends like Aretha Franklin, the Temptations and the Supremes.This marks the 21st album from Bruce Springsteen.It drops coming up on Nov. 11.Bruce and the E-Street Band will play at the sold-out Wells Fargo Center on March 16, 2023.
Chet Baker
Louis Armstrong
Elton John
guitar.com

“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar

At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
The Guardian

Classical home listening: Sibelius songs; The Future Is Female: Vol 2

Sibelius’s songs, each compressed into a matter of a few minutes, occupy a landscape as singular and potent as his symphonies. Mostly written for voice and piano to Swedish texts, they are a key part of the Finnish composer’s repertoire: he wrote more than 100. In Jean Sibelius: Orchestral Songs (Lawo), the Norwegian mezzo-soprano Marianne Beate Kielland and the Norwegian Radio Orchestra, conducted by Petr Popelka, have brought together 18 songs in orchestral versions by, among others, Sibelius’s contemporary, Simon Parmet; his son-in-law, the Finnish conductor Jussi Jalas; and the British composer Colin Matthews.
24/7 Wall St.

Aerosmith’s Best Albums, According to Billboard

Few bands have modified their image as successfully as Aerosmith. After starting out in Boston in 1970 as a hard-living, down-and-dirty group fronted by vocalist Steven Tyler, they evolved into a slickly produced heavy-metal rock act packing venues across the U.S. Not many states name a day in honor of their favorite sons, but Massachusetts […]
CNN

Brownstone releasing first new music in 25 years

CNN — Lately, the female singing trio Brownstone has been all about the “re.”. “We’re reinventing, we’re refreshed, we’re renewed, we’re revamped,” member Teisha Brown told CNN in a recent interview. “Now don’t get it twisted: you still are getting Brownstone, but we are giving you a little bit of a new feel.”
thehypemagazine.com

Mushvenom Releases Futuristic Music Video for Single ‘Space Muship’

Today, talented South Korean rapper and lyricist, Mushvenom, dropped the highly anticipated music video for his title track “SPACE MUSHIP”, which is also the album’s title, is now available on all digital streaming platforms. The full-length project is full of high-energy anthems and showcases a unique futuristic style unlike any other, that exudes energy and passion with high-octane drops and verses for a never ending party.
