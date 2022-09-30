Laufey’s Debut Album “Everything I Know About Love” is redefining the limits of modern music

Read full article on original website
Bruce Springsteen to release album of soul covers 'Only the Strong Survive': 'I loved making it.'
A new Bruce Springsteen album, “Only the Strong Survive,” due Nov. 11, will highlight the Boss' voice, singing soul music classics and rarities.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Springsteen fans get ready for some new music from the Boss. The Jersey-born rocker just announced a new album of classic R&B and Soul covers.Only the Strong Survive features classics originally recorded by Motown legends like Aretha Franklin, the Temptations and the Supremes.This marks the 21st album from Bruce Springsteen.It drops coming up on Nov. 11.Bruce and the E-Street Band will play at the sold-out Wells Fargo Center on March 16, 2023.
