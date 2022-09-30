The Port Arthur Parks and Recreation Department is pleased to announce Fall Fest 2022. This fall festival will be a great way to connect and celebrate the new season with our families and our community. The event will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in the Amos J. Evans Multi-Purpose Building, located at 1308-B 9th Avenue, from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm. This event is for youth ages 5-12.

PORT ARTHUR, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO