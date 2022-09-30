ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
visitshenandoah.org

Raise a Glass to Virginia Wine Month

October is Virginia Wine Month and the wineries of the Shenandoah Valley are glorious destinations for award-winning flavors and breathtaking scenery. Raise a glass and travel well this fall. CrossKeys Vineyard | Mt. Crawford. Bringing a bit of Tuscany to the Shenandoah Valley, CrossKeys Vineyard is an expansive 125 acres...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Ian slams Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Ian made landfall near Charleston, South Carolina on Friday before moving toward Virginia. Ian slammed into Virginia with tropical storm force wind gusts. Strong wind and heavy rain contributed to power outages. Wind gusts of 40 to 50mph battered the ABC13 area, from Friday...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
wfxrtv.com

All the Dirt: Acorn collection in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — In this edition of “All the Dirt” WFXR’s Amanda Kenney is getting all the dirt on The Virginia Department of Forestry’s acorn and nut collection. Dennis McCarthy from the department’s Blue Ridge Team joins “WFXR News At Noon” to explain why...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTVR-TV

PHOTOS: Ian leaves behind damage, destruction

Rescuers continue to search for survivors in flooded homes in Florida after Hurricane Ian's passage earlier this week. Meanwhile, authorities in South Carolina began assessing damage on Saturday morning. Ian made another landfall Friday on South Carolina's coast and is now a post-tropical cyclone moving across parts of North Carolina, Virginia and New York.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities
Axios Richmond

Virginia looks unlikely to hit 2024 target for retail marijuana sales

When Virginia lawmakers voted almost two years ago to legalize marijuana, their 2024 target date to begin retail sales struck many as a long time to wait.What's happening: It's starting to look like it might not even happen in 2024.State of play: Any legislation authorizing retail sales in 2024 would have to pass when the General Assembly convenes for the next session in January.That means it would still have to get past the same GOP majority that refused to give the issue a hearing last session.What they're saying: "Nothing has changed that I'm aware of," Garren Shipley, spokesperson for House...
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

New Virginia program will help families pay for child care

NORFOLK, Va. — The price for child care varies from location to location, but there is a common theme for many parents: It is unbearably expensive. According to Voices for Virginia's Children, Virginia is the 10th highest in the nation when it comes to child care costs. However, a new state subsidy program is scheduled to start on Oct. 1 that will provide relief to child care centers.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
cbs19news

Weakened Ian expected to bring inches of rain to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Hurricane Ian came ashore on the western side of Florida as a strong Category 4 storm on Wednesday. Though it has significantly weakened in crossing the peninsula and it is expected to continue weakening when it turns into the Carolinas, it is still expected to bring inches of rain to much of Virginia.
RICHMOND, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Ian remnants impacting Virginia

The remnants of Ian are impacting Virginia with bands of heavy rain at times along with very gusty winds. As the day moves along the rain will migrate north this afternoon but some lingering showers are expected to contribute to the 1 – 3″ of rain that fell overnight Friday into Saturday morning.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Business

COVID challenges continue for Va. restaurants

Restaurant owners cope with rising costs, labor shortages. Liz Kincaid faced a major problem in August after the walk-in refrigerator in one of her Richmond restaurants — Max’s on Broad — broke. Her usual supplier told her the wait for the replacement part would take two months. “I have raw oysters and produce and fish and chicken,” recalled Kincaid. “I’m like, ‘What am I gonna do?'”
VIRGINIA STATE
WTVR-TV

Outer Banks beaches take pounding from Ian

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. - The beach was taking a pounding Friday as the impacts of Ian are being felt in the Outer Banks. Friday the wind was bad on the beach, but much less impactful on the side streets. There was some water build-up on the sides of the roads but many areas were just dealing with intense rain.
ENVIRONMENT
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Pittsylvania County young farmer recognized for winter wheat disease research

BLACKSBURG—Grain farmers work hard to combat crop diseases, spending valuable time, money and other resources in those efforts. One Pittsylvania County young farmer’s innovative project has garnered Virginia wheat growers’ attention.  Megan Pollok, a junior in the Virginia Tech College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, is researching...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

100,000 Virginia customers lose power due to Ian

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Strong winds from the remains of Ian contributed to thousands of Virginians losing power. The ABC13 area has been battered with tropical storm force wind from Ian. Wind gusts were up to 40-50 mph overnight. Currently, 100,000 Virginians are without electricity. Specifically, Danville and Pittsylvania...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy