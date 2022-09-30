ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Here’s how Kentuckians can help those in Florida devastated by Hurricane Ian

By Jackie Starkey
Lexington Herald-Leader
 2 days ago

No strangers to natural disasters, Kentuckians have already begun to rally in support of those in Florida hit hardest by Hurricane Ian.

The storm made landfall as a powerful Category 4 hurricane Wednesday along the southwest coast of Florida. Several areas, including Fort Myers Beach, were left devastated.

As of Friday morning, the storm was in the Atlantic Ocean, lashing South Carolina with rain and barreling toward another landfall. The National Hurricane Center is warning of life-threatening storm surge as it comes ashore.

Florida’s death toll had hit six by Friday morning.

We’re rounding up ways Kentucky residents can give to those in Florida, as well as some resources dispatched to the stricken area. If you know of additional local activities or fund drives, you can email ask@herald-leader.com .

Kentuckians pitch in for Hurricane Ian recovery

Ahead of the storm, Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray lifted some restrictions on crews headed to Florida.

In a release Tuesday, the transportation cabinet said it would waive limits on hours of driving, stops at weigh stations, permit fees and other stipulations for utility and other crews traversing the state to Florida.

“We in Kentucky know all too well the devastating effects severe weather can have on communities, and this order helps ensure there’s no delay in getting necessary equipment and assistance into a disaster area,” Gray stated.

Hurricane Ian could disrupt weekend plans in Kentucky. What to know about the forecast

National forests in the South, including Daniel Boone National Forest, have waived fees and made camping sites available to residents disrupted by Ian. The Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area is also among the sites taking displaced survivors, according to a Thursday release from the U.S. Forest Service.

Friday, the Kentucky Baptist Convention announced it was dispatching a relief team to Florida.

“We have been asked to serve as a Red Cross feeding site with up to 25,000 meal capacity,” Kentucky Baptist Convention Disaster Relief Director Ron Crow stated in a release. “We are building our teams now. We will be sending our state kitchen and our state shower unit.”

How can I give to Hurricane Ian survivors?

The American Red Cross is coordinating relief efforts and taking donations online for those affected by Ian.

Similar to the Team Kentucky effort, Florida has its own disaster relief fund. You can donate online or text “DISASTER” to 20222 and make a $10 donation to the fund.

To help prevent fraud, GoFundMe has launched a hub page with verified Hurricane Ian fundraisers. You can scroll through them online to find reputable crowd-sources efforts.

Save the Children, a nonprofit that also responded to July’s deadly flooding in Eastern Kentucky, has also mobilized for Hurricane Ian relief efforts. The organization has a score of 91.82 of 100 through Charity Navigator, and you can make a donation directly online.

Direct Relief is also responding in Florida and accepting online donations for the recovery effort. Charity Navigator gives Direct Relief a perfect score of 100.

Before you donate, be sure to check the organization is reputable. You can use tools like Charity Navigator or the Better Business Bureau’s search function to vet organizations accepting donations.

Do you know of other relief efforts in the greater Lexington area? Email ask@herald-leader.com .

Do you have a question about Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com .

