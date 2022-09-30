ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Salon

What a Supreme Court impeachment from 1805 could mean for Justice Clarence Thomas: historian

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has been calling for the impeachment of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguing that in light of his wife Ginni Thomas' efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, he has no business taking part in cases that are related, in any way, to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. But fellow House Democrats, for the most part, haven't been receptive to AOC's recommendation — although they agree that Thomas should recuse himself from any Jan. 6-related cases.
abovethelaw.com

Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case

The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
The Oklahoman

A look at the four Oklahoma Supreme Court justices on the retention ballot in November

The Oklahoma Supreme Court has ruled in recent years on major questions of state policy, including Medicaid, pandemic measures, a statewide vote on recreational marijuana and opioid litigation. In coming months, the court could rule on whether abortion is protected by the Oklahoma Constitution. Oklahoma voters will be asked on Nov. 8 whether to retain four of the nine justices on the state Supreme Court for new terms. ...
The Hill

Republicans edge Democrats in survey of favorability

Republicans’ favorability rating clocked in 5 percentage points higher than Democrats, according to a new Gallup poll, bucking a historical trend in which Democrats typically have the edge. The survey found 44 percent of respondents now hold a favorable view of the Republican Party, compared to 39 percent for...
