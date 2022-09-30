Read full article on original website
Free Grandmaster Flash event in Richmond Saturday although 2nd Street Festival gets canceled
Hurricane Ian causes shuffling of schedules
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in Richmond, Virginia
Dachtoberfest is coming to Richmond for the first time
Couple to open jazz club in Richmond, Virginia
NBC12
Midlothian Mines day is coming
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation and the Midlothian Mines and Rail Roads Foundation have come together to host an afternoon of family fun. Come learn and celebrate Virginia’s history at Midlothian Mines Park located at 13286 N. Woolridge Road On Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Major flooding forecasted along Virginia’s coast
According to the NWS, major flooding is forecasted in the Hampton Roads and Eastern Shore areas, Richmond is expected to reach near-flooding levels in the next several days.
The average family cannot afford a home in most of the Richmond region
The results of a new housing study are clear, and they paint a grim picture not only for aspiring homeowners. Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield are increasingly split between wealthy enclaves and private investors, with little room left for working-class homeowners.
Ian brings minor damage to Central Virginia, but Red Cross is bracing for more
With a suitcase in hand, Jerry Silva of the Virginia Red Cross is headed down to Florida to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
LIST: Here are the Central Virginia schools that are closing or canceling activities for rain
As rain and wind from Hurricane Ian begins to hit Virginia, some Virginia School districts are beginning to adjust their schedules or cancel events.
2 Henrico communities named among top-50 places to live in U.S.
Two Henrico County communities have been named to a list of the top-50 places to live in the United States by the news website Stacker. Both Innsbrook (No. 42) and Short Pump (No. 49) made the list, which was based upon a number of factors, including the cost of living, educational level of residents, housing and quality of public schools.
rvahub.com
More comfortable, accessible GRTC bus stops coming, transit authority says
At least half of all GRTC bus stops in the City of Richmond, Chesterfield County, and Henrico County will soon have a more comfortable, accessible, and dignified place to wait for a ride. At least half of all GRTC bus stops in the City of Richmond, Chesterfield County, and Henrico...
Ian knocks out power for thousands in Virginia
Thousands are without power across Virginia Friday night as Ian continues moving northwestward through the Carolinas with the remnants near Roanoke by Saturday evening.
LIST: Local event cancelations and delays due to Hurricane Ian, storm’s predicted path to Virginia
Area organizations and governments are publicizing schedule changes of gatherings and events due to the wet and windy weather expected this weekend from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
NBC12
Award-winning author Stacy Hawkins Adams to host Brunch of Empowerment
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond-based author Stacy Hawkins Adams will be hosting a brunch celebrating the power of storytelling that allows women to find relevance in their personal journeys. The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, located at...
Residents must find a new place to call home after Richmond apartment fire
Richmond residents were left in shock this morning after flames shot through the roof of Ashton Square Apartments.
Money going to Virginia communities to better prepare them for flooding
As remnants of Ian and a weekend of rain head to Central Virginia, being prepared for floods is top of mind for local residents.
New Va. law means parents must be alerted to sexually-explicit content at school
The policy reads that all schools must ensure parents have advanced notice if schools intend to use any sexually-explicit material.
Candidates focus on schools, development in key Chesterfield race
On Thursday, the two candidates for Chesterfield's recently-vacated board of supervisors seat made an appearance at the genteel Salisbury country club to make their pitch to the county's business leaders.
clayconews.com
Richmond, Virginia: Governor Glenn Youngkin's Call to Action is Heard
RICHMOND, VA - Yesterday, Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement on George Mason University's decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students:. “Today, George Mason University joined the 14 other public college and university boards, which serve more than a quarter-million undergraduate college students in Virginia, by pledging to keep tuition flat for in-state students. Early on in my administration, I encouraged all colleges and universities to take on this challenge and I am pleased that now all of Virginia’s students will have the opportunity to pursue their higher education at every public college, university, and community college in the Commonwealth free from tuition hike fears. I’m grateful to the boards and the presidents of these institutions, this is a critical step in easing the burden on Virginia’s families and students during a time of high inflation and cost of living.”
Solar company shuts down suddenly, leaving Virginia residents searching for answers
The Office of the Attorney General is investigating solar company Pink Energy, formerly known as PowerHome Solar, after a spokesperson said the office had received approximately 54 consumer complaints following a sudden shutdown.
Lanes clear after crash on I-95 South in Richmond
According to 511Virginia, the crash took place at mile marker 75.9, between the Belvedere Street exit and I-95/I-64 interchange. The southbound left and center lanes are closed, as well as the left shoulder.
richmondmagazine.com
Richmond Food News: Sept. 29-Oct. 4
Calling all biblio- and Francophiles: A forthcoming downtown concept is combining books and plenty of butter. In the coming weeks, Parisian-inspired Can Can Brasserie plans to introduce a weekday cafe inside the Library of Virginia. Dubbed Can Can Cafe, this taste of the Carytown favorite will serve coffee, pastries and desserts, in addition to simple salads and French classics such as jambon beurre, aka ham with butter. P.S.: Pear upside-down cake is totally a thing, and Can Can pastry chef Ben Hill shares the recipe.
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Week 6 – James River at Glenvar
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Glenvar Highlanders defeated the James River Knights 19-0. As part of Glenvar’s homecoming activities…Highlander football players and cheerleaders got a chance to give back Thursday as they visited the Joseph C. Thomas center on Richfield Living’s Salem campus for a pep rally, dancing, and games to spread the team spirit.
