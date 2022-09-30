ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

The Judds first tour following Naomi Judd’s death to stop in Ohio

By Isaac Taylor
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hZDjL_0iGoZ1i400

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOWK) — Fans will have the chance to say goodbye to Naomi Judd as The Judds, “featuring Wynonna,” will embark on, “The Final Tour,” starting Friday.

The Kentucky-born singer of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds, Naomi Judd, died in April 2022 at 76 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound , daughter and actress Ashley Judd revealed to “Good Morning America,” just one day before the group was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The Judds were made up of the mother-daughter duo Wynonna and Naomi Judd. They released six studio albums and an EP between 1984 and 1991.

Female country stars to join Wynonna Judd on tour this fall

The Associated Press says this is The Judds’ first tour in over a decade.

According to the group’s website , this tour will celebrate, “the life and legacy of Naomi Judd.”

The group says, “The Final Tour,” with, “very special guest Martina McBride,” will have 11 stops across the United States, with the first on Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Michigan with Brandi Carlile.

The stops include:

  • Sept. 30 – Grand Rapids, Michigan with Brandi Carlile
  • Oct. 1 – Toledo, Ohio with Brandi Carlile
  • Oct. 7 – Sioux Falls, South Dakota with Ashley McBryde
  • Oct. 8 – Green Bay, Wisconsin with Ashley McBryde
  • Oct. 14 – Duluth, Georgia with Little Big Town
  • Oct. 15 – Huntsville, Alabama with Little Big Town
  • Oct. 21 – Durant, Oklahoma with Kelsea Ballerini
  • Oct. 22 – Fort Worth, Texas with Trisha Yearwood
  • Oct. 27 – Biloxi, Mississippi with Ashley McBryde
  • Oct. 28 – Nashville, Tennessee with Trisha Yearwood
  • Oct. 29 – Lexington, Kentucky with Faith Hill

You can purchase tickets from their website .

Exclusive interview: Dayton actor makes primetime TV

If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 5

Patty J
2d ago

This is going to be a exciting tour!! Love their music,, especially "Grandpa Tell Me About The Good Old Days"

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lexington, OH
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
South Dakota State
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Toledo, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
City
Huntsville, OH
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Nashville, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio natives survey losses following Hurricane Ian

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The road to recovery is just beginning for Hurricane Ian victims, who are finally starting to see how bad the damage really is. Central Ohio natives currently living in southwest Florida rode out the storm in their homes, with one saying it was the most terrifying experience of her life. The […]
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'Best of You'

Who knew that legendary rock drummer/singer/writer/producer Dave Grohl was born in Ohio? If you did already, awesome. If you didn’t before reading this paragraph, you probably aren’t alone. Grohl was born in Warren, Ohio, January 14th, 1969. Earlier in his childhood years, Grohl (along with his family) moved...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Wynonna Judd
Person
Trisha Yearwood
Person
Naomi Judd
Person
Ashley Judd
Lima News

DeWine says he wants to make Ohio family-friendly

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine said Friday he plans to expand initiatives to better support Ohio parents, months after pledging to expand child and family programs as the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade paved the way for Ohio’s “heartbeat” abortion ban to take effect.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Hurricane Ian leaves behind widespread devastation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — First responders and power crews from central Ohio are in Florida, helping with rescue efforts from the devastation of Hurricane Ian. Here in Ohio, there are many with close ties to the area, like a HuA professor at the Ohio State University who dedicated two decades to the devastated island of […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The Associated Press#Sioux Falls
WTOL-TV

NW Ohioans in Florida share experiences as Hurricane Ian hits

TOLEDO, Ohio — In Cape Coral, Florida, Toledo native Emily Reese has experienced many hurricanes in the 40 years she's lived in the state. But she said Hurricane Ian is one she will never forget. "This storm is different," Reese said. "I have never encountered a storm of this...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
townandtourist.com

The 12 Best All-Inclusive Ohio Resorts (with Prices)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Ohio is defined by its major cities and the cultural scenes within them. The state contains several hot spots for professional sports, art, and more. Ohio is best...
OHIO STATE
Jezebel

At Least 2 More Underage Rape Victims, 2 Pregnant Cancer Patients Denied Abortions in Ohio

Providers say the cancer patients had to pause their chemotherapy after being denied abortions because they were pregnant. All eyes were on Ohio in July when news broke that a 10-year-old rape victim had been forced to travel to Indiana for an abortion due to Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. Now a new affidavit filed to challenge Ohio’s ban (currently paused until Oct. 12) shows the child wasn’t alone: There are at least two other cases of minors who were impregnated by rape being denied abortion care, according to abortion providers in the state, as well as two documented cases of pregnant cancer patients who couldn’t get abortions and thus couldn’t receive chemotherapy.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

28K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy