Idaho authorities are currently on the lookout for a person who left an unextinguished campfire that sparked a deadly wildfire. This campfire reportedly led to the largest wildfire in the state this year. Three firefighters have died while battling this blaze. Additionally, officials said Wednesday, Fox News reports, that the 200-square-mile Moose Fire, which is located in east-central Idaho, is just about half contained. The fire started back in mid-July. In interviews by special agents from the U.S. Forest Service, along with law enforcement officers, they say the fire started at an unattended campfire. Forensic processing of the fire’s origin point led to this conclusion.
This article was originally featured in High Country News. The ground beneath researcher Stephanie Kampf’s boots was black and burned to a sooty crisp in June 2021 as she walked across the burn scar left by the Cameron Peak Fire of 2020. A summer after the fire engulfed over 200,000 acres in flames, there was no snow to be found in its footprint—despite being almost 10,000 feet above sea level, where snow often persists in Colorado. In a nearby stand of unburned trees, however, Kampf noted, some “nice snow” did appear. “It was really striking,” she said. “It was so mind-blowing to me.”
So far, 40 people have contacted officials with injuries or illnesses they believe are connected to the Cedar Creek wildfire in Oregon. The flames have been burning for nearly two months now, CNN reports. Don Ferguson, a Cedar Creek Fire public information officer emailed CNN about the reports. Ferguson said that so far, none of the injuries are life-threatening.
Yellowstone National Park‘s Big Horn Fire is currently burning in “very steep, rugged and rocky terrain in the remote northwest corner of the park,” the National Park Service cites. Estimated to be burning at around 5 acres on September 27, 2022, smoke from the wildfire was first...
You may have a pair of hiking shoes that are your go-to for hitting the trails. But when you're a thru-hiker (someone who's covering a long-distance trail from end to end), your shoes basically become a fifth limb. The wrong pair will leave you with the blisters Cheryl Strayed forewarned in Wild, while the best ones of all will carry you through thousands of miles of wilderness.
There are so many things to do in Yosemite National Park and it is a beautiful place to explore in the Sierra Nevada mountains. Originally we were planning on staying at a campground outside of the park, but last minute we had a chance to get a spot at the North Pines campground in Yosemite. I am so glad we did!
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Make this the winter you stay somewhere different. New hotels have opened up in ski towns across the country, offering rooms close to the slopes for a range of budgets. Whether you want to bunk up for under $50 a night or splurge on a fancy pad with a personal concierge, we’ve got 10 new skier-approved hotels that have us excited to book a trip.
A viral video of a 71-year-old hiker completing the Pacific Crest Trail has amassed over 2 million views after it was shared on Twitter. Pa’at is a veteran hiker. He completed the 2,653-mile Pacific Crest Trail Northern Terminus after walking each step of the way. He began his journey in Campo, CA on the Mexican border. Pa’at finished it at Manning Park, WA on the Canadian border.
The Forest Service approved a special overnight fee for areas in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness. The revenue will help to restore and better manage the popular area.Recreational activities near Maroon Bells have increased in the past decade. Overnight use has quadrupled since 2006. This has led to significant challenges with overcrowding, large amounts of trash and human waste, user conflicts and large-scale environmental damage like campsite soil and vegetation compaction, trail erosion and loss of vegetation."We have been hearing loud and clear that the public wants us to keep this area a premiere backcountry destination by getting a handle...
