Idaho authorities are currently on the lookout for a person who left an unextinguished campfire that sparked a deadly wildfire. This campfire reportedly led to the largest wildfire in the state this year. Three firefighters have died while battling this blaze. Additionally, officials said Wednesday, Fox News reports, that the 200-square-mile Moose Fire, which is located in east-central Idaho, is just about half contained. The fire started back in mid-July. In interviews by special agents from the U.S. Forest Service, along with law enforcement officers, they say the fire started at an unattended campfire. Forensic processing of the fire’s origin point led to this conclusion.

IDAHO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO