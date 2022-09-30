Read full article on original website
Camie Daigle
2d ago
Diligence pays off! Thank all you officers! These times have made a diligent man a hero bc the people of today are habitual offenders that refuse to accept accountability and or stop committing crimes! Thank you for your diligence in taking these sorts out of society!! The judges have flooded our society with their poor job at the accountability of these criminals! Judges aren’t keeping us safe you officers are! Stay safe ! Stand Strong! You are appreciated! You are Loved by citizens we count on you an thats a burden only some are willing to shoulder! Thank God for those of you with big shoulders !!🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼❤️
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Louisiana Man Arrested After Agents Found an Illegally Modified Weapon, Marijuana, and Methamphetamine
Louisiana Man Arrested After Agents Found an Illegally Modified Weapon, Marijuana, and Methamphetamine. On September 30, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that Bryantra Diggs, 24, of Raceland, Louisiana was arrested Thursday, September 29, 2022, on numerous drug and weapons charges. Narcotics agents had been looking into Diggs’ role...
brproud.com
Ascension deputy arrested for DWI, suspended from duties
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Local authorities say a high-ranking deputy has been suspended and is slated to become the subject of an upcoming investigation after he was arrested on a DWI charge this weekend. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), Captain T.J. Gaughf was arrested in...
Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Attempted Murder and Other Charges in Connection with a September Shooting
Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Attempted Murder and Other Charges in Connection with a September Shooting. Louisiana – On September 30, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that Jyairus Folse, 20, of Lockport, Louisiana, and Jamyren Richard, 23, of Raceland, Louisiana were arrested on Thursday for attempted murder for an alleged shooting that occurred earlier this month.
brproud.com
Shots fired near Livingston Parish mall, deputies investigate
LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting at Juban Crossing. The sheriff’s office says deputies were called around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and found shell casings close to the mall. Sheriff Jason Ard says that no injuries or damage to property was reported.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deputies investigate report of shots fired at Juban Crossing
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a report of shots fired at Juban Crossing. The report came in around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, according to officials. Officials added there were no victims or damage found at the scene of...
houmatimes.com
Raceland Man Arrested on Numerous Drug and Weapons Charges
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Raceland man has been arrested on numerous drug and weapons charges. Bryantra Diggs, 24, of Raceland was arrested on Thursday. Narcotics agents had been investigating Diggs’ involvement with the sale of illegal drugs. Through investigation, agents obtained arrest warrants and a search warrant. On the afternoon of September 29, 2022, agents and patrol deputies arrived at his residence on Market Street and took Diggs into custody. He was found to have approximately $2,500 in cash in his possession. Inside the residence, agents located a handgun that had been modified to be fired automatically. Inside his vehicle, agents found approximately 336 grams of marijuana, over 16 grams of synthetic marijuana, over 12 grams of methamphetamine, and various items associated with the sale of illegal drugs as well as various ammunition.
houmatimes.com
Two Men Arrested for Attempted Murder in September Shooting in Raceland
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced two men have been arrested for attempted murder for a shooting that occurred earlier this month. Jyairus Folse, 20, of Lockport, and Jamyren Richard, 23, of Raceland were arrested on Thursday. On the afternoon of September 8, 2022, deputies responded to a report of...
WWL-TV
Suspect at-large in St. John homicide
NEW ORLEANS — The St. John Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday on East 21st Street in Reserve. Deputies have identified 21-year-old Ashley Marie Johnson-Washington as the suspect after an investigation revealed she was responsible. Johnson-Washington fled the scene in a 2012 Kia Sorento, license...
IN THIS ARTICLE
stmarynow.com
Local police report arrests on drunken-driving, illegal shooting charges
Morgan City police made two drunken-driving arrests Thursday, and Berwick officers arrested a man accused of firing a gun in the city limits. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 59 calls for service in the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:
Multiple robbers hold up Louisiana video poker casino
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Multiple robbers made off with a “significant” amount of money during an early morning heist of a video poker parlor in Assumption Parish, investigators said. Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lonny Cavalier says the robbers, armed with handguns, held up the Cane Row...
wbrz.com
Deputies investigating gunfire at Juban Crossing mall Saturday night
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are investigating after gunfire erupted right outside Juban Crossing late Saturday. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to a report of shots fired at the mall around 9:30 p.m. Deputies said they found shell casings in a grassy area just outside mall property. No...
brproud.com
APSO identify man shot in car in Ascension Parish
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Friday morning. The call came in around 6:30 a.m. about a shooting incident on Woodland Drive in Donaldsonville. A man, now identified as David Washington Jr., 31, was found dead inside a vehicle....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
59-Year-Old Louisiana Man Charged with the Alleged Rape of Two Juveniles
59-Year-Old Louisiana Man Charged with the Alleged Rape of Two Juveniles. Louisiana – On September 29, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of James Griffin Jr., 59, of Raceland, Louisiana. Griffin was arrested on Wednesday and charged with the rape of two juveniles. Detectives discovered Griffin...
St. Martin Parish Sheriff Trying to death with Fatal Hit and Runs
Hit-and-run deaths have the St. Maritn Parish Sheriff asking for more from his deputies.
Man hospitalized in Prairieville shooting
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured a man in Prairieville on Friday, Sept. 30. The shooting reportedly happened around 2 p.m. on Oak Meadow Street. A spokesman for the sheriff’s department said the man who was shot was transported to...
brproud.com
Arrest made in Livingston shooting that injured young girl
SPRINGFIELD, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a shooting that injured an eight-year-old girl back in May. An unidentified suspect fired multiple shots into a vehicle on May 9 around 1:30 a.m. on Pardue Road. The child was sent to the hospital in stable condition.
NOLA.com
Metairie murder was 'tit-for-tat' retaliation for fatal shooting 40 minutes earlier: JPSO
Within 40 minutes of Justin Tumblin's shooting death in Metairie on July 23, authorities say friends of his climbed into a car and made their way to a rival neighborhood where they shot and killed Terrance Kimball in retaliation. While Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives have not yet made any...
brproud.com
Convicted felons from Louisiana arrested after search uncovers guns, heroin, marijuana and more
BAYOU CORNE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kaitlyn Marie Landry, 26, of Belle Rose, and Gary Cox, Sr., 27, of Belle Rose are both behind bars after a recent search of a home on Highway 70 South. On Tuesday, deputies tried “to execute felony domestic related charges on Gary Cox, Sr.,”...
WAFB.com
Man found shot to death in truck in Donaldsonville
Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Advocates weigh in on state of abuse in Capital Region. In 2021, domestic violence made up 36 homicide cases. This year, the number is down to 21, but there are still a few more months to go. Man denied enlistment finds another way to serve country...
uptownmessenger.com
73-year-old driver shot to death on Pontchartrain Expressway
A 73-year-old man was killed Friday evening (Sept. 30) in a drive-by shooting on the Pontchartrain Expressway, the New Orleans Police Department reported. In response to reports of gunfire, NOPD Sixth District officers arrived at about 8 p.m. to Interstate 10 East near the Norman C. Francis Parkway overpass. They found a vehicle on the shoulder with visible bullet damage.
Comments / 5