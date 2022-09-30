Read full article on original website
Related
Pet of the week: Meet Sandman
Meet Sandman! Sandman is an adult male rabbit with adorable ears and a beautiful coat who enjoys munching on various fresh veggies and hunkering down in a comfy enclosure. Sandman would love a home where there are all sorts of engaging and fun enrichment activities, such as puzzles, tunnels to run through and playtime. This friendly bun would appreciate a loving, patient adopter who will allow them to move at their own pace as they settle into the home. If Sandman seems perfect for you, stop by and adopt him today. Sandman and our other eight adoptable bunnies have adoption fees of just $15. You can meet Sandman and our other adoptable animals at the Kitsap Humane Society, open for walk-up appointments on a first-come, first-served basis. For more, visit www.kitsap-humane.org.
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter
This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Winston
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Winston!. Meet Winston! Winston is his name, but all his friends call him “Winnie.”. This sweet hunk of Doodle was found wandering with his buddy and was surrendered to a local shelter. Winston is about 1 to...
News On 6
Pet Of The Week: Strawberry
Learn how you can adopt Strawberry, our Pet of the Week, from the Oklahoma Humane Society. For more information on adoptions, click here. For information on the foster field trip program, click here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CVAS Pets of the Week: Meet Magpie and Marvin
Meet Magpie and Marvin, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Magpie and Marvin would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
msn.com
Litter of puppies abandoned, caregivers say they will be available for adoption soon
A litter of puppies abandoned earlier will be ready for adoption in a few weeks. The puppies were being cared for by the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. The seven puppies turned 4-weeks-old. Their caregiver, Morgan May, said they would be ready for adoption in about three weeks after they are spayed and neutered.
Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Milo
Meet Milo! This sweet 2-year-old boy loves going for walks and runs but is just as happy to stay home and cuddle on the couch.
Dog's Reaction to Pet Sitter After Humans Go Out of Town Is Priceless
A Hungarian Vizsla dog's reaction to being left without her favorite human while they were out of town has left the internet laughing. The 17-month-old pup Parker lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and was being looked after by her "aunt", Alissa DeMarco, while her owner was out of town for the week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CVAS: Meet Scorpius and Turbo, pets of the week
Meet Scorpius and Turbo, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Scorpius and Turbo would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
natureworldnews.com
Paris Hilton Hires Pet Detective, Consulted Dog Psychics, and Used Drones to Find Her Missing Dog Chihuahua
Paris Hilton reportedly hired a pet detective, sought the help of dog psychics, and utilized drones to find her missing dog chihuahua named Diamond Baby. The socialite shared the details on her Instagram which became viral in recent days, wherein the incident occurred when she was at a photoshoot and were moving houses. Paris said one of the movers may have left a door open.
Alabama pet owner welcomes rare green puppy
All puppies are cute. But a green one? Now that’s really something. A French bulldog owned by an Alabama dog owner recently gave birth to a green puppy. Mark Ruffin, of Helena, the dog’s owner and owner of Big Rajah Bullies, told WBRC the mother dog was supposed to have a C-section but instead gave birth naturally. There were two puppies, and one was green.
CVAS: Meet Bruno and Penelope, pets of the week
Meet Bruno and Penelope, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Bruno and Penelope would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
14 orange tabby cat facts that may surprise you
Full of fire and spunk, orange tabby cats make for the purfect companions if you're after a feline friend that stands out from the crowd. Orange tabby cats have captivated us for centuries and it's not hard to see why. With their sunny and social personalities, head-turning markings and chatty and affectionate natures, they're some of the most adored of our feline friends and make wonderful pets for anyone in search of a true companion.
msn.com
16 friendliest cat breeds that make perfect pets
Our guide to the friendliest cat breeds are full of marvellous moggies who love nothing more than meeting and greeting their human companions. While cats may not be a dog’s best friend, they’re far from the unfriendly and aloof pets they have the reputation for being. Many people wonder whether cats are playful and interested in the people around them and, yes, some like their independence, but cats can be just as friendly, loveable and affectionate as dogs.
petpress.net
Canine Companions: Top 10 Dog Breeds That Start With “C”
You can’t go wrong with a dog if you’re looking for a furry friend to add to your family. With so many different dog breeds out there, it can be tough to decide which one is right for you. If you’re looking for a canine companion that starts...
How to travel with a cat, according to a veterinarian
Traveling can be a nightmare. The packing, the traffic, the security lines, the cost — it's pretty amazing what we put ourselves through just to get away. But traveling with cats is an entirely different matter, one I've dealt with personally. In 2016, I moved from California to upstate...
Dog owner uses cheeky advert to get free pet sitter – but notice is dividing opinion
A DOG owner divided opinion after using a cheeky advert to try and get a free pet sitter. The Sydney pooch owner came up with an inventive plan to get free doggy day care by offering up her four-legged companion as a "part time dog" for a family. A member...
katzenworld.co.uk
A Purr-fect Reunion: Cat Missing Since 2016 is Reunited With Couple by RSPCA
The feline was discovered just streets away from her home near Durham. A pensioner couple were amazed when they were reunited with their pet cat six years after she went missing – thanks to the RSPCA and the power of a microchip. Pauline and Trevor Robinson gave up hope...
Comments / 0