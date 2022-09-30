Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Closing after 30 years despite having best wings in Atlantic City, NJ
Yet another popular, long-standing food and beverage establishment is closing after more than 3 decades in business. The Pic-A-Lilli Pub Atlantic City celebrated 30 years in business this past February 2022. The establishment is being sold. The Pic-A-Lilli Pub Atlantic City will remain open until the sale goes through. We...
Is Dave & Busters Opening in Atlantic City, NJ?
Is a Dave & Busters opening in Atlantic City? The honest answer is, I don't know for sure. But, here's what I do know. What Do We Know About a Dave & Busters Opening in A.C.?. Wednesday, an Atlantic City company called Boardwalk Development posted on Facebook saying, "NEW CUSTOMER ANNOUNCEMENT: Boardwalk Design & Development has been named the permit manager for the Dave And Busters to the Atlantic City location,#boardwalkdevelopment #permits #daveandbusters #atlanticcity"
Misguided YouTuber Mistakes Ocean City For Atlantic City
Atlantic City: Gambling city on the east coast. Several casinos. A couple of strip clubs. A boardwalk that, lately, often reaks of marijuana. Ocean City: A family resort. Dry town. A boardwalk filled with fun, family activities and adventure. Totally different places, right?. At least in my mind, they are.
Iconic Ocean City, NJ pastry shop closing after 98 years
It seems like every week we are writing about a local longtime business closing its doors, we can now add Wards Pastry in Ocean City as the latest. Wards Pastry let their customers and the world know about next Sunday’s closing with a post on their Facebook page on the evening of Saturday, September 10, where they wrote:
Flooding closes multiple roads in southern N.J., interior portions of Philly suburbs
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Flooding concerns became all too evident Sunday, as the remnants of Hurricane Ian flooded roads down the shore and some interior sections of Philadelphia suburbs. Route 40 into and out of Atlantic City was closed because of flooding. Some of the streets looked like rivers and...
Ocean City, NJ man becomes new Jeopardy! champion
An Ocean City, New Jersey man became the new Jeopardy! champion on Friday night.
The Jersey Shore begins to feel the remnants of Hurricane Ian
New Jersey has some coastal concerns as the remnants of Hurricane Ian make way north. News 12’s Lauren Due is in Thunderbolt 12.
NYC gambler accuses Atlantic City casinos of paying off to not report glitches
A man from New York City is filing a lawsuit against several Atlantic City casinos alleging they paid him off to not report internet glitches while gambling online. Sam Antar says he is a compulsive gambler who gambled $29 million over nine months. The lawsuit alleges Antar was paid $30,000...
Serious Accident Closes Garden State Parkway In Toms River
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on the Garden State Parkway Sunday, Oct. 2, authorities said. The accident happened in the southbound lanes around 7:20 at mile marker 87 in Toms River, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said. The right two lanes were closed for...
Another Generation-old NJ Shore Boardwalk Restaurant Closing For Good
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in New Jersey that have announced their demise over the past several weeks, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades and decades have pulled the plug.
Jersey Shore on alert for remnants of Ian, beachgoers urged to stay out of water
As crews in Florida search for survivors among the wreckage from Hurricane Ian and South Carolina authorities begin assessing damage from its strike there, the weakening storm’s effects can be felt up the coast, towards the Jersey Shore.
TUCKERTON: SERIOUS FLOODING IN THIS AREA
Our southern end of Ocean County in Tuckerton is experiencing flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
Check Out The EPIC Replay Of The Beesley’s Point Cooling Tower Implosion
It's was the big piece of news out of South Jersey Thursday morning! You know that big tower that everybody thought was a part of a nuclear power plant that's right in your direct line of vision on the horizon in the Beesley's Point section of Marmora? Well, it's officially NO MORE!
Genius Baristas at Linwood, NJ Coffee Shop Pouring Fall-Flavored Coffee Flights
Have we died and gone to coffee heaven? At least for the fall, we have. Check out this coffee shop in Linwood, Atlantic County pouring up coffee flights. Where is Guy Fieri when you need him?! We can't help but call this idea BRILLIANT!. Flights are so popular in the...
Massive Search Launched For Atlantic City Man
A search has been launched for a 39-year-old Atlantic City man missing since Sept. 26, authorities said. Mark Farley is described as a white male, 6’0” tall, approximately 225 pounds, with blue eyes and balding. He may be in the area of Bayville, Ocean County. Anyone with information...
This New Jersey Town is Named One of the Most Beautiful Small Towns in America
There are so many beautiful small towns here in America that it would be hard to narrow it down to the top thousand, let alone the top 50. In a recent article by Architectural Digest, they managed to compile their data and put together the top 50 most beautiful small towns in America.
Specialty Doughnut Shop Opening New N.J. Locations
A specialty doughnut shop is opening new locations throughout New Jersey. According to their website ,Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, will be making its way throughout the Garden State soon. Mochinut has six locations in New Jersey already based in Fort Lee, Norwood, Paramus, Summit, Montclair, and Tenafly. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill.
Caesars Entertainment CEO Shares Atlantic City Market Update At ECGC
Caesars Entertainment CEO Thomas Reeg was one of the many industry leaders to speak at last week’s East Coast Gaming Congress & NextGen Gaming Forum. Reeg took part in one of the two Industry Leaders Roundtable sessions, with each of the gaming executives offering a short presentation tied into the specific companies they represent. Joining Reeg on the stage were:
Iconic Atlantic City NJ Restaurant Wants to Find This Dine-and-Dasher to Press Charges [VIDEO]
Dine and DASH? Don't you dare! It happened recently at one of Atlantic City's best-known restaurants, and now the staff wants to find the man to hold him accountable for his actions. The theft, because that's what it was, even if the proof is in someone's stomach, took place at...
Philly man arrested in killing of EHT man in Atlantic City casino hotel room
A Philadelphia man is charged in the killing of an Egg Harbor Township man found dead inside a hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort. Brian Wilkinson, 47, was found in a room at the casino at about 1:30 p.m. Friday, Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds said. He died of...
