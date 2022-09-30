Read full article on original website
Harrisburg community gathers for annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Alzheimer's Association invited Harrisburg residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer's by participating in their annual Walk to End Alzheimer's. "The Alzheimer's Association draws hundreds of walkers and teams to the event each fall and it is a pivotal event to spread community awareness and concern for Alzheimer's disease," Brianne Grieb, walk manager for the Alzheimer's Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, said. "We are looking forward to gathering with local families on Walk day who have been impacted by the disease, as we work together to inspire hope in the fight for a cure and move closer to our vision of a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia."
A solemn anniversary in the Susquehanna Valley
Today marks 16 years since the West Nickel Mines School shooting in Lancaster County. On Oct. 2, 2006, a shooter held ten girls hostage in an Amish one-room schoolhouse. He shot all ten of them, killing five. Since then, the school has been demolished and a new one-room schoolhouse was...
Dauphin County opioid settlement funds applications now open
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The application process for Opioid Settlement funds is now open as of Oct. 1. According to a release from the county, dauphin County has allocated $13 million over the next 18 years as its share of a historic opioid settlement designed to send billions of dollars nationwide to help prevention and treatment efforts.
Camp Hill’s 2022 homecoming court
Taylor Preston, Sara Jack, Gabriella Crockett, Lillian Bruder and Alice Benavides are the 2022 Camp Hill High School’s Homecoming Court and were announced at halftime of the football game against Susquenita at Seibert Park, Camp Hill, Pa., Sept. 30, 2022. Alice Benavides was named queen, Lillian Bruder first runner-up,...
New playground added to 150-year-old central Pa. church
Duncannon’s Church of God, which celebrated its 150th anniversary on Sept. 25, built a playground for public use over the summer. The church, at 2 Muhlenberg St., invites all to come and see. The church was formed in 1872, and initially met at the Duncannon School. In 1873 a...
Harrisburg Bureau of Police offers extra security to Harrisburg School District following fight
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police has offered to assist the Harrisburg School District with additional support and security following a fight at John Harris High School that involved at least 22 students. According to a press release from the City of Harrisburg, a partnership has...
Pa. State Police holds Sunny Day camp in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Despite the rainy weather, Pennsylvania State Police still put on its Sunny Day Camp at its academy in Hershey on Saturday, Oct. 1. The one-day camp is for kids and adults with special needs or disabilities and their families. The goal is to build strong relationships between the State Police and the communities it serves.
A message for Harrisburg leaders as children die: Do something! | Opinion
When a 15-year-old is violently killed in any community, our leaders must stand up, collectively, and give voice to the sadness and trauma wrought by such violence and useless death. In such moments, our leaders must rise and tell us what they will do to seek out the causes of...
22 students involved in fight at John Harris High School in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A fight involving 22 students took place Tuesday afternoon at John Harris High School in Harrisburg. According to a statement from Harrisburg School District Superintendent Eric Turman, which was released on Sept. 28, the fight occurred outside of the cafeteria of the school around noon on Tuesday. One student was injured in the fight and received medical treatment.
Children’s Miracle Network hosts ‘Hatchets for Hope’
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Children’s Miracle Network threw an “axe for kindness” in its first-ever “Hatchets for Hope” event. Proceeds from the event benefited the Extra Life program at the Children’s Miracle Network, which raises money to provide life-saving medical equipment, programs, and research for kids at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital.
Lancaster’s first Hispanic police chief hopes to build relationships
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — This year, Richard Mendez became Lancaster’s first Hispanic police chief. For over 20 years, Chief Mendez has been patrolling the streets of Lancaster looking for signs of trouble. “You go through parts of the city and you remember stuff from your childhood, as a...
Harrisburg Chockablock Clock to find new home after Strawberry Square
The Chockablock Clock ball machine in the atrium of Harrisburg's Strawberry Square -- set to be removed this fall to the disappointment of many -- will not be gone forever.
Hometown Hero: Family First Health
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Sept. 29’s hometown heroes donated their time, tools, and skills. Staffers with Family First Health performed free dental services for children in York. They hit the road in a mobile unit, providing cleaning, x-rays, and more outside the Community Progress Council, which hosted the dental day.
Cumberland County elementary school student took bullets onto school bus, superintendent says
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — An elementary school student in the West Shore School District was found to be in possession of bullets while riding on a school bus Friday morning, Superintendent Dr. Todd B. Stoltz said in a letter to the school district community. The student did not make...
Unethical misbehaviors must have consequences | PennLive letters
I applaud Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo in his pressing criminal charges against the ten Middletown High School football players for hazing other players in an August practice. It often takes a few rotten apples to spoil the bunch, as the result was the school board’s righteous decision to suspend the football season for Middletown.
After school fight involving 22 kids, Harrisburg police say they’ll step in to provide security
Harrisburg officials on Thursday confirmed 22 students were involved in a fight at the John Harris high school campus earlier this week that sent a boy to the hospital. City officials pledged to step up and help the high school’s security team through training and adding officers to patrol the buildings doing “wellness checks.” The new information was released at a 1 p.m. news conference Thursday at city hall.
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor
(Stacker) — Brunch — the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch” — is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Harrisburg on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
16 years since Lancaster County Amish schoolhouse shooting
NICKEL MINES, Pa (WHTM) — Sunday, Oct. 2, marks 16 years since the shooting at an Amish schoolhouse in Nickel Mines, Lancaster County that killed five girls. Police say a milk truck driver, Charles Roberts, held 10 girls hostage in a schoolhouse on Oct. 2, 2006. Roberts barricaded himself in the schoolhouse when he started shooting the hostages.
Harrisburg Ranked As One Of Two Best Cities For Sober Living
> Harrisburg Ranked As One Of Two Best Cities For Sober Living. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A recent study has that Harrisburg is one of the best cities in the country for sober living. Diabetic-dot-org's report says the city scored well because of the number of social associations that people can join to form a sense of community. It says Harrisburg has plenty of Alcoholics Anonymous meeting locations and also offers more affordable living arrangements. Madison, Wisconsin took the number-one spot in the report.
Lancaster County woman scammed out of $10,000
PENN TOWNSHIP LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County woman was scammed out of $10,000 by someone she believed was a part of a glam metal band. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), the woman claimed she allegedly was the victim of a fraud scheme and lost over $10,000 over the internet.
