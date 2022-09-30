HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Alzheimer's Association invited Harrisburg residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer's by participating in their annual Walk to End Alzheimer's. "The Alzheimer's Association draws hundreds of walkers and teams to the event each fall and it is a pivotal event to spread community awareness and concern for Alzheimer's disease," Brianne Grieb, walk manager for the Alzheimer's Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, said. "We are looking forward to gathering with local families on Walk day who have been impacted by the disease, as we work together to inspire hope in the fight for a cure and move closer to our vision of a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia."

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO