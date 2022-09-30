ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Live Updates: Long-term care residents displaced by Ian

By The Associated Press
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30whEf_0iGoXtmH00

The Latest on Hurricane Ian:

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Thousands of residents of long-term care facilities in Florida remained displaced by Hurricane Ian.

Kristen Knapp of the Florida Health Care Association says about 47 nursing homes and 115 assisted living facilities have been evacuated as of Friday, with around 8,000 residents among them.

While structural damage and flooding were reported at facilities across the storm’s path, Knapp said there have been no reports yet of serious injuries or deaths among those homes’ residents.

Steve Bahmer of Leading Age Florida, which represents non-profit long-term care facilities, offered a similar assessment, with reports of minor damage, broken windows, downed trees and flooding. He said one facility was hit by a tornado but residents have been able to remain there.

At least seven people were confirmed dead in Florida — a number that's likely to increase as officials confirm more deaths and continue searching for people.

___

KEY DEVELOPMENTS:

— Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida

— Woman braves Hurricane Ian flood to check on stranger's mom

— After Ian, the effects in southwest Florida are everywhere

— At a Florida trailer park, survivors speak of Ian's wrath

— Find more AP coverage here: https://apnews.com/hub/hurricanes

___

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The main airport in Charleston, South Carolina, has closed ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Ian.

Officials with the Charleston International Airport said Friday they had shuttered the airport, where airlines had already canceled dozens of fights, and winds reached 40 mph.

The airport will remained closed until 6 a.m. Saturday.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster planned a briefing at 12:30 p.m. Friday. Under a federal disaster declaration approved by President Joe Biden, federal emergency aid has been made available to supplement South Carolina’s state, tribal and local response efforts pertaining to the storm, which was expected to make landfall in the state later Friday.

___

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Strong winds were blowing early Friday morning in Charleston, South Carolina, with powerful gusts bending tree branches and sending sprays of the steadily falling rain sideways as Hurricane Ian approached.

Streets were largely empty, an ordinarily packed morning commute silenced by the advancing storm. Flash flood warnings were posted, with up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain forecast for the Charleston area, and high tide expected just before noon, a circumstance that often floods the downtown peninsula on its own with even moderate rainfall.

___

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says a 37-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman died Thursday afternoon when their car hydroplaned and overturned in a water-filled ditch in north Florida amid Hurricane Ian's impact on the state.

An incident report says the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, which went onto the grassy shoulder before submerging in a water-filled ditch along Cracker Swamp Road in Putnam County, which is southwest of St. Augustine. The area was inundated with rain as Hurricane Ian passed through the state Thursday.

At least six people were confirmed dead in Florida.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Live Updates: Ian's U.S. death toll climbs to 27

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to 27 as of Friday night. According to Florida's Medical Examiners Commission, several new deaths were attributable to the storm, including a 62-year-old woman who died after suffering injuries and drowning when a tree fell on a mobile home, a 54-year-old man who was found trapped in a window after drowning, and a female who was found tangled in wires under a residence in Lee County.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
St. Augustine, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hundreds of cars pack Nevada streets for illegal stunts

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — Thousands of people in hundreds of cars took over northern Nevada parking lots and intersections Friday night and into Saturday, performing stunts in souped-up vehicles and leading to crashes and arrests, police said. Police beefed up nighttime staffing after social media posts urged...
RENO, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
Person
St Augustine
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Florida#Long Term Care#Flash Flood#Disaster Management#Hurricane Ian
Boston 25 News WFXT

Shying from Trump, ex-Maine Gov. Paul LePage seeks job back

YARMOUTH, Maine — (AP) — When then-Maine Gov. Paul LePage endorsed Donald Trump in 2016, he credited himself as a prototype for the insurgent presidential candidate. “I was Donald Trump before Donald Trump became popular, so I think I should support him since we are one of the same cloth,” said LePage, whose two terms in office were punctuated by brash behavior and frequently offensive comments.
MAINE STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Uvalde shooting, border dominate only Texas governor debate

EDINBURG, Texas — (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday night that Texas would send busloads of migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to more cities and Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke pledged tighter gun laws as parents whose children were killed in the Uvalde school shooting stood outside an auditorium hosting the only debate before November's election.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Boston 25 News WFXT

Patriots lose to Packers in OT after third-string QB Bailey Zappe makes unexpected debut

The Patriots put up a good fight, despite losing to the Packers in overtime. They had to go up against Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau—with their third string quarterback. Not much was expected of Bailey Zappe when he was drafted by the Patriots in April. In fact some questioned if the team even needed another quarterback. Five months later, the fourth-rounder out of Western Kentucky is the only healthy quarterback on the team.
GREEN BAY, WI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
123K+
Followers
131K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy