ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Lotto-Soudal CEO Lelangue to become general manager of Tour de Pologne

By Alasdair Fotheringham
Cycling News
Cycling News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gVwMu_0iGoXq8600

Barely a day after his resignation as CEO of the Lotto-Soudal team was announced, John Lelangue has been confirmed as the general manager of the Tour de Pologne.

Lelangue is due to continue working at Lotto-Soudal until the end of December, when the team faces almost certain relegation from the WorldTour, before heading to his new position with the Tour de Pologne and its organisers, Lang Team.

First held in 1928, part of the UCIWorldTour and widely considered Eastern Europe’s premier stage race, the week-long Tour de Pologne was won this year by Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) .

Lelangue’s long and varied career has so far seen him working as a deputy competitions director with Tour de France organisers ASO, as well as heading the organisation of the 2016 UCI World Road Championships in Qatar and directing events in China. Lelangue  also worked as a team sports director and/or manager in Phonak and BMC prior to moving onto Lotto-Soudal in 2018.

Read more

John Lelangue leaves Lotto Soudal after failing to avoid WorldTour relegation

Tour de Pologne - Race Centre

Ethan Hayter prevails at Tour de Pologne with overall title



Having tendered his resignation from Lotto-Soudal this summer, since when it has been immersed in a relegation battle, Lelangue’s departure from the Belgian team earlier this week has been followed up almost immediately by news of his new position as of 2023.

In a Tour de Pologne press release, Lelangue said his decision to quit Lotto-Soudal had “not been easy,” but he also said that he was “really happy to join the Lang team as General Manager”.

"I felt it was time to return to my roots and I needed a new challenge," says Lelangue.

Lelangue takes on a top position in Pologne when the race is gearing up for its 80th edition in 2023. But as general manager, he will also be overseeing other events run by the Lang organisation such as the ORLEN Nations Grand Prix and the Tour de Pologne Juniors.

"John has 10 years of experience in organising the Tour de France and other championship races," Czeslaw Lang, president of Lang Team and Tour de Pologne race director said in the same press release.

"His huge experience, more than 30 years in cycling, he used to follow races when his Dad managed professional teams, can tell that he belongs to this world. What's more, he comes from Belgium, a country where cycling is almost a religion."

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Yalemzerf Yehualaw recovers from fall to win London Marathon women’s race

Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw recovered from a fall to win the women’s race at the London Marathon.Yehualaw appeared to trip on a speed bump with six miles remaining but recovered to rejoin the leading pack.The 23-year-old came home in 2 hours 17 minutes and 25 seconds – the third fastest time at the event – as defending champion Joyciline Jepkosgei, of Kenya, had to settle for second.Out of this world from @YalemzerfY 🔥#LondonMarathon #WeRunTogether pic.twitter.com/TLox8J75En— TCS London Marathon (@LondonMarathon) October 2, 2022London debutant Amos Kipruto, a world bronze medallist in Doha in 2019, won the men’s race.The 30-year-old Kenyan clocked 2:04.39...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Hayter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour De France#The Tour De Pologne#Worldtour#Aso#Bmc#Belgian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Glory for Sir Mark Prescott as Alpinista reigns in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe with a magnificent half-length victory in Paris

Going into the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, Sir Mark Prescott described past experiences of disappointing, losing trips to France as his ‘Dunkirks’. On Sunday Alpinista gave Newmarket’s longest-serving trainer his VE Day with a magnificent half-length victory in Paris in Europe’s most prestigious race. Prescott described it as ‘the best day of my racing life’.
WORLD
Cycling News

Cycling News

1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Providing news, race results, tech, live race coverage, interviews and more, Cyclingnews is the first port of call for any passionate cycling fan.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy