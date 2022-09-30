Scientists have created a robot that can transform from a black glob into a swarm of tiny beads and back again. The inventors say that the robot's ability to split itself into many pieces and then snap back together makes it potentially useful for drug delivery. The human body is full of winding, narrow passages and near impenetrable barriers, too restrictive for any robot visible to the naked eye to venture into. Micro-scale robots are where it's at, being small enough to squeeze into any tiny space. Unfortunately, their tiny scale comes at the cost of a reduced capacity to carry enough materials to...

ENGINEERING ・ 8 DAYS AGO