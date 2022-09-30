Read full article on original website
Related
You eat over 900 tiny pieces of plastic a day and researchers don't fully know what it's doing to your health yet
"There are increasing reports of microplastic contamination in our drinking water, milk, food, and air," says a professor of environmental health.
Rare frogs released into California mountains after 2020 Bobcat Fire
Over two years after they were removed from California's San Gabriel Mountains due to the Bobcat Fire, endangered mountain yellow-legged frogs have been released into their native habitat.
Why Are People Releasing Ladybugs Inside Their Homes?
While most homeowners will try and keep bugs out of their home, some are bringing ladybugs inside — turns out the little bugs offer a big, natural benefit.
20,000,000,000,000,000 ants are crawling around Earth, researchers find, weighing more in total than all birds and mammals combined
Researchers have worked out an estimate for the number of ants crawling around Earth — and the total is "astounding." Scientists at the University of Hong Kong say there are 20,000,000,000,000,000 — that's 20 quadrillion — of the critters around the globe. The combined weight of those ants is more than all of the wild birds and mammals on the planet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LOOK: Massive, Alien-Looking Caterpillars Are Emerging From Trees in the Southeastern US
When you think about bugs, caterpillars are pretty inoffensive compared to others. However, a caterpillar that rivals the creepiness of spiders and other crawlers was spotted. The hickory horned devil (yes, that’s its name), is one of the largest types of caterpillars in the United States. The creepy crawlies have begun emerging from trees in large masses. Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division shared images of the bug after one was spotted.
Watch a Tiny Robot Blob Transform Into Even Tinier Bits to Squeeze Through Cracks
Scientists have created a robot that can transform from a black glob into a swarm of tiny beads and back again. The inventors say that the robot's ability to split itself into many pieces and then snap back together makes it potentially useful for drug delivery. The human body is full of winding, narrow passages and near impenetrable barriers, too restrictive for any robot visible to the naked eye to venture into. Micro-scale robots are where it's at, being small enough to squeeze into any tiny space. Unfortunately, their tiny scale comes at the cost of a reduced capacity to carry enough materials to...
Tenacious 'trash parrots' locked in escalating 'arms race' with humans Down Under
A new study has revealed local residents in Sydney, Australia, are stuck in an escalating arms race with sulphur-crested cockatoos over the security of garbage bins.
15 Plants You Can Grow That Your Dog Will Love
There is a wide array of flowers, bushes, and herbs that are harmless or even good for your dog to eat occasionally. Here are some ideas to get started.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
Armored worm reveals the ancestry of three major animal groups
An international team of scientists, including from the Universities of Bristol and Oxford, and the Natural History Museum, have discovered that a well-preserved, fossilized worm dating from 518 million years ago resembles the ancestor of three major groups of living animals. Measuring half-an-inch long, the fossil worm—named Wufengella and unearthed...
techeblog.com
Photographer Captures Incredibly Well Camouflaged Leopard That Baffles Social Media
A camouflaged leopard typically isn’t anything to scoff at, that is unless…you’re looking at wildlife photographer Hemant Dabi’s image of one hiding in a rock and dirt mound. This defense mechanism is used to blend in with their surroundings, so much so that Dabi almost missed the animal himself if it wasn’t giving off an alarm call.
Wild Birds in North America Are Dying Like Never Before
This article was originally published in High Country News. The July 5 trip was routine: From the deck of an airboat, two wildlife biologists scanned the cattail marsh—one of many seasonal wetlands in the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge—on their weekly lookout for sick or dead birds. In the summer months, avian botulism is a major concern in California’s Central Valley, and removing carcasses can stem its spread. But this year, there was added worry: A new and devastating strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) had been creeping west across the continent since December 2021, affecting millions of poultry and countless wild birds.
Tree Hugger
What's the Difference Between Turtles and Tortoises?
It's easy to understand why so many use the words "turtle" and "tortoise" interchangeably. They look similar with their characteristic bony shells and lipless expressions, and, in some cases, they really are the same: All tortoises are turtles even though not all turtles are tortoises, and not even all land turtles are tortoises—to make the matter more confusing.
Comments / 0