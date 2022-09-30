ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Theme announced for 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cHqRx_0iGoXT1V00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The theme for the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show is “Rooted in Progress,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced on Friday.

“This year’s theme honors our roots and vision for the future,” said Redding, “we’re celebrating accomplishments in agriculture, while recognizing the agricultural drive and vision to innovate and inspire.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WHTM Daily Digest

The theme was selected to honor the roots of agriculture in Pennsylvania’s heritage as well as the updates farmers have made to adapt as markets, consumers, climate, and resources change, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

The 2023 Farm Show will run from Jan. 7-14. It will include favorites like the 1,000-pound butter sculpture, food court, competitive agricultural events, cooking demonstrations, and hands-on agriculture education opportunities.

“We welcome everyone to celebrate our roots and the innovative spirit of Pennsylvania agriculture at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show,” said Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center Executive Director Sharon Myers. “It’s the mix of old favorites and new attractions that make this event so exciting year after year. Come join us for good food and a fun, educational experience for the whole family.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania’s ‘Absolutely Best’ Nachos Are At This Place

Nachos are the kind of food that goes well with almost anything. No matter what the main course is, nachos are always a sure fire way to kick off a great meal, or you can just eat them on their own as the main dish. That’s not to mention that you can make nachos for meat lovers or go vegetarian, as they are very versatile. Regardless, thankfully, here in Pennsylvania we have a ton of great spots to get nachos.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Best Buffets Restaurants in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania, there are several options to choose from. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
EAST EARL, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Harrisburg, PA
Business
Harrisburg, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
Harrisburg, PA
Industry
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Pennsylvania Thrift Shops

- Thrift stores are a great place to find bargains on various goods. You may even find hidden treasures. And by shopping at a thrift store, you'll be helping a good cause. The Pennsylvania area is home to several thrift stores that offer a variety of goods. Philly AIDS Thrift...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Best Tattoo Parlors in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has some great parlors if you're considering getting a tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works is a great choice for a custom tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works offers a variety of tattoo styles, including Japanese, black & grey, and cover-up tattoos. Gypsy Tattoo Parlor in Pittsburgh. If you're in Pittsburgh and looking...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#Whtm Daily Digest#Nexstar Media Inc
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and are currently looking for new restaurants to try with your friends or family, you have landed in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely try if you haven't already, because their food is simply delicious.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
delawarevalleynews.com

Doug Mastriano Invites Media To Warminster Rally

Doug Mastriano, the republican candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania hates the main stream media with a passion. He hates them so much that he vowed to never grant them access to his campaign and has hired security to keep them out. In May of 2022, you may remember, he held a rally at the Fuge in Warminster and barred the media.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Fall, Winter trout stocking to begin October 3!

​HARRISBURG, PA – The summer season may be winding to a close, but some fantastic trout fishing opportunities are approaching on dozens of Pennsylvania waterways this fall and winter. Beginning the week of October 3, 2022, and continuing through mid-December, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) will stock...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Industry
PhillyBite

5 Best Bakeries in Pennsylvania

- When you want to savor a delicious baked good, the state of Pennsylvania is a great place to go. Some of the best bakeries in Pennsylvania are located in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. You can also check out Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont. In addition, if you're a fan of French pastries, you may want to visit Isgro Pastries in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX 43

Annual Adams County Apple Harvest Festival closed Sunday

BIGLERVILLE, Pa. — The National Apple Harvest Festival announced its closure for Sunday, Oct. 2, citing parking conditions as the reason behind the decision. Despite the damp weekend forecast, on Friday organizers told FOX43 the festival would go on. But the remnants of Ian were too much and the...
BIGLERVILLE, PA
WGAL

A solemn anniversary in the Susquehanna Valley

Today marks 16 years since the West Nickel Mines School shooting in Lancaster County. On Oct. 2, 2006, a shooter held ten girls hostage in an Amish one-room schoolhouse. He shot all ten of them, killing five. Since then, the school has been demolished and a new one-room schoolhouse was...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Gov. Wolf issues $25M child care tax credit program

WILKES-BARE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf visited Wilkes-Barre Thursday to spotlight his $25 million child care tax credit program that will give back $180 to $630 to Pennsylvania’s working families with young children. According to officials, Gov. Wolf secured $25 million for the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Program which is set to benefit […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

abc27 News

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy