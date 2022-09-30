Theme announced for 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The theme for the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show is “Rooted in Progress,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced on Friday.

“This year’s theme honors our roots and vision for the future,” said Redding, “we’re celebrating accomplishments in agriculture, while recognizing the agricultural drive and vision to innovate and inspire.”

The theme was selected to honor the roots of agriculture in Pennsylvania’s heritage as well as the updates farmers have made to adapt as markets, consumers, climate, and resources change, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

The 2023 Farm Show will run from Jan. 7-14. It will include favorites like the 1,000-pound butter sculpture, food court, competitive agricultural events, cooking demonstrations, and hands-on agriculture education opportunities.

“We welcome everyone to celebrate our roots and the innovative spirit of Pennsylvania agriculture at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show,” said Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center Executive Director Sharon Myers. “It’s the mix of old favorites and new attractions that make this event so exciting year after year. Come join us for good food and a fun, educational experience for the whole family.”

