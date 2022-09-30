Read full article on original website
Republican Harris County commissioners preventing adoption of 2023 county budget
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County’s 2023 fiscal budget goes into effect on October 1. The county hasn’t been able to pass its budget because two Republican commissioners have refused to show up for the vote. “We're just waiting for Commissioner Cagle or Commissioner Ramsey to show...
thevindicator.com
Third Annual Liberty County Prayer March
Scenes from the Third Annual Liberty County Prayer March. Check out the Thursday, Oct. 6 edition of The Vindicator for more.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Chemical exposure at Houston-area power plant sends six workers to hospital
Six workers were hospitalized and another 100 were evaluated by medical personnel Thursday because of a chemical exposure at a power plant southwest of Houston. A hazardous materials response team and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the W.A. Parish Generating Station near Richmond after multiple 911 calls were placed regarding a chemical exposure, according to a statement released Thursday night on Twitter by Fort Bend County Judge KP George. The chemical was initially feared to be ammonia but later determined to be a biodegradable cleaner and degreaser that was overly applied, according to the statement.
kwhi.com
WORK ON OVERPASS PROJECT IN GRIMES COUNTY
Beginning Tuesday, a Texas Department of Transportation contractor will begin a traffic switch for the next phase of the State Highway 6/FM 2 overpass project in Grimes County. The switch will close the crossover in the intersection and only right turns to or from FM 2 will be possible. A...
Click2Houston.com
Assisted living facility owner charged with operating an unlicensed boarding home
The owner of an unlicensed assisted living facility in west Houston has been charged with operating an unlicensed boarding house, which is a misdemeanor offense. The facility in question is Graystone Life Care located in the 1300 block of Riverview Circle. The owner, Bob Strange, was defiant about KPRC2′s news...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PURSUIT ENDS IN DOWNTOWN HOUSTON
Montgomery County Precinct 4 attempted to stop a Jeep at SH 242 and I-69 northbound. The driver fled. A Splendora unit spotted it at East River and attempted to stop it. The Jeep wrecked but was able to get going again and fled south on I-69. Splendora Pollice and Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables stayed with the vehicle. A DPS helicopter also assisted. One of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Patrol units was able to get a successful spike on the Jeep. As they got into Harris County two HArris County units were given permission by their supervisor to shadow the pursuit. As they crossed Tidwell the driver who was the lone occupant threw out two baggies. As they got into downtown Houston the driver exited. As they got to Roberts Street he stopped and tried to flee. Splendora K-9 Kilo stopped him in his tracks, even though a slight piece of his arm was damaged from the bite. He will be transported to Ben Taub for evaluation and than to the Montgomery County Jail for possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone, and for evading arrest.
cw39.com
Study: 3 Texas suburbs among best & most affordable to live in near large U.S. city
DALLAS (KDAF) — Oh, the suburbs of America; revel in the peace and quiet that suburbs outside of the largest cities in the country give to their residents while a few miles away the hubbub of the big city of hustling and bustling. A study put together by SmartAsset...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Body found near Galveston school, man arrested for carrying gun near school, funeral for archbishop
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A terrifying discovery after a man’s body was found inside a dumpster right outside Austin Middle School in Galveston. Police tell us he’s a younger white male, possibly in his late...
cw39.com
Lane closures begin Friday in areas around Cypress, League City
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Outside of the total closure near the Galleria, there are various lane closure taking places throughout greater Houston this weekend. Starting on Friday, September 30 several lanes will be closed on US-290 in Cypress between Mueschke Road to Cypress Rose Hill. This is not a total closure, but drivers should still expect delays during the time frame of 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. No alternate route is needed.
thekatynews.com
New Poll: Voters Overwhelmingly Support both the City and County Bond Measures
A new poll by a respected national polling firm, FM3 Research, shows strong support for the City of Houston and Harris County infrastructure bonds on the November 8, 2022 ballot. The poll, which surveyed likely voters, found support for all the bonds at 63% for the bonds and 30% against...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAJOR BOAT CRASH ON LAKE CONROE
At about 5:15 pm Saturday two pontoon boats crashed on Lake Conroe. Multiple victims were thrown into the water. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable, Montgomery Fire, Conroe Fire, North Montgomery County Fire, and Texas Game Wardens responded. Units arrived on the scene with CPR in progress on one victim who was transported to HCA Conroe Hospital in critical condition. At least two others were transported to the hospital. Texas Parks and Wildlife is now investigating the crash.
mocomotive.com
FIRE CONTINUES TO BURN NEAR WILLIS
North Montgomery County Firefighters are on the scene of a large construction site fire just west of I-45 in Willis. Watch for slowing traffic on the freeway. There is a large column of smoke but crews are on the scene, no need to report it…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/fire-continues-to-burn-near-willis/
mocomotive.com
Notice of Public Sale in Porter, TX
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at Hargrove Wrecker and Storage located at 24865 Sorters Rd. Porter, TX 77365, 281-354-4994 on Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 at 10:45am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location for all questions.
realtynewsreport.com
Montrose Micro Apartments Underway
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – A six-story residential tower with micro-units, co-living and roommate-oriented apartments is under construction in the Montrose district of Houston. Civitas Capital Group, through its residential development subsidiary The Shelter Companies, is developing the 238-unit, 381-bed project at 701 Richmond Avenue, about three...
United Airlines cuts Houston international flight as it trims schedule
The Chicago-based carrier is dropping four cities from its network as part of a 12-route readjustment.
yolotx.com
The Largest Market on the Texas Gulf Coast
When it comes to markets, Traders Village does it big! Since 1989, Traders Village Houston has been a staple for locals and visitors along the Texas Gulf Coast. This open-air flea market hosts 2,000 merchants, as a place to buy and trade crafts and goods. Thousands of guests visit every weekend to browse, collect and bargain.
League City family in 'nightmare' situation under Texas abortion law
A pregnant woman shares her story exclusively with ABC13 after learning at 15 weeks that her baby will not survive the pregnancy, but Texas laws will not allow an abortion.
What if Hurricane Ian hit Houston? Damage from storms surge would be seen miles inland
See what ABC13 Chief Forecaster David Tillman says would happen if the hypothetical hurricane were to hit our area.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/30/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-30-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-29-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
fox26houston.com
Houston doctor first in the country to offer new cataracts procedure
HOUSTON - Cataracts are something that will affect each and every one of us as we age. It's basically sun damage to the eyes. A woman from Missouri City is one of the first patients to undergo surgery, using new state-of-the-art technology for cataracts. She's in awe of seeing clearly once more.
