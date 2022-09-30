ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TX

houstonpublicmedia.org

Chemical exposure at Houston-area power plant sends six workers to hospital

Six workers were hospitalized and another 100 were evaluated by medical personnel Thursday because of a chemical exposure at a power plant southwest of Houston. A hazardous materials response team and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the W.A. Parish Generating Station near Richmond after multiple 911 calls were placed regarding a chemical exposure, according to a statement released Thursday night on Twitter by Fort Bend County Judge KP George. The chemical was initially feared to be ammonia but later determined to be a biodegradable cleaner and degreaser that was overly applied, according to the statement.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

WORK ON OVERPASS PROJECT IN GRIMES COUNTY

Beginning Tuesday, a Texas Department of Transportation contractor will begin a traffic switch for the next phase of the State Highway 6/FM 2 overpass project in Grimes County. The switch will close the crossover in the intersection and only right turns to or from FM 2 will be possible. A...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
Government
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PURSUIT ENDS IN DOWNTOWN HOUSTON

Montgomery County Precinct 4 attempted to stop a Jeep at SH 242 and I-69 northbound. The driver fled. A Splendora unit spotted it at East River and attempted to stop it. The Jeep wrecked but was able to get going again and fled south on I-69. Splendora Pollice and Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables stayed with the vehicle. A DPS helicopter also assisted. One of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Patrol units was able to get a successful spike on the Jeep. As they got into Harris County two HArris County units were given permission by their supervisor to shadow the pursuit. As they crossed Tidwell the driver who was the lone occupant threw out two baggies. As they got into downtown Houston the driver exited. As they got to Roberts Street he stopped and tried to flee. Splendora K-9 Kilo stopped him in his tracks, even though a slight piece of his arm was damaged from the bite. He will be transported to Ben Taub for evaluation and than to the Montgomery County Jail for possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone, and for evading arrest.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Lane closures begin Friday in areas around Cypress, League City

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Outside of the total closure near the Galleria, there are various lane closure taking places throughout greater Houston this weekend. Starting on Friday, September 30 several lanes will be closed on US-290 in Cypress between Mueschke Road to Cypress Rose Hill. This is not a total closure, but drivers should still expect delays during the time frame of 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. No alternate route is needed.
CYPRESS, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAJOR BOAT CRASH ON LAKE CONROE

At about 5:15 pm Saturday two pontoon boats crashed on Lake Conroe. Multiple victims were thrown into the water. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable, Montgomery Fire, Conroe Fire, North Montgomery County Fire, and Texas Game Wardens responded. Units arrived on the scene with CPR in progress on one victim who was transported to HCA Conroe Hospital in critical condition. At least two others were transported to the hospital. Texas Parks and Wildlife is now investigating the crash.
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

FIRE CONTINUES TO BURN NEAR WILLIS

North Montgomery County Firefighters are on the scene of a large construction site fire just west of I-45 in Willis. Watch for slowing traffic on the freeway. There is a large column of smoke but crews are on the scene, no need to report it…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/fire-continues-to-burn-near-willis/
WILLIS, TX
News Break
Politics
mocomotive.com

Notice of Public Sale in Porter, TX

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at Hargrove Wrecker and Storage located at 24865 Sorters Rd. Porter, TX 77365, 281-354-4994 on Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 at 10:45am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location for all questions.
PORTER, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Montrose Micro Apartments Underway

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – A six-story residential tower with micro-units, co-living and roommate-oriented apartments is under construction in the Montrose district of Houston. Civitas Capital Group, through its residential development subsidiary The Shelter Companies, is developing the 238-unit, 381-bed project at 701 Richmond Avenue, about three...
HOUSTON, TX
yolotx.com

The Largest Market on the Texas Gulf Coast

When it comes to markets, Traders Village does it big! Since 1989, Traders Village Houston has been a staple for locals and visitors along the Texas Gulf Coast. This open-air flea market hosts 2,000 merchants, as a place to buy and trade crafts and goods. Thousands of guests visit every weekend to browse, collect and bargain.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/30/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-30-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-29-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
fox26houston.com

Houston doctor first in the country to offer new cataracts procedure

HOUSTON - Cataracts are something that will affect each and every one of us as we age. It's basically sun damage to the eyes. A woman from Missouri City is one of the first patients to undergo surgery, using new state-of-the-art technology for cataracts. She's in awe of seeing clearly once more.
HOUSTON, TX

