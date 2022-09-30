Read full article on original website
NS Mom of 5
2d ago
This is outrageous and ridiculous...A person earning an honest living has to deal with these criminals taking away their peace of mind again! I hope they take away his freedom for a long time in a tiny cell! SMH!
6
Economist
2d ago
This story does not flow. Too many disconnect pieces! Have FBI found the money? There is really no charge at this time! The reporter is repetitive that the story is very blurred.
3
Angela Jones
2d ago
he passed the machine off to his friends to send him money orders for commissary in prison
4
Boy, 15, shot on Bronx street after arguing with two men: police
UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the ankle after arguing with two men on a Unionport street, police said early Sunday in a public appeal for tips. The victim became involved in a verbal dispute with two men believed to be in their 20s on Olmstead Avenue near Turnbull Avenue […]
Robbers sought in 3 Bronx incidents: NYPD
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police asked the public for help Sunday identifying a group of robbers behind a series of violent thefts in the Bronx. In the first incident, a group of five people approached a 38-year-old man near Olinville Avenue and Thwaites Place late at night on Aug. 18, officials said. They attacked from […]
Man, 70, dead in Brooklyn attack; likely suffered punch: NYPD
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 70-year-old man who died in Brooklyn was likely punched and fell to the ground, police said on Saturday. Mario Ocampo was found at the corner of Riverdale Avenue and Rockway Avenue on July 12, 2021, officials said. He’d suffered lacerations to the face and head. Ocampo was taken to the […]
NBC New York
Rider Threatens to ‘Get My Gun' After Slashing NYC Bus Driver in Exit Spat
A man seemingly angered about having to exit the front of the bus, instead of through the back doors, slashed the driver twice before fleeing the Manhattan stop, authorities said Sunday. Cops said the violent ordeal unfolded after the suspect and a second rider tried getting off the back of...
NBC New York
Bystander Grabbing Bite at Brooklyn Chicken Shop Shot: NYPD
A woman making an early morning stop at a Brooklyn chicken restaurant ended up in the hospital with a bullet wound after police say gunfire whizzed into the shop. Bullets broke the front glass of the restaurant and hit the 35-year-old woman inside who NYPD officials called an unintended target at the shooting at Royal Fried Chicken.
NYPD wants to speak to 6 people in connection to case of dismembered body
NEW YORK -- Police have released photos of six people they want to talk to in connection with a dismembered body found in Brooklyn.They are looking for five women and one man, ranging in age from about 18 to 30.Investigators say they're wanted as witnesses to a murder last month on Linwood Street in the Cypress Hills section of the borough.Back on Sept. 21, the NYPD found the remains of 22-year-old D'Asia Johnson in two suitcases.No arrests have been made.
Shooting during fight outside of Brooklyn chicken restaurant injures customer
A woman who was getting food at a 24-hour Brooklyn chicken restaurant early Sunday was wounded by a stray bullet, police said.
Robber arrested after leaving behind debit card in stolen vehicle
A pair of thieves who stole a car, crashed into and robbed a man on the Upper East Side last month were arrested after one of the men left their debit car in the stolen vehicle, authorities said.
Unidentified attacker fatally slashes throat of union steamfitter, 43, on Brooklyn train
A 43-year-old man was killed after an unidentified suspect slashed his neck on a Brooklyn L train during an argument on Friday, according to police.
Three similar robberies involving bars, nightclubs in Manhattan
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A string of robberies connected by nightclubs has NYPD asking for the public’s help. Police said there were three different incidents involving people getting robbed in front and inside nightclubs. The first incident happened on Aug. 26, around midnight; a man, 29, was inside The Spaniard Bar/Nightclub on West 4 […]
Police: Man wanted for robbing Brooklyn supermarket, stabbing employee
They say the suspect tried to leave the store without paying for any of the items he had with him.
MTA bus driver spit on, slashed by man upset over rear door not opening: report
The confrontation escalated when the man who was upset spit on the driver then pulled out a knife from his waistband and slashed him twice on his left forearm. He then allegedly threatened to go get his gun.
Man fatally slashed in neck while riding NYC subway, police say
NEW YORK — A New York City man was fatally slashed after getting into an argument on a subway Friday night, authorities said. Tommy Bailey, 43, died after he got into a dispute with a man on a train in the borough of Brooklyn at about 8:45 p.m. EDT, WPIX-TV reported.
Alleged killer of veteran FDNY Lt. has history of mental illness: Sources
ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — The suspect accused of stabbing and killing veteran FDNY Lt. Alison Russo remained at Bellevue Hospital Saturday awaiting his arraignment. Sources tell PIX 11 that 34-year-old Peter Zisopoulos may not be physically present for the criminal proceeding. Instead, the accused attacker could be charged via video conference with the judge. Friends said […]
Jailhouse call reveals gang recruiting for Bronx hit
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A jailhouse phone call played at the “murder for hire” trial in Brooklyn federal court alluded to a Bloods leader, Bushawn “Shelz” Shelton, recruiting gang members for the operation. “I thought it was a job! A 9-5,” one man said during the call. “I thought he’s talking a real 9 – 5. Instead, […]
NY1
Man killed while riding the subway: NYPD
Just before 9 p.m. Friday, a 43-year-old man was slashed in the neck with an unknown object in Brooklyn, police said. Tommy Bailey, the victim, was involved in a verbal dispute with another man on a southbound L train at Atlantic Avenue when he was attacked by an unknown man, according to the NYPD.
Police investigating death of Brooklyn man, 70, found lying in the street as homicide
The NYPD is now investigating an attack on a 70-year-old man as a homicide after he died from his injuries eight months later. Police found Mario Ocampo lying on the ground at the corner of Riverdale Avenue and Rockaway Avenue in Brownsville.
NYPD: Man arrested in Bronx post office robbery
Police have arrested a man in the robbery of Bronx post office earlier this month.
Man shot in the head in Manhattan, police say
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man sustained critical injuries when he was shot in the head in Manhattan Friday evening, police said. Officers found the 41-year-old victim near West 144th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard around 11 p.m., according to officials. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The NYPD launched an investigation. […]
2 arrested after robbing NY bishop, wife of $1M in jewelry during sermon
John Annese, Thomas Tracy, Larry McShane, New York Daily News (TNS) Authorities busted two suspects early Wednesday for the wild caught-on-camera armed hold-up of blinged-out Bishop Lamor Whitehead during his Sunday sermon two months ago, with the high-profile clergyman cheering the clearing of his name. The fugitive defendants, both 23...
