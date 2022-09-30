ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Healdsburg men arrested in string of 2021 fires

By PHIL BARBER THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 2 days ago
A little over a year ago, Healdsburg residents wound up baffled and alarmed at a spate of mysterious fires that sprang up in various locations around town.

After dousing the flames, fire officials cautioned that they had to fully investigate the origins before jumping to the obvious conclusion: arson. That didn’t soothe the community’s anger.

“It was clear that this was a very bizarre set of circumstances — unusual compared to other vegetation fire incidents that we’ve seen in the community over the last several years,” Healdsburg City Councilmember Ariel Kelley told The Press Democrat at the time.

Now the public suspicions have more basis.

Two Healdsburg men were jailed this week on $1 million bail each in connection with nearly two dozen fires in and around Healdsburg last August and September, according to authorities.

Estevan Miranda-Silva, 23, and Gabriel Gonzalez-Flores, 19, were arrested Tuesday by Cal Fire officers, according to the state fire agency and a complaint filed by Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch’s office.

Prosecutors have charged both men with 23 felony counts of maliciously setting the fires. Miranda-Silva was also charged with one felony count of possessing a loaded, unregistered handgun. All of the arson charges included enhancements because the alleged crimes were committed during a state of emergency.

The District Attorney’s Office did not explain Friday which emergency was relevant to those charges; proclamations in effect at the time for the Healdsburg area related to the 2019 Kincade Fire, the drought, and the coronavirus pandemic.

It is unknown how Cal Fire investigators linked the two men to the fires. A representative said the agency could not comment on an active criminal investigation and referred questions to the DA’s office.

Many of the fires in question occurred during a 2½-hour period on the night of Sept. 6, 2021. But Miranda-Silva’s and Gonzalez-Flores’ crimes began two weeks earlier, on Aug. 22, according to Ravitch’s complaint. On that day, she said, the pair set a fire along West Dry Creek Road.

Other suspicious fires burned on that same property on Aug. 29, Sept. 2 and Sept. 4. The series of fires on Sept. 6 occurred along a stretch of Mill Creek Road, on Lytton Springs Road, lower Westside Road, West Dry Creek Road, Bailhache Avenue south of Rio Lindo Academy, and Healdsburg Avenue near Passalacqua and Alexander Valley roads — the only one within Healdsburg city limits.

The largest of the fires grew to just under 2 acres in size. No injuries or structural damage was reported, and no evacuations were necessary.

The fires came during the second summer of California’s current drought, and as massive wildfires burned across the state.

They aroused fear and outrage from Healdsburg residents.

“People are understandably shocked just by the pure volume of the fires and the fact that anybody could deliberately do this to such an area,” Dan Grout, who lost most of his family homestead in the 2020 siege of lightning-sparked fires, told The Press Democrat last year.

The defendants are scheduled to appear in Sonoma County Superior Court on Oct. 18 for a bail hearing and to enter pleas.

