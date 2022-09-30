Read full article on original website
Related
Pair of ex-Yankees are on Marlins’ possible short list of manager candidates to replace Don Mattingly
Derek Jeter and Gary Denbo are gone and Don Mattingly’s days are numbered. But don’t worry because a heavy New York Yankees presence remains in place for the Miami Marlins. General manager Kim Ng was a one-time Brian Cashman disciple and she appears to have a pair of ex-Yankees on her short list to fill the club’s managerial opening.
Atlanta Braves prove once again power beats pitching against New York Mets
The New York Mets seemed to have the advantage with Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer on the mound, but the Atlanta Braves proved that power can beat pitching, even in the biggest series of the season. One night after tagging deGrom for three home runs, the Atlanta Braves turned to...
MLive.com
Former Tigers reliever joins playoff-bound Yankees
DETROIT -- Former Detroit Tigers reliever Jacob Barnes will end his busy 2022 season as a member of the New York Yankees. Barnes’ contract was purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before Saturday’s game. He pitched 1 2/3 innings without allowing a run in the Yankees’ 8-0 victory over Baltimore.
TVGuide.com
How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Live on Oct 2
On Oct 2 at 7:08 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves will play the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Nationally, the game is streaming on ESPN, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Curt Schilling blasts Yankees’ Michael Kay for Aaron Judge 61st HR call
When Aaron Judge, Patty Judge, Roger Maris Jr. and the entire New York Yankees roster watched the 61st home run of No. 99’s remarkable season fly over the left-field wall Wednesday night, the last thing on their minds was what former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling had to say about the moment.
Yankees lose relief pitcher Ron Marinaccio to injury, here’s the latest
The New York Yankees can’t afford to be losing any more bullpen pieces, which is why the injury to Ron Marinaccio sustained during Sunday’s game is a massive blow ahead of the playoffs. The bullpen is thin, to begin with, especially with Wandy Peralta fighting a back injury...
Yardbarker
Yankees Not Expected To Pursue Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts, Top Shortstops
The Boston Red Sox will have their hands full as multiple pieces of their core enter the free-agent market this winter, but they reportedly will not have to battle their biggest rival for the highest-touted player of the bunch. "The (St. Louis) Cardinals, (San Francisco) Giants, (Philadelphia) Phillies and (Chicago)...
New York Mets take on the Atlanta Braves with NL East on the line
The Mets and Braves are heading into the biggest series of the year - a three-game set in the A-T-L on the final weekend of the regular season.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mets call up MLB’s top prospect
The New York Mets have been hiding a secret weapon in their farm system and they have decided they are ready to employ it. Francisco Alvarez is headed to the majors. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Late Thursday night, source told MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo that the Mets...
Yankees set to get key player back for playoffs
The New York Yankees appear to be getting healthy at the right time with the postseason looming. On Friday, manager Aaron Boone revealed that Matt Carpenter is ramping up for a return to action. Carpenter could play in the team’s final regular season series against Texas, but seems all but certain to return for the ALDS no matter what.
Anonymous MLB player roasts Yankees fans with Joey Gallo burn in playoff survey
Whether you’re talking the old cathedral or the new building, Yankee Stadium during the playoffs is and has always been a different animal. Ask the pre-2004 Boston Red Sox. Ask any Minnesota Twin … ever. It’s not the ghosts or the glory, either. It’s the people. Yankees fans...
Mets’ Francisco Lindor gets brutally honest about performance in series sweep at the hands of Braves
Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets no longer have sole control of their chances to win the National League East division crown after getting swept by the Atlanta Braves in a three-game series that conclude Sunday with a 5-3 New York loss. The Mets are now trailing the Braves two games in the division. A combination of a Mets loss and a Braves win during each team’s final regular season series would mean that Atlanta will once again be given the division title for the fifth year in a row.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
MLS・
Joey Votto defends Yankees’ Aaron Judge in weird ballpark debate
Statistics can be used in baseball to paint a more cohesive picture of the events you’re witnessing. Why was an infielder’s first step to the left? Why was the batter ahead of the changeup? Why isn’t there a single defender on the left side of the infield? All can be explained using well-hewn probabilities.
New York Knicks’ Legendary Voice, Family Loses Home in Devastating Fire [PHOTOS]
Mike Breen is one of the most beloved voices in all of sports broadcasting. Born and raised in Yonkers, New York, Breen graduated from Fordham University in 1983. Fast forward to 2022, and Breen has just completed his 30th season of broadcasting in the National Basketball Association. He's been broadcasting for the New York Knicks since 1992, and has been the lead voice of the NBA on ESPN/ABC since 2006.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
63K+
Followers
40K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0