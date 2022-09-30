Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Ime Udoka's Affairs Reportedly Involved Him Sleeping With The Wife Of A Celtics' Minority Owner
The Ime Udoka cheating scandal has been one of the biggest talking points around the NBA world in recent days. The Boston Celtics coach was expected to take another step after leading the team to the Finals in his first season but finds himself suspended instead. While there was quite a bit of support for Udoka in the beginning from certain people, that has since dried up thanks to multiple people suggesting that the matter is worse than it seems.
Isaiah Hartenstein Reveals Reason For Leaving Clippers For Knicks
The New York Knicks signed Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency after his big year with the LA Clippers
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To The Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving And Ben Simmons Having Dinner Together: "The Big 2 And The One Tryna Fit In"
The Brooklyn Nets are one of the most polarizing teams in the NBA. They have found themselves in very complex positions in the past couple of seasons, starring in big controversies due to on and off-court issues. This upcoming season, they will feature three of the most polemic players in the league: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Fires Back At Gilbert Arenas' Criticism Of His Game: "When I'm 45, I Might Be Bitter Too Seeing This 20-Year-Old Signing A Three-Year, 900 Million"
Giannis Antetokounmpo remained silent in the past month after Gilbert Arenas decided to criticize him out of nowhere. The 2x NBA MVP has been one of the best players in the league for a while now, even getting the top spot on ESPN's top 100 list for the 2022-23 season.
NBA・
Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s next contract might not turn out very well, MLB insider says
Aaron Judge’s free agency is approaching. The New York Yankees just clinched the American League East and will soon begin a playoff run, but after that their star will be free from team control. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The slugging outfielder rejected a seven-year, $213.5...
Latest on Yankees’ Ron Marinaccio injury
NEW YORK — Yet another Yankees reliever is hurt. Ron Marinaccio left abruptly in the eighth inning of Sunday’s 3-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Fans praise Jay Glazer after Fox Sports NFL sportscaster opens up on health battle
JAY GLAZER was flooded with messages of support after opening up on his mental health struggle. The Fox Sports broadcaster bravely spoke on social media about battling his inner demons. And fans were quick to praise the popular NFL reporter for his courage and strength. Glazer, 52, has been a...
NFL・
TVGuide.com
How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Live on Oct 1
On Oct 1 at 7:20 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves will play the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on FOX. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Nationally, the game is streaming on FOX, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV,...
N.J. native who pitched for Yankees, Mets explains how to attack Aaron Judge
Between Aaron Judge’s 60th and 61st home runs of the season, he was walked 13 times. Then, finally, he connected with a pitch from Blue Jays’ Tim Mayza deep in the seventh inning of Wednesday’s game and tied Roger Maris’ club and American League single-season record.
YES Network
Brooklyn Nets to host annual Practice in the Park on Sunday, Oct. 9
BROOKLYN– The Brooklyn Nets will host their annual Practice in the Park on Sunday, Oct. 9 at Brooklyn Bridge Park’s Pier 2. Fans are invited to watch the Nets take the court as they prepare for the upcoming season with one of New York City’s most iconic views as the backdrop. This is the sixth time the Nets have held their open practice at Brooklyn Bridge Park.
