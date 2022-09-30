Read full article on original website
Related
Grazia
Zara McDermott Details The Terrifying Moment Four Thugs Attempted To Break Into Her Car
Zara McDermott was left shaken up and emotional on Saturday night as four thugs attempted to break into her car whilst she was inside. The former Love Island star, 25, had been shopping at Westfield in London before the terrifying incident, which saw the mob surround her vehicle down the side road on which she’d parked.
Grazia
Why Victoria Beckham Is ‘Living The Dream Right Now’
During the height of the pandemic, Victoria Beckham made herself a promise: ‘If I get the opportunity to do another show. I am going to enjoy every single moment. I really am’. She kept her word, and some, today unveiling her spring/summer 2023 collection on schedule at Paris...
‘Funny’, ‘punchy, ‘a gorgeous writer’: the best Australian books out in October
Things just happen to Brigid Delaney. In her weekly column for the Guardian, which just wrapped last week, she wrote about how a python resolved her feud with P!nk; how Russell Crowe helped her find her laptop; how she ended up with a fridge in her bedroom and a fatberg in her sink; how her toilet seat was stolen. Two thoughts about that, from (full disclosure) a friend: these stories are only half of the store Brigid has; and despite, or perhaps because of, the chaos of her daily life, she is one of the wisest people you will meet.
Grazia
What Is A Situationship? And Is It Ever A Good Idea To Be In One?
A relationship without commitment and no strings attached: to many, situationships might sound like having your cake and eating it - which is how so many of us wind up unwillingly in one. Essentially a mid-way point between a booty call and a boyfriend, a situationship is defined by having absolutely no label attached to date nights and sex. In theory, it's lower maintenance. In reality, it can be a total emotional mess.
RELATED PEOPLE
Grazia
‘It Looks Really Natural’: TikTokers Are Using This £18 Freckle Pen As A Semi-Permanent Lip Liner
TikTok has never been lacking in the beauty trends department, and their latest obsession with an £18 freckle pen that doubles up as a semi-permanent lip liner is one prime example. Yes, TikTok is often the source of outlandish pro-disapproved beauty advice that is best left unheeded - many an expert has warned of the perils of 'slugging' for example, and the disadvantages of icing your face every morning -, but every so often it issues a gem of a product recommendation that benefits the masses.
Man, I Honestly Feel Sorry For Each And Every One Of These People Who Had The Worst Month Ever
My friends, this right here is the very definition of some rough stuff.
Comments / 0