ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
Grazia

Why Victoria Beckham Is ‘Living The Dream Right Now’

During the height of the pandemic, Victoria Beckham made herself a promise: ‘If I get the opportunity to do another show. I am going to enjoy every single moment. I really am’. She kept her word, and some, today unveiling her spring/summer 2023 collection on schedule at Paris...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Guardian

‘Funny’, ‘punchy, ‘a gorgeous writer’: the best Australian books out in October

Things just happen to Brigid Delaney. In her weekly column for the Guardian, which just wrapped last week, she wrote about how a python resolved her feud with P!nk; how Russell Crowe helped her find her laptop; how she ended up with a fridge in her bedroom and a fatberg in her sink; how her toilet seat was stolen. Two thoughts about that, from (full disclosure) a friend: these stories are only half of the store Brigid has; and despite, or perhaps because of, the chaos of her daily life, she is one of the wisest people you will meet.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Grazia

What Is A Situationship? And Is It Ever A Good Idea To Be In One?

A relationship without commitment and no strings attached: to many, situationships might sound like having your cake and eating it - which is how so many of us wind up unwillingly in one. Essentially a mid-way point between a booty call and a boyfriend, a situationship is defined by having absolutely no label attached to date nights and sex. In theory, it's lower maintenance. In reality, it can be a total emotional mess.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Selena
Grazia

‘It Looks Really Natural’: TikTokers Are Using This £18 Freckle Pen As A Semi-Permanent Lip Liner

TikTok has never been lacking in the beauty trends department, and their latest obsession with an £18 freckle pen that doubles up as a semi-permanent lip liner is one prime example. Yes, TikTok is often the source of outlandish pro-disapproved beauty advice that is best left unheeded - many an expert has warned of the perils of 'slugging' for example, and the disadvantages of icing your face every morning -, but every so often it issues a gem of a product recommendation that benefits the masses.
MAKEUP

Comments / 0

Community Policy