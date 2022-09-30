ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rory McIlroy leaps to defence of "easy target" caddie Harry Diamond

Rory McIlroy - who has been outspoken once again this week - has swatted away criticism of his "easy target" caddie Harry Diamond as he revealed he feels like he's on a journey to winning his first major again because "it's been so long". McIlroy, 33, spoke to BBC Sport...
BBC

Alfred Dunhill Links: Ryan Fox wins by one shot at St Andrews

-15 R Fox (NZ); -14 A Noren (Swe), C Shinkwin (Eng); -13 R McIlroy (NI), A Rozner (Fra); -12 D Gavins (Eng) Selected others: -11 T Hatton, R Mansell (Eng); -10 G Forrest, C Syme (Sco); -9 P Harrington (Ire); -8 R MacIntyre (Sco) Ryan Fox won the Alfred Dunhill...
BBC

Golf Digest

Charley Hull makes 8 final-round birdies in Texas, barely edges Xiyu Lin for second LPGA victory

One streak was going to end, while the other achingly would remain. Ultimately, Charley Hull shot a final-round seven-under 64 Sunday at the Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America, clipping Xiyu Lin (65) by one shot. It marked Hull’s second LPGA victory and first since the 2016 CME Group Tour Championship. For Lin, she continues to look for her first LPGA victory after playing in nearly 200 tour events in her career.
CBS Sports

2022 Sanderson Farm Championship leaderboard, grades: Mackenzie Hughes outlasts Sepp Straka in extra holes

Mackenzie Hughes rose above his own consistency to win the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship in a two-hole playoff with a walk-off birdie against Sepp Straka. Hughes gutted out a 69 in regulation that concluded with a nasty up and down at the 72nd hole to get into the playoff, which he punctuated with an early fist pump that proved to be accurate. The victory, Hughes' second on the Tour, ends a drought of 155 professional starts between wins.
Yardbarker

Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in playoff

Mackenzie Hughes birdied the second playoff hole on Sunday to defeat Sepp Straka and win the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Miss. The Canadian won his second PGA Tour title and his first since 2016. Hughes began the day one shot off the pace set by Mark Hubbard. Hughes' final-round...
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Canadian Thanksgiving arrives early at Sanderson Farms | Fox, Hull

Out in Mesquite, Nevada, on October 1st, Martin Borgmeier won the Pro Long Drive 2022 Open Division championship with a blast of 426 yards. Quite the achievement for the German long-drive specialist, and certainly something that flies not quite on the pro golf radar. You have to wonder when the world tours will figure out a way to leverage the sideshow and main events and create even greater content for golf fans. For now, we have four events to run down from the past two weeks, and we’ll explain all about that as we move through four of the world’s great tours. Let’s have an October Rundown, whaddayasay?
