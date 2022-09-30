ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spartanburg.com

BMW Manufacturing Opens New Logistics Center in the Upstate

BMW Manufacturing has officially opened its new logistics center on Freeman Farm Road, revealing a more efficient, sustainable, and digital operation. The new Logistics Center for X models, called LCX, is nearly one million square feet in size and was constructed by Becknell Industrial. Total investment in the project is approximately $100 million.
SPARTANBURG, SC
nddist.com

ProSource Acquired by Private Equity Firm

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Blue Sea Capital LLC announced that it has acquired ProSource Supply from CID Capital. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. ProSource provides plumbing supplies, luxury plumbing fixtures, lighting, and cabinet and door hardware to residential and commercial focused plumbers, builders, contractors, designers and homeowners. The company operates seven showroom locations across North and South Carolina.
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spartanburg, SC
City
Greer, SC
State
South Carolina State
spartanburg.com

Winar Connection Establishing Operations in Spartanburg County; $5 Million Investment and 50 New Jobs Expected

Winar Connection, Inc. (Winar Connection), a manufacturer of custom cable products, has announced plans to establish operations in Spartanburg County. The company’s $5 million investment will create 50 new jobs. For 40 years, Winar Connection has manufactured custom cable battery and power cables, providing world-class products and services to...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Storm preparedness evident at some Upstate stores, gas stations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Storms can be unpredictable, so preparedness isn’t something that just happened on our state’s coast. People here in the Upstate also prepared and depending on where you shop or fill up your vehicle you might see higher than usual lines. FOX Carolina contacted...
GREENVILLE, SC
golaurens.com

Walmart looking to hire 5 CDL-A drivers in Laurens area

Walmart is hosting a Driver Open House event across the country and hiring up to 5 CDL-A drivers in the Laurens area. Each year, Walmart’s nearly 13,000 drivers travel over 900 million miles and deliver millions of cases of merchandise to 4,700 Walmart and Sam's Club locations across the nation — all while remaining one of the largest and safest fleets on the road.
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Manufacturing company operations to bring new jobs to Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Winar Connection, a manufacturer of custom cable products, announced plans to establish operations in Spartanburg County and create 50 new jobs. The company’s $5 million investment will be located at 2525 Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg. The new facility will accommodate additional production capacity and growth...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw M#Bmw X5#Bmw X6#Bmw X3#Cars Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Bmw Plant Spartanburg#Bmw M Twinpower Turbo V 8#Silverstone Full Merino#Bmw Manufacturing#Xdrive#Bmw X5 M Competition
WCNC

Driver charged in deadly head-on crash in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed in a head-on crash in Burke County Thursday afternoon, North Carolina state troopers said. North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Miller Board Road near Shoupes Grove Road around 4 p.m. on Sept. 29. When troopers got to the scene, they determined a 2016 Dodge Ram was traveling north when the driver crossed the centerline and hit a 2017 Nissan Rogue head-on.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Heavy rainfall coming down in parts of the Upstate as Ian moves through

GREENVILLE, S.C. — What was once Hurricane Ian is now bringing heavy rain to parts of South Carolina and the Upstate, and the effects will continue through the night. The hurricane made landfall in Georgetown at 2:05 p.m. Friday as a Category 1 storm and was downgraded at 5 p.m., with still-powerful winds clocked at 70 mph.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials remove tree blocking road, storm damage in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The storm hit the coast of South Carolina but the Upstate is seeing some damage from all the wind and rain caused by it. Officials were working to remove a tree that was blocking Haywood Road in Greenville at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A...
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
charlottemagazine.com

Fall Activities You Don’t Want to Miss in SC’s Old 96 District

If you’re looking for some fun events and activities to get in the fall spirit, look no further than the Old 96 District of South Carolina. With the cooler temps and changing colors, we’ll set the fall scene for you to get away with your family, friends, or special someone. Mark your calendars with these upcoming events and start planning your fall getaway to the Old 96 District today!
LAURENS, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina man brought to tears by lottery win

PELZER, S.C. — There are many good ways to end this day, but few beat a fairly sizeable lottery jackpot. Fortunately, for one South Carolina man, he got to find out for himself - and was pretty choked up by the whole ordeal - and beating one in 1 million odds.
PELZER, SC
generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: Welcome to Triple Tree!

Jim Roberts submitted this photo and note: “Looking right at home on a grass taxiway, this beautiful Cessna 180 arrives for the Triple Tree Aerodrome Fall Fly-In in Woodruff, S.C., which was held Sept 19-25, 2022.”. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day?...
WOODRUFF, SC
FOX Carolina

Duke Energy provides tips, resources in preparation for Hurricane Ian

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy they are prepared to respond to any potential power outages across the Carolinas in preparation for Hurricane Ian. The power company says they have 5,200 local responders organized into travel teams who will began repairing and restoring outages as soon as possible. Below...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Troopers: 1 dead after multi-car crash in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A woman died after being hit head-on by another vehicle Thursday afternoon in Burke County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Jennifer Nicole Rector, 42, of Connelly Springs was driving a 2017 Nissan Rogue south on Miller Bridge Road near Shoupes Grove Church Road around 3:55 p.m. A 2016 Dodge Ram crossed the centerline and hit Rector head-on.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
BMWBLOG

BMWBLOG

Chicago, IL
50
Followers
727
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

BMWBLOG brings you the latest news, reviews, photos and videos of BMW cars

 https://www.bmwblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy