Portland, IN

Portland man charged with ramming officer's car during 2-hour chase

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
 3 days ago
PORTLAND, Ind. — A rural Portland man is accused of ramming his pickup truck into a police vehicle, causing an officer to strike his head against the steering wheel.

Conner S. Kunkle, 21, is charged in Jay Circuit Court with battery with a deadly weapon and battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer, both Level 5 felonies carrying up to six years in prison.

He is also charged with resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony with a maximum 30-month sentence.

Portland police officers and Jay County sheriff's deputies on Sept. 26 reportedly pursued Kunkle's pickup truck for more than two hours after it was observed running a stop sign at Ship and Main streets about 2:30 a.m.

The chase ensued both in and outside the Portland city limits. At times Kunkle was allegedly traveling in excess of 100 mph.

He was reportedly traveling in reverse at a high rate of speed when the truck struck the police car near Jay County Road 200-S and Boundary Pike.

The pursuit ended when Kunkle reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which then struck "some poles," an officer reported.

Kunkle was examined at IU Health Jay Hospital before being taken to the Jay County jail. While at the hospital, he reportedly apologized to the officer whose vehicle he struck.

A trial date has not yet been set.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

The Star Press

The Star Press

