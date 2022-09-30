ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

numberfire.com

Trent Grisham not in Padres' Saturday lineup

San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Grisham is being replaced in center field by Jose Azocar versus White Sox starter Dylan Cease. In 512 plate appearances this season, Grisham has a .182 batting average with a .627 OPS,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Reds bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Cubs

Cincinnati Reds (60-97, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (71-86, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (4-7, 3.75 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Cubs: Drew Smyly (7-8, 3.48 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -135, Reds +115; over/under is 6 1/2...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Reds aim to end 5-game losing streak, play the Cubs

Cincinnati Reds (60-98, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (72-86, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Chase Anderson (2-3, 4.70 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (5-7, 3.66 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 112 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -167, Reds +143. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Royals play the Guardians looking to end road slide

Kansas City Royals (63-93, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (89-68, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (2-13, 5.81 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Guardians: Zach Plesac (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -199, Royals +167; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Myles Straw not in Guardians' Sunday lineup

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Straw is being replaced in center field by Will Benson versus Royals starter Max Castillo. In 585 plate appearances this season, Straw has a .219 batting average with a .562 OPS, 70 runs,...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Bieber tunes up for playoffs, Guardians top Royals 7-5

CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber allowed two runs over five innings in his final start before the postseason, Josh Naylor and rookie Will Brennan hit three-run homers and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 7-5 on Sunday. Bieber (13-8) is scheduled to start Game 1 of the...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Pirates host the Cardinals, look to continue home win streak

St. Louis Cardinals (92-67, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (60-99, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (12-13, 3.30 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 153 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (5-12, 3.92 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 133 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates, on a three-game home winning...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Dodgers rally late, beat Rockies for 110th win

Cody Bellinger had three hits and two RBIs to help the Los Angeles Dodgers rally for a 6-4 win on Saturday night against the visiting Colorado Rockies in the second game of their six-game series. Trea Turner had two hits and scored two runs and Joey Gallo contributed two late-inning...
DENVER, CO
Royals Review

Royals vs. Guardians Friday game thread

The Royals wrap up the season with a six-game series (rescheduled due to the lockout) in Cleveland against the Guardians. Brady Singer will make his last start of the year, and he has a chance to join an exclusive club. Aaron Civale goes for the Guardians. He gave up just...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Perez leads Royals against the Guardians following 4-hit performance

Kansas City Royals (64-93, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (89-69, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Max Castillo (0-1, 4.98 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Guardians: Shane Bieber (12-8, 2.91 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 195 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -229, Royals +189; over/under is 7...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Rockies Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Mookie Betts Out Of Lineup

The Los Angeles Dodgers became just the seventh team in MLB history with at least 110 wins in a single season, and look to continue adding onto their total while remaining healthy as they reach the halfway point of a series against the Colorado Rockies. The Dodgers’ final homestand of...
DENVER, CO

