Guardians have come from behind 6-3 win over Kansas City Royals
The Cleveland Guardians secured a come-from-behind 6-3 win over the Kansas City Royals after a three-run homer from third baseman Jose Ramirez.
Cleveland Guardians battered by high winds, Kansas City’s bats in 7-1 loss
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Not much went right for the Guardians and their fans on a blustery Saturday night at Progressive Field. Not only did the Guardians lose, 7-1, to the Royals, but the high winds blowing in from center field canceled the fireworks show after the game by order of the Cleveland Fire Department.
Trent Grisham not in Padres' Saturday lineup
San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Grisham is being replaced in center field by Jose Azocar versus White Sox starter Dylan Cease. In 512 plate appearances this season, Grisham has a .182 batting average with a .627 OPS,...
Reds bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Cubs
Cincinnati Reds (60-97, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (71-86, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (4-7, 3.75 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Cubs: Drew Smyly (7-8, 3.48 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -135, Reds +115; over/under is 6 1/2...
Reds aim to end 5-game losing streak, play the Cubs
Cincinnati Reds (60-98, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (72-86, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Chase Anderson (2-3, 4.70 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (5-7, 3.66 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 112 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -167, Reds +143. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati...
Falcons 'Fourth Quarter Fight' Leads Atlanta to Week 4 Win vs. Browns
The Atlanta Falcons running game proved to much for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, finishing with 202 total yards on 35 carries, including a 10-play, 75 yard touchdown drive late in the third quarter.
Royals play the Guardians looking to end road slide
Kansas City Royals (63-93, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (89-68, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (2-13, 5.81 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Guardians: Zach Plesac (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -199, Royals +167; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas...
Skaneateles boys golf builds late-season win streak
CENTRAL NEW YORK – This is the week where area high school boys golf teams compete in their respective Section III fall tournaments, vying for spots in a state qualifier […]
Broncos’ Melvin Gordon Leaves Press Conference When Asked About Fumble
The Denver running back’s fumble was returned by the Raiders for a touchdown, and he was emotional after the loss.
Myles Straw not in Guardians' Sunday lineup
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Straw is being replaced in center field by Will Benson versus Royals starter Max Castillo. In 585 plate appearances this season, Straw has a .219 batting average with a .562 OPS, 70 runs,...
Bieber tunes up for playoffs, Guardians top Royals 7-5
CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber allowed two runs over five innings in his final start before the postseason, Josh Naylor and rookie Will Brennan hit three-run homers and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 7-5 on Sunday. Bieber (13-8) is scheduled to start Game 1 of the...
Pirates host the Cardinals, look to continue home win streak
St. Louis Cardinals (92-67, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (60-99, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (12-13, 3.30 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 153 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (5-12, 3.92 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 133 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates, on a three-game home winning...
Dodgers rally late, beat Rockies for 110th win
Cody Bellinger had three hits and two RBIs to help the Los Angeles Dodgers rally for a 6-4 win on Saturday night against the visiting Colorado Rockies in the second game of their six-game series. Trea Turner had two hits and scored two runs and Joey Gallo contributed two late-inning...
Royals Review
Royals vs. Guardians Friday game thread
The Royals wrap up the season with a six-game series (rescheduled due to the lockout) in Cleveland against the Guardians. Brady Singer will make his last start of the year, and he has a chance to join an exclusive club. Aaron Civale goes for the Guardians. He gave up just...
NFL: Colts' Jonathan Taylor, Broncos' Javonte Williams among Week 4 injuries
Running backs Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts and Javonte Williams of the Denver Broncos were top players injured in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.
Perez leads Royals against the Guardians following 4-hit performance
Kansas City Royals (64-93, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (89-69, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Max Castillo (0-1, 4.98 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Guardians: Shane Bieber (12-8, 2.91 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 195 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -229, Royals +189; over/under is 7...
Rockies Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Mookie Betts Out Of Lineup
The Los Angeles Dodgers became just the seventh team in MLB history with at least 110 wins in a single season, and look to continue adding onto their total while remaining healthy as they reach the halfway point of a series against the Colorado Rockies. The Dodgers’ final homestand of...
