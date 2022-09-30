ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Mesa youth sports complex one of the most visited venues in the US

By Brandon Brown, Phoenix Business Journal
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Hine_0iGoWQq300

Bell Bank Park, the mega complex for youth and amateur sports in southeast Mesa, has seen more than 3 million visitors during the first nine months of the year, making it one of the most popular sports facilities in the country, Legacy Sports USA, the company that owns and operates Bell Bank Park, announced Thursday.

As Bell Bank Park, which opened in January 2022, enters the fourth quarter of its first year in operation, it is ranked 25th in attendance for all sports venues in the country. At one point it was up to 16th, just behind Yankee Stadium, Dodger Stadium and Fenway Park.

Compared to other Arizona facilities, Bell Bank Park has seen more visitors than Chase Field, State Farm Stadium and Footprint Center in 2022.

The 320-acre facility has already hosted more than 225 sports competitions this year. It has also been home to several concerts and events like the Arizona Strong Beer Festival and the La Mesa RV Shows.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

Bell Bank Park sees more than 3M in attendance over first 9 months

PHOENIX — Legacy Sports USA announced Thursday more than 3 million visitors have attended Bell Bank Park in its first nine months of operations. The 320-acre facility located at Ellsworth and Pecos roads near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport topped venues across the Valley in terms of overall attendance, according to a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
cohaitungchi.com

10 Top-Rated Hiking Trails in Phoenix, AZ

You are reading: Hikes around phoenix | 10 Top-Rated Hiking Trails in Phoenix, AZ. We may earn a commission from affiliate links () You don’t even need to leave the city limits to enjoy beautiful hikes around Phoenix. Looking out over the city from some of the high ridges, you can see the entire metropolitan area, including many of the well-known rock formations, like those in Papago Park, as well as Camelback Mountain and Pinnacle Peak.
PHOENIX, AZ
Thrillist

The Best Hotels in Phoenix

The Phoenix area has always been known as a top-tier resort town, with experts saying hotel occupancy is set to match pre-pandemic levels as the Valley of the Sun becomes an increasingly popular destination. These days, even if you’re looking for more than a day of golf and a pool, there’s plenty to do in the Phoenix area—with hotels that have some of the most enticing dining, accommodations, and activities in the Southwest. Whether you’re looking for a luxe spa getaway, a great pool party or a wellness retreat, there’s a hotel in the area for you.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Kierland Commons will host new Fine Art & Wine Festival, Oct. 29 and Oct. 30

There is no doubt that Kierland Commons shopping center is the place to go this fall, especially as it introduces a new outdoor festival for the community. Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 at the popular shopping center, with the Art Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days, and a Wine Garden from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Mesa, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Sports
azbigmedia.com

4 must-see equestrian properties for sale in Arizona

Just in time for the 11th annual Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships — Nov. 5, 2022 — Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty showcases some of Arizona’s most opulent equestrian properties for sale. As one of the event’s signature sponsors, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s has provided an insider view of four luxury equestrian properties in Arizona, echoing the glitz, glamour and tradition of the Bentley Polo Championships.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Monsoon season leaves impact across Arizona in 2022

PHOENIX — Today marks the end of Monsoon 2022 and it was a busy one as dust, high winds, lightning, and flash floods hit many parts of Arizona. Phoenix Sky Harbor, where official rainfall measurements are taken, picked up 2.23" of rainfall, which is slightly below the 30-year average.
ARIZONA STATE
oucampus.org

921 W University Drive #1099

Mesa. Univeristy/Extension, 2 bed, 2.5th, patio yard - Highly sought after double master bedroom floor plan in Discovery. Meticulously maintained by the owner with stainless steel glass top stove/oven and dishwasher. Cherry wood laminate flooring in living and bedrooms, tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Patio fence backyard. Water, sewer and trash included.
MESA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Youth Sports#Yankee Stadium#Sports Complex#Sports Facilities#Bell Bank Park#Legacy Sports Usa#Chase Field#State Farm Stadium#The La Mesa Rv Shows#The Business Journal
travellemming.com

29 Best Phoenix Restaurants (Where to Eat in 2022)

I’m an Arizona local and in this guide, I give the low-down on this year’s absolute best Phoenix restaurants and places to eat. Featured eateries cover a range of international cuisines, and some you’ve likely seen in the press before. But I also share a few personal favorite restaurants that fly under the radar and are so worth visiting.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

German brews and brats return to Gilbert Oktoberfest

Event promotion company Forty8 Live! is kicking off autumn with Gilbert Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Gilbert Regional Park (3005 E Queen Creek Rd.) From 2 to 9 p.m., attendees will enjoy an authentic, immersive Volksfest experience that will transport desert dwellers to the streets of Munich. Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime will be headlining the stage with their Sublime covers playing all of their biggest hits, incorporating modern day reggae, ska, hip-hop and rock cool vibes to Oktoberfest with a live performance, accompanied by Manuela Horn, known as the ‘Queen of Oktoberfest’, and her band “The Oktoburlesques.” Guests will also be greeted at the entrance by an Oompah band, a German brass musical ensemble named for its characteristic rhythmical sound.
GILBERT, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Humble Bistro, bringing Gilbert an experience of the senses

Humble Bistro recently opened its second location in Gilbert. Owner and Corporate Chef Jorge Gomez has touched many restaurants in the Valley and now brings you an experience of the senses. The Food Network star is meticulous about every restaurant detail, and his passion is palpable. Gomez earned his bachelor's...
GILBERT, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Arizona Sports

Karl Dorrell out as coach at Colorado after loss to Arizona

BOULDER (AP) — Colorado fired football coach Karl Dorrell after an 0-5 start in which the Buffaloes have been blown out by more than 20 points in each game. The school announced the decision Sunday, a day after a 43-20 loss at Arizona. It’s only the fourth 0-5 start in the history of Colorado (1980, 1984 and 2006).
BOULDER, CO
arcadianews.com

Arcadia swim and dive starts with a splash

After the final bell rings, signaling the end of the school day, 46 swimmers and 22 divers from Arcadia High School don’t go home. No, these dedicated and motivated individuals head to the pool for training four days a week, two hours a day – and this doesn’t include their personal training sessions.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Sneak peek into Immersive King Tut opening in Scottsdale

Tempe leaders learned the names were linked to the Ku Klux Klan. Staff, nurses and parents at the Abrazo Arrowhead Campus spent hours reading to little ones in the NICU. It was part of the international 'Babies with Books' read-a-thon. On Your Side warns of hurricane charity scams. Updated: 8...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that want to hire YOU! (10/02)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Starting 25 years ago as a single fine dining restaurant, today M Culinary Concepts is one of the largest and most respected privately held catering & hospitality service providers in the Southwest. M Culinary strives to surpass clients’ and team members’ highest expectations, guided by closely held core values - inspire passion; integrity always; and make huge FUN! Committed to clients and community alike, M Culinary delights with globally influenced cuisine, locally sourced ingredients, and indulgently personal service . M Culinary is looking for hospitality heroes with positive attitudes and bright smiles to join their crew of Catering Event Servers. Learn more here.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how ‘quiet quitting’ is impacting Arizona businesses

It has become more of a talking point since the last year and a half, it is a reference to people now spending and taking the time to focus on their work/life balance front and center, versus spending most of their time at work.” “It” is known as Quiet Quitting. The recently discovered term is understood to be a trend that a large majority of employees in the workforce have since started participating in, beginning after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy