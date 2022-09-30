ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KSAT 12

SAPD: Argument between two men ends in cutting, arrest

SAN ANTONIO – A dispute between two men ended with one person wounded and another in custody early Sunday morning, San Antonio police said. The incident occurred around 3:26 a.m. in the 800 block of F Street, said SAPD. According to police, the two men got into an argument...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Child Trafficking#Sex Trafficking#Truck Stop#Ransomed Life
KSAT 12

High-speed chase ends in 2 human smuggling arrests in Kerr County

KERRVILLE, Texas – A high-speed chase in Kerr County on Thursday resulted in the arrests of two men on human smuggling charges, officials said. According to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, members of their Criminal Interdiction team saw two vehicles on Interstate 10 on Thursday that they suspected were smuggling migrants.
KERR COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
KSAT 12

Crime Stoppers seeks tips into fatal hit-and-run death

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in solving a hit-and-run death. At around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 14, Rafael Villarreal was walking across the westbound lanes of NW Loop 410 near the Ingram Road exit when he was struck and killed by a vehicle that fled the scene without stopping to render aid.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Woman arrested in fatal hit and run on IH-37 in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is under arrest after running down a motorist whose vehicle had broken down on a San Antonio highway. FOX 29 reports that at around 3:30 A.M. Friday, the man was attempting to fix the problem with his vehicle in the Northbound lane of IH-37 near Southeast Military when he was hit by another car.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Victim killed in DWI crash on North Side identified

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man killed in a DWI crash on the North Side. The victim was identified as Carlos Joe Moreno, 24. According to San Antonio police, at 2 a.m. Sunday, a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Highway 281, swerving between vehicles before losing control.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy