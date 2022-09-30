WVSOM receives ninth recognition as a Great College to Work For

LEWISBURG (WVDN) – The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM), the state’s largest medical school, was recognized for the ninth time as a Great College to Work For in The Chronicle of Higher Education’s annual report on academic workplaces.

The 2022 report recognizes WVSOM in six categories: compensation and benefits; confidence in senior leadership; diversity, inclusion and belonging; job satisfaction and support; mission and pride; and professional development. WVSOM is also included on the publication’s Honor Roll, a distinction awarded to institutions that are cited most often across all categories.

A total of 212 institutions participated in the 2022 Great Colleges to Work For survey, 68 of which received recognition. The survey, administered by ModernThink, an organizational development and management consulting firm, asked employees of higher education institutions to evaluate their workplace through a series of 55 questions, plus additional questions for faculty members.

James W. Nemitz, Ph.D., WVSOM’s president, said he is pleased that employees responded positively to the survey.

“During these times of change in the workplace, it’s gratifying to know that WVSOM employees continue to care about their place of employment, have pride in contributing to the institution’s mission, and feel included and supported,” Nemitz said.

WVSOM has a rich history of employee longevity. WVSOM currently has 300 employees, 116 of whom have been with the school for at least 10 years, 24 of whom have been with WVSOM for at least 20 years, 11 of whom have been with WVSOM for at least 30 years and three of whom have been with WVSOM for at least 40 years. The school is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding.

Employees with at least 40 or more years of service at WVSOM include: at 40 years, Diana Bird, an administrative secretary senior in the school’s Office of Research and Sponsored Programs; at 43 years, Bob Foster, D.O., WVSOM’s assistant dean for osteopathic medical education; and, at 45 years, Ernest Piercy, the supervisor of warehouse in the school’s Office of Business Affairs.

On Sept. 27, WVSOM’s Office of Human Resources commemorated the recognition with a celebration for employees called “WVSOM Is on a Roll.” The event was followed by a Business After Hours networking session that took place in conjunction with the Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce.

Leslie Bicksler, the school’s vice president of human resources, cited WVSOM’s repeated recognition as evidence that employees of the institution value the strengths of its work environment.

“The work of educating physicians to serve the health care needs of West Virginia and beyond happens because each faculty and staff member strives to ensure students’ success,” Bicksler said. “We’re fortunate to work at an institution that has a strong mission, supports employees with the resources they need to be successful, and an environment in which people choose to work toward improvement. In this competitive job market, the significance of being a Great College to Work For is that candidates notice employers who have this designation and seek out employment with them. Just as significant is that employees who are committed to the success of our students, their coworkers and the community stay at WVSOM.”

The post WVSOM receives ninth recognition as a Great College to Work For appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .