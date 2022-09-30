ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

WVSOM receives ninth recognition as a Great College to Work For

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fI2cR_0iGoVxo700

LEWISBURG (WVDN) – The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM), the state’s largest medical school, was recognized for the ninth time as a Great College to Work For in The Chronicle of Higher Education’s annual report on academic workplaces.

The 2022 report recognizes WVSOM in six categories: compensation and benefits; confidence in senior leadership; diversity, inclusion and belonging; job satisfaction and support; mission and pride; and professional development. WVSOM is also included on the publication’s Honor Roll, a distinction awarded to institutions that are cited most often across all categories.

A total of 212 institutions participated in the 2022 Great Colleges to Work For survey, 68 of which received recognition. The survey, administered by ModernThink, an organizational development and management consulting firm, asked employees of higher education institutions to evaluate their workplace through a series of 55 questions, plus additional questions for faculty members.

James W. Nemitz, Ph.D., WVSOM’s president, said he is pleased that employees responded positively to the survey.

“During these times of change in the workplace, it’s gratifying to know that WVSOM employees continue to care about their place of employment, have pride in contributing to the institution’s mission, and feel included and supported,” Nemitz said.

WVSOM has a rich history of employee longevity. WVSOM currently has 300 employees, 116 of whom have been with the school for at least 10 years, 24 of whom have been with WVSOM for at least 20 years, 11 of whom have been with WVSOM for at least 30 years and three of whom have been with WVSOM for at least 40 years. The school is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding.

Employees with at least 40 or more years of service at WVSOM include: at 40 years, Diana Bird, an administrative secretary senior in the school’s Office of Research and Sponsored Programs; at 43 years, Bob Foster, D.O., WVSOM’s assistant dean for osteopathic medical education; and, at 45 years, Ernest Piercy, the supervisor of warehouse in the school’s Office of Business Affairs.

On Sept. 27, WVSOM’s Office of Human Resources commemorated the recognition with a celebration for employees called “WVSOM Is on a Roll.” The event was followed by a Business After Hours networking session that took place in conjunction with the Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce.

Leslie Bicksler, the school’s vice president of human resources, cited WVSOM’s repeated recognition as evidence that employees of the institution value the strengths of its work environment.

“The work of educating physicians to serve the health care needs of West Virginia and beyond happens because each faculty and staff member strives to ensure students’ success,” Bicksler said. “We’re fortunate to work at an institution that has a strong mission, supports employees with the resources they need to be successful, and an environment in which people choose to work toward improvement. In this competitive job market, the significance of being a Great College to Work For is that candidates notice employers who have this designation and seek out employment with them. Just as significant is that employees who are committed to the success of our students, their coworkers and the community stay at WVSOM.”

The post WVSOM receives ninth recognition as a Great College to Work For appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lootpress.com

Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships Donating $400,000 to Schools and Universities

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships which includes Ball Toyota Charleston, L&S Toyota Beckley and Advantage Toyota Barboursville are announcing a partnership with multiple WV Schools and United Ways of West Virginia. Over $300,000 will be donated to provide basic needs such as food, clothing, shoes, coats, and hygiene products to students in need. Working closely with the Department of Education and Communities in Schools, these funds will support “virtual pantries” in 257 schools in West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Beckley Concert Association announces 2022-23 season performances

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Beckley Concert Association had its beginning in January of 1938 when a group of community minded ladies met for the purpose of organizing a concert association. Mrs. William (Mabel) Taylor, president and Mrs. Thomas (Louise) Wickham vice president along with other officers held the first membership drive in April of that year. 736 members were enrolled exceeding the goal of 500. A significant result for a new Beckley community venture.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Princeton Community Hospital opens new Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– One hospital in Southern West Virginia now has a new laboratory to keep patients closer to home. Princeton Community Hospital unveiled its new Cardio Catheterization Laboratory on Friday, September 30, 2022, in a ribbon-cutting ceremony. A crowd of hospital staff, board members, city members from both Bluefield and Princeton, and WVU Medicine […]
PRINCETON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewisburg, WV
State
West Virginia State
Lewisburg, WV
Education
Mountain State Spotlight

A West Virginia county banned pride flags in the classroom. These students are fighting back

MORGANTOWN — It was the second week of school at Morgantown High, and junior Olive Tapia couldn’t shake the sense that something was wrong. “I noticed that one of my teacher’s classrooms was a little empty,” Tapia said. “I couldn’t quite put my finger on what was missing.” After class, a friend pointed it out: […] A West Virginia county banned pride flags in the classroom. These students are fighting back appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Watch D.O.G.S returns to Fayette County Schools, getting a fresh start at Fayetteville Pre-k through 8

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Started in Arkansas in 1998, the family engagement educational initiative, Watch D.O.G.S., has come to Fayette County. An acronym for Dads of Great Students, the program incorporates dads, or father figures into the school setting to support the students. The mission is for the dads to help the students in two ways, to provide a positive male role model in their lives, and to reduce bullying.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County

The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
MONROE COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation And Benefits#Work Environment#Linus College#Modernthink
WVNT-TV

2023 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar now available

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The 2023 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar is now available, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced in a press release Friday. The calendar features paintings of state animals, important hunting and fishing dates, peak wildlife activity times and articles about how to get...
ANIMALS
woay.com

West Virginia WIC earns federal grant to provide mobile payments

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WV WIC) has earned a $250,000 federal grant. The funding will allow the program to purchase technology enabling farmers to sell products to WIC shoppers using...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Longevity
Lootpress

Ready Set Demo: Gov. Justice, WVDEP announce 21 communities to receive over $9.2 million to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures

MATOAKA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) held an event today in Matoaka to announce 21 West Virginia communities will receive over $9.2 million in grant funding to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures across West Virginia. During the event, Gov. Justice...
MATOAKA, WV
Lootpress

Division of Forestry: The Role of a West Virginia Forester

The job of a modern forester blends planning, biology, conservation, management, diplomacy and technology, as well as other areas of essential knowledge. Over the decades, the role has evolved in scope and complexity, shaped by public attitudes toward forests and our environment as a whole. Early in the nation’s history,...
AGRICULTURE
Hinton News

New CWT tourism sites in Summersville

This past week the Summersville Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) has completed a project to update the two Civil War Trails sites in the county. These sites are networked together with over 150 other Civil War Trails (CWT) sites in West Virginia and over 1,400 across six states. These new stories include the tale of legendary spy Nancy Hart and the 1861 battle of Battle of Kessler's Cross Lanes. Visitors from across the world look for Civil War Trails signs to help put them in the footsteps of history. The new signs in downtown Summersville and just north of Carnifex...
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia teacher allegedly calls student a “Monkey”

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–A mother of a student at a Mercer County school claims a substitute teacher called her child a racial slur. Kaprease Flack, a student at Bluefield Middle School, said a substitute teacher at his school called him a racial slur while in class. Flack claims the teacher called him a “monkey”. He said […]
Metro News

Full service gas station in West Virginia celebrates 100 years

BELVA, W.Va. — One of the last remaining full service gas stations in West Virginia is marking a major milestone. Brown’s Service Station in Fayette County is celebrating 100 years in business. The station is located in Belva about five miles north of Gauley Bridge along Scrabble Creek Road.
BELVA, WV
WOWK 13 News

Justice declares State of Preparedness for West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the remnants of Hurricane Ian turn toward the Mountain State, West Virginia Governor has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch and Wind Advisory for portions of the state beginning tonight, Sept. 30, 2022 due to the possibility of […]
ENVIRONMENT
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
397K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy