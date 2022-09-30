Read full article on original website
daystech.org
Quest 3 leaks, Lenovo surprises, AR upgrade for Google Maps
Der Artikel kann nur mit aktiviertem JavaScript dargestellt werden. Bitte aktiviere JavaScript in deinem Browser und lade die Seite neu. Our weekly recap: Quest Pro leaked nearly utterly earlier than launch, and issues appear to be going the identical approach for Quest 3. Lenovo returns to VR(X) and Google expands AR options in Maps.
Razer's cloud gaming handheld is coming with 5G
It looks like Logitech and Valve have got some competition with the Razer Edge 5G.
Amazon eero PoE 6 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 access point has a ceiling- or wall-mountable design
Elevate your Wi-Fi 6 experience at home with the Amazon eero PoE 6 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 access point. This is a ceiling- and wall-mountable Wi-Fi 6 access point that supports wireless speeds up to 1.5 Gbps. Additionally, the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands (with 160 MHz channel support) offer enough Wi-Fi bandwidth for 100+ connected devices. The device also uses Power over Ethernet cables. As a result, the eero PoE 6 doesn’t need a separate power supply. In fact, you can easily attach it to a ceiling or wall to maximize Wi-Fi coverage throughout your home. Thanks to the speed, it can also reduce network congestion when compared to prior WiFi standards. In 3 simple steps, you can make this Wi-Fi 6 access point improve your indoor Wi-Fi connection.
Science Focus
Best cheap smart TVs to save money in 2022
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Find the right, affordable smart TV for all-inclusive entertainment on a budget. With the plethora of smart TVs available, it's natural to assume that there are many affordable, yet good-quality, options out there. A smart TV is a great way to combine all of your entertainment into one device, where streaming apps and connectivity are all built into the TV.
CNET
Eero Wants to Turn Your Old Echo Dot Into a Mesh Wi-Fi Extender
There are already countless Echo and Echo Dot smart speakers scattered throughout Alexa-enabled smart homes. Now Amazon-owned mesh networking brand Eero wants to put those speakers to use as mesh Wi-Fi extenders. Announced amid a flurry of new products at Amazon's fall hardware and services event, the feature is set...
protocol.com
Amazon’s latest trick turns a smart display into a TV set
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Thursday, we’re taking a closer look at some of the announcements Amazon made at its fall hardware event. Also: Within is selling Wonderscope, and the surprising secret behind QR codes. What’s...
Digital Trends
Smart speakers vs. smart displays: Which is right for you?
If you’re looking for a voice assistant device for your home or office, you’re in luck. There are a growing number of options including a variety of Amazon Echos, Nest speakers, intelligent soundbars, and even portable options like the Sonos Move. But one decision quickly becomes paramount: Do...
techaiapp.com
Project U: Ubisoft Opens Playtest Registrations for New Session-Based Co-Op Shooter
Ubisoft has announced playtests for a new co-op shooter, Project U. The PvE game is billed as a new concept — “session-based,” which unites players to prevail against an “overwhelming threat.” The title is currently in early development, with closed test registrations open only to PC players, specifically, those residing in Western Europe. The game will be entirely in English, and has its system requirements listed on the website. Currently, there’s no set date for when the Project U closed beta begins or details on whether it will be expanded onto consoles.
techaiapp.com
Meta Quest 3 design and spec files leak
Rumor mill: According to a new leak, Meta plans to release another affordable, consumer-focused headset for virtual and augmented reality next year. The strategy could maintain the company’s advantage in VR/AR as more high-end models emerge from Sony, Apple, and Meta itself. YouTuber Brad Lynch claims to have leaked...
techunwrapped.com
This smart speaker with Alexa will also improve your home Wi-Fi
Having a good Internet connection is important and for this we can have different options. For example, we can install a Wi-Fi repeater, Mesh system or PLC devices. But in this article we are going to talk about a new device that allows home automation to be combined with the improvement of Wi-Fi networks. Let’s show the new Amazon EchoDot and how you can make wireless network coverage better.
techaiapp.com
#TheSteamSix 6 New Games on Steam You Might’ve Missed: Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Bonelab, and More!
Hello and welcome to another #TheSteamSix feature!. As you may have already guessed from the title, we are not doing a rundown of six things you have to know about a particular game for today. Instead, we are doing a list of six news games that have been released on Steam! So if you are looking for something new to play, you should totally keep reading.
msn.com
Anker’s Soundcore Liberty 4 earbuds add spatial audio and heart rate tracking
Video player from: YouTube (Privacy Policy, Terms) Today Anker is adding a new entry to its line of Soundcore earbuds with the Liberty 4. While this set keeps the brand in the budget earbud category with a $149.99 price, they’re the first ones in this line to combine a “stick” design (as seen in the Liberty Air 2 Pro) and dual dynamic drivers that Soundcore claims “push the boundaries of sound performance, offering clarity across all frequencies for the best listening experience with all genres of music.”
techunwrapped.com
Autumn offers in PcComponentes in graphics, monitors and more
Haven’t you decided to make the leap to 9th Generation gaming yet? Ideal for those looking for a purely digital form of gaming, Xbox Series S is Microsoft’s bet for players who prefer to use digital libraries such as Xbox GamePass rather than go to the store for a physical disc, since its small design eliminates the physical disc reader to boost the game in digital.
techaiapp.com
How Cloud-Based Services Minimize the Impact of Incident Recovery
Few organizations are able to continue operating after being hit by ransomware, let alone be able to quickly get services back online. Those few who can are likely assisted by cloud-based services as those systems tend to remain unaffected.
techaiapp.com
Two New 0-Day Flaws in Exchange Server – Krebs on Security
Microsoft Corp. is investigating reports that attackers are exploiting two previously unknown vulnerabilities in Exchange Server, a technology many organizations rely on to send and receive email. Microsoft says it is expediting work on software patches to plug the security holes. In the meantime, it is urging a subset of Exchange customers to enable a setting that could help mitigate ongoing attacks.
Black Friday PS5 and Xbox Series X TV deals 2022: what to expect this year
We're putting together some early predictions as to how this year's Black Friday PS5 and Xbox Series X TV deals might look.
techunwrapped.com
4 small Smart TVs ideal for your kitchen or living room
Whenever we think of someone who goes to a store to buy a Smart TV, we imagine that they are going to leave there with the largest model possible: 70, 75, 80 or more inches, for that of filling an entire wall of the living room and watching movies as if it were a cinema. But what happens when we don’t need so much and the gap that we must fill barely occupies the space that remains between a cupboard and the microwave?
Android 14 will force some phones to go 64-bit-only and support modern video compression
Google has only just released Android 13, but of course the company is already hard at work getting Android 14 ready. According to the latest findings, it looks like the new release will make the AV1 codec mandatory for all devices. This new video encoding method is a lot more efficient than other systems and will help save bandwidth, all without losing out in the quality department. More than that, it appears that some devices launching with Android 14 will be forced to support 64-bit-only apps, finally spelling the end for 32-bit-only applications.
techaiapp.com
Low-code could replace “traditional” coding within months
The rise of low-code could soon see it topple more “traditional” forms of operations, new research has claimed. Mendix’s 2022 State of Low-Code found a rise in low-code adoption from 77% in 2021 to 94% this year, with four in 10 businesses now using low-code for mission-critical solutions in their business operations.
Engadget
Engadget Podcast: Diving into Amazon's latest gadgets and the Apple Watch Ultra
This week, Cherlynn and Devindra dive into the massive amounts of news from Amazon’s recent event. There’s a Kindle you can write on! And Amazon also wants to track your sleep on bed. We discuss what’s interesting about all of this gear, as well as why we still don’t trust Amazon with some of our data. Also, Cherlynn tells us what she likes (and doesn’t) about the Apple Watch Ultra, and Devindra explains why the Sonos Sub Mini is a pretty great value.
