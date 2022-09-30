ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Comments / 0

Related
technewstoday.com

9 Ways to Fix Black Screen With Cursor on Windows

The black screen with a cursor appears mainly when Windows explorer fails to startup correctly. Fortunately, when this happens, users can still access some Windows Features, which makes fixing it easier. The error is generally seen in Windows devices after installing the system updates. Additionally, it can also appear if...
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

5 Ways to Fix “Preparing To Configure Windows”

At times, during boot, your PC takes a long time to load with a message “Preparing To Configure Windows” on the screen. This process can take a few minutes to several hours to complete, which leaves you unable to use your system to perform any tasks for the duration.
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

Fix Blue Screen while using Photoshop on Windows 11/10

If installing, starting, or using PhotoShop causes your Windows computer to crash with a Blue Screen, then this post may help you. Photoshop is one of the top image editing and photo manipulation software available. Photoshop, like any software, can develop problems. Let us see what we can do about this.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows Vista#Microsoft Ignite#Software#Windows 95#Intel S Fabs#Fab
The Windows Club

Best free Desktop Clock widgets for Windows 11/10

This post covers some best free desktop clock widgets for Windows 11/10. Back in Windows 7, we used to have a Windows Sidebar (or Windows Desktop Gadgets) feature with different interesting widgets. One of those widgets was the clock widget which can be placed and moved freely on the desktop screen. But later, that feature was discontinued because of security vulnerabilities. Now, we have a new Widgets feature in Windows 11/10 that lets you add and customize widgets, but it works in a different way. So, those who want to have a clock widget on their Windows 11/10 desktop screen, can check the tools covered in this post below.
COMPUTERS
hypebeast.com

Elon Musk Revealed a Humanoid Robot and Interpol Issued a “Red Notice” for Terra Founder Do Kwon in This Week’s Tech Roundup

This week, the tech industry has rolled out a myriad of new hardware. On the consumer product side, C SEED showcased the world’s first foldable outdoor TV, and Elon Musk debuted a prototype for Tesla’s Optimus, a humanoid robot designed to complete household tasks. Intel, meanwhile, delivered its 13th-gen CPU family after a decade of development. And in the crypto-sphere, Interpol issued a Red Notice for the arrest of Terra founder Do Kwon.
BUSINESS
technewstoday.com

Windows Brightness Slider Missing? Here’s How to Fix It

Since the introduction of Windows 8.1, users can adjust the brightness level directly from the Action Center. Adjusting the brightness level on the screen becomes easier as you only have to navigate to the Action Center and drag the slider. But, sometimes, the brightness slider can vanish from the Action Center. With the brightness slider missing from the Action Center, the convenience of using it is no longer available.
SOFTWARE
techaiapp.com

Two New 0-Day Flaws in Exchange Server – Krebs on Security

Microsoft Corp. is investigating reports that attackers are exploiting two previously unknown vulnerabilities in Exchange Server, a technology many organizations rely on to send and receive email. Microsoft says it is expediting work on software patches to plug the security holes. In the meantime, it is urging a subset of Exchange customers to enable a setting that could help mitigate ongoing attacks.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
techaiapp.com

Why the iPhone remains so popular

It may seem like the iPhone has been around forever, but in reality, Apple released its first version of this iconic smartphone in 2007. Its minimalistic design and intuitive interface soon captured the imagination of consumers and the iPhone quickly became the first choice among tech-savvy consumers across the globe – a status it still enjoys being one of the most popular cell phones. The iPhone was by no means the first cellphone – but the impact of the iPhone on the market was like nothing ever seen before. Steve Jobs’ vision had become a reality. The iPhone featured a high-resolution screen and suited the needs of multiple types of users due to its general purpose nature and the ability to use apps. For the first time, consumers had access to what would become known as a smartphone. Apple has leveraged the impact of that first model to launch newer and more advanced models on a regular basis – and achieve dominance of the smartphone market.
CELL PHONES
Cult of Mac

Autumn Sale: Buy Windows 10 Pro for just $16 and get free upgrade to Windows 11

This post on discount Microsoft software is presented by CdkeySales.com. Software activation keys provider CdkeySales.com offers fantastic deals on must-have Microsoft software in its Autumn Sale. And as a Cult of Mac reader, you can click on the links below and get an even better deal on Windows 10 — with a totally free upgrade to Windows 11. (You can score big savings on plenty of other Microsoft software, too.)
COMPUTERS
techaiapp.com

Microsoft Office deal is back with its lowest price ever

Microsoft Office is the king of productivity suites and if you use Word, Excel or Powerpoint on a regular basis, know that right now you can buy an Office license outright for just $35.99. This is the lowest price we have ever seen for the bundle, with no subscription or recurring fees involved.
COMPUTERS
techaiapp.com

Project U: Ubisoft Opens Playtest Registrations for New Session-Based Co-Op Shooter

Ubisoft has announced playtests for a new co-op shooter, Project U. The PvE game is billed as a new concept — “session-based,” which unites players to prevail against an “overwhelming threat.” The title is currently in early development, with closed test registrations open only to PC players, specifically, those residing in Western Europe. The game will be entirely in English, and has its system requirements listed on the website. Currently, there’s no set date for when the Project U closed beta begins or details on whether it will be expanded onto consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
techaiapp.com

Cryptocurrency exchange clone script- Astonishing way to start your crypto exchange

In recent days, Crypto exchange is the most profitable business idea in the blockchain sector as it is the only place to trade crypto assets. Here, crypto exchanges work as the middleman for both buyers and sellers when they trade cryptos. Users are the mainstream of revenue. With these users, crypto exchanges are making profits in billions.
SOFTWARE
techaiapp.com

How to create a crypto token in a hassle-free manner??

Presently, major counties accept cryptocurrencies and due to the effect, many crypto startups prefer to indulge in crypto-related businesses to gain profit. The crypto platform is a compatible and lucrative zone to reap benefits in a short span. Among multiple business activities, crypto token creation is a beneficial acitivity to...
CURRENCIES
US News and World Report

Exclusive-India's Reliance Jio to Launch 4G Enabled Low-Cost Laptop at $184

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Reliance Jio will launch a budget laptop priced at $184 (15,000 Indian rupees) with an embedded 4G sim card, aiming to replicate the success of its low-cost JioPhone in India's highly price-sensitive market, two sources told Reuters. The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate has partnered with global giants...
COMPUTERS
techaiapp.com

Meta Quest 3 design and spec files leak

Rumor mill: According to a new leak, Meta plans to release another affordable, consumer-focused headset for virtual and augmented reality next year. The strategy could maintain the company’s advantage in VR/AR as more high-end models emerge from Sony, Apple, and Meta itself. YouTuber Brad Lynch claims to have leaked...
ELECTRONICS
moneytalksnews.com

Can a Chromebook Replace Your Laptop?

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. One of the best freebies I’ve ever received from a company was a Chromebook. The CR-48 was the first Chromebook offered to the public, and I snagged mine a decade ago as part of the Chrome Notebook Pilot Program.
COMPUTERS
techaiapp.com

TIDEFI Mainnet And DEX App Goes Live As TDFY Sunrise Pool Token Distribution Nears

Providing streamlined access to a comprehensive DeFi ecosystem will usher in the next generation of crypto users. TIDEFI wants to become that gateway into decentralized finance through its DEX and with one ecosystem asset. Moreover, the project appeals to market makers, traders, and builders, establishing a crucial foundation for Web3 development.
COMPUTERS
techaiapp.com

Intel’s self-driving company Mobileye files for an IPO

According to Bloomberg, Intel initially expected the IPO to value Mobileye at $50 billion, but later lowered its expectations to around $30 billion. Mobileye’s SEC filing indicates steady revenue growth over the past few years, jumping from $879 million in 2019 to $967 million in 2020, and topping out at $1.4 billion in 2021. The filing doesn’t provide any information on how much a share could cost.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy