technewstoday.com
9 Ways to Fix Black Screen With Cursor on Windows
The black screen with a cursor appears mainly when Windows explorer fails to startup correctly. Fortunately, when this happens, users can still access some Windows Features, which makes fixing it easier. The error is generally seen in Windows devices after installing the system updates. Additionally, it can also appear if...
What to expect from Microsoft's fall 2022 Surface hardware event
Microsoft is gearing up for its annual Surface fall event, with this year being a special milestone as the company celebrates the 10th anniversary of Surface. As we always do here at Windows Central, here’s a roundup of everything we're hearing and expecting to see Microsoft announce at this year’s Surface event.
technewstoday.com
5 Ways to Fix “Preparing To Configure Windows”
At times, during boot, your PC takes a long time to load with a message “Preparing To Configure Windows” on the screen. This process can take a few minutes to several hours to complete, which leaves you unable to use your system to perform any tasks for the duration.
The Windows Club
Fix Blue Screen while using Photoshop on Windows 11/10
If installing, starting, or using PhotoShop causes your Windows computer to crash with a Blue Screen, then this post may help you. Photoshop is one of the top image editing and photo manipulation software available. Photoshop, like any software, can develop problems. Let us see what we can do about this.
The Windows Club
Best free Desktop Clock widgets for Windows 11/10
This post covers some best free desktop clock widgets for Windows 11/10. Back in Windows 7, we used to have a Windows Sidebar (or Windows Desktop Gadgets) feature with different interesting widgets. One of those widgets was the clock widget which can be placed and moved freely on the desktop screen. But later, that feature was discontinued because of security vulnerabilities. Now, we have a new Widgets feature in Windows 11/10 that lets you add and customize widgets, but it works in a different way. So, those who want to have a clock widget on their Windows 11/10 desktop screen, can check the tools covered in this post below.
hypebeast.com
Elon Musk Revealed a Humanoid Robot and Interpol Issued a “Red Notice” for Terra Founder Do Kwon in This Week’s Tech Roundup
This week, the tech industry has rolled out a myriad of new hardware. On the consumer product side, C SEED showcased the world’s first foldable outdoor TV, and Elon Musk debuted a prototype for Tesla’s Optimus, a humanoid robot designed to complete household tasks. Intel, meanwhile, delivered its 13th-gen CPU family after a decade of development. And in the crypto-sphere, Interpol issued a Red Notice for the arrest of Terra founder Do Kwon.
technewstoday.com
Windows Brightness Slider Missing? Here’s How to Fix It
Since the introduction of Windows 8.1, users can adjust the brightness level directly from the Action Center. Adjusting the brightness level on the screen becomes easier as you only have to navigate to the Action Center and drag the slider. But, sometimes, the brightness slider can vanish from the Action Center. With the brightness slider missing from the Action Center, the convenience of using it is no longer available.
techaiapp.com
Two New 0-Day Flaws in Exchange Server – Krebs on Security
Microsoft Corp. is investigating reports that attackers are exploiting two previously unknown vulnerabilities in Exchange Server, a technology many organizations rely on to send and receive email. Microsoft says it is expediting work on software patches to plug the security holes. In the meantime, it is urging a subset of Exchange customers to enable a setting that could help mitigate ongoing attacks.
techaiapp.com
Why the iPhone remains so popular
It may seem like the iPhone has been around forever, but in reality, Apple released its first version of this iconic smartphone in 2007. Its minimalistic design and intuitive interface soon captured the imagination of consumers and the iPhone quickly became the first choice among tech-savvy consumers across the globe – a status it still enjoys being one of the most popular cell phones. The iPhone was by no means the first cellphone – but the impact of the iPhone on the market was like nothing ever seen before. Steve Jobs’ vision had become a reality. The iPhone featured a high-resolution screen and suited the needs of multiple types of users due to its general purpose nature and the ability to use apps. For the first time, consumers had access to what would become known as a smartphone. Apple has leveraged the impact of that first model to launch newer and more advanced models on a regular basis – and achieve dominance of the smartphone market.
Cult of Mac
Autumn Sale: Buy Windows 10 Pro for just $16 and get free upgrade to Windows 11
This post on discount Microsoft software is presented by CdkeySales.com. Software activation keys provider CdkeySales.com offers fantastic deals on must-have Microsoft software in its Autumn Sale. And as a Cult of Mac reader, you can click on the links below and get an even better deal on Windows 10 — with a totally free upgrade to Windows 11. (You can score big savings on plenty of other Microsoft software, too.)
techaiapp.com
Microsoft Office deal is back with its lowest price ever
Microsoft Office is the king of productivity suites and if you use Word, Excel or Powerpoint on a regular basis, know that right now you can buy an Office license outright for just $35.99. This is the lowest price we have ever seen for the bundle, with no subscription or recurring fees involved.
techaiapp.com
Project U: Ubisoft Opens Playtest Registrations for New Session-Based Co-Op Shooter
Ubisoft has announced playtests for a new co-op shooter, Project U. The PvE game is billed as a new concept — “session-based,” which unites players to prevail against an “overwhelming threat.” The title is currently in early development, with closed test registrations open only to PC players, specifically, those residing in Western Europe. The game will be entirely in English, and has its system requirements listed on the website. Currently, there’s no set date for when the Project U closed beta begins or details on whether it will be expanded onto consoles.
techaiapp.com
How Cloud-Based Services Minimize the Impact of Incident Recovery
Few organizations are able to continue operating after being hit by ransomware, let alone be able to quickly get services back online. Those few who can are likely assisted by cloud-based services as those systems tend to remain unaffected.
techaiapp.com
Cryptocurrency exchange clone script- Astonishing way to start your crypto exchange
In recent days, Crypto exchange is the most profitable business idea in the blockchain sector as it is the only place to trade crypto assets. Here, crypto exchanges work as the middleman for both buyers and sellers when they trade cryptos. Users are the mainstream of revenue. With these users, crypto exchanges are making profits in billions.
techaiapp.com
How to create a crypto token in a hassle-free manner??
Presently, major counties accept cryptocurrencies and due to the effect, many crypto startups prefer to indulge in crypto-related businesses to gain profit. The crypto platform is a compatible and lucrative zone to reap benefits in a short span. Among multiple business activities, crypto token creation is a beneficial acitivity to...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-India's Reliance Jio to Launch 4G Enabled Low-Cost Laptop at $184
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Reliance Jio will launch a budget laptop priced at $184 (15,000 Indian rupees) with an embedded 4G sim card, aiming to replicate the success of its low-cost JioPhone in India's highly price-sensitive market, two sources told Reuters. The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate has partnered with global giants...
techaiapp.com
Meta Quest 3 design and spec files leak
Rumor mill: According to a new leak, Meta plans to release another affordable, consumer-focused headset for virtual and augmented reality next year. The strategy could maintain the company’s advantage in VR/AR as more high-end models emerge from Sony, Apple, and Meta itself. YouTuber Brad Lynch claims to have leaked...
moneytalksnews.com
Can a Chromebook Replace Your Laptop?
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. One of the best freebies I’ve ever received from a company was a Chromebook. The CR-48 was the first Chromebook offered to the public, and I snagged mine a decade ago as part of the Chrome Notebook Pilot Program.
techaiapp.com
TIDEFI Mainnet And DEX App Goes Live As TDFY Sunrise Pool Token Distribution Nears
Providing streamlined access to a comprehensive DeFi ecosystem will usher in the next generation of crypto users. TIDEFI wants to become that gateway into decentralized finance through its DEX and with one ecosystem asset. Moreover, the project appeals to market makers, traders, and builders, establishing a crucial foundation for Web3 development.
techaiapp.com
Intel’s self-driving company Mobileye files for an IPO
According to Bloomberg, Intel initially expected the IPO to value Mobileye at $50 billion, but later lowered its expectations to around $30 billion. Mobileye’s SEC filing indicates steady revenue growth over the past few years, jumping from $879 million in 2019 to $967 million in 2020, and topping out at $1.4 billion in 2021. The filing doesn’t provide any information on how much a share could cost.
