ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

David Gokhshtein's Still Got Bags of DOGE, Cardano Creator Urges IOTA’s Co-founder to Debate, SHIB to Be Burned via Amazon in New Way: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

u.today
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Robert Kiyosaki Shares Ultimate Bitcoin Advice While Harshly Criticizing Fed

Bestselling business writer and financial markets expert Robert Kiyosaki has once again shared his thoughts on Bitcoin and some other assets, drawing on his harsh criticism of the Fed. According to Kiyosaki, the Fed is screwed and will continue to raise rates, which will cause commodity assets and Bitcoin to...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iota#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Company Amazon#Web3 Investment#Shib#Crypto News Digest#Lunc#Gokhshtein Media#Shiba Inu#Doge
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing

Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
dailyhodl.com

Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto

Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy