David Gokhshtein's Still Got Bags of DOGE, Cardano Creator Urges IOTA’s Co-founder to Debate, SHIB to Be Burned via Amazon in New Way: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Hits the 3.2 Million Mark in Presale – as Cardano and XRP are set to thrive post-merge
Big Eye’s recent success is mounting up! The meme token is celebrating reaching the end of stage two of its presale and entering stage three! This growth has got a lot of people talking about the coin’s bright future. This couldn’t have come at a better time, as...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Holders: Will Crypto Be Confiscated Like 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Predicts?
This article was originally published on March 13, 2022. Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga readers...
cryptoglobe.com
Shiba Inu’s $BONE Token Listed on Crypto Exchange With Over 3 Million Users
$BONE, one of the tokens that’s part of the meme-inspired crypto ecosystem Shiba Inu ($SHIB), has been lsted on popular cryptocurrency exchange CoinEx, offering its more than 3 million users access to the token. According to an announcement the Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency trading platform published, it’s adding one trading...
u.today
Robert Kiyosaki Shares Ultimate Bitcoin Advice While Harshly Criticizing Fed
Bestselling business writer and financial markets expert Robert Kiyosaki has once again shared his thoughts on Bitcoin and some other assets, drawing on his harsh criticism of the Fed. According to Kiyosaki, the Fed is screwed and will continue to raise rates, which will cause commodity assets and Bitcoin to...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Calls CBDCs the ‘Single Most Dangerous Innovation’ – Here’s Why
Cardano (ADA) creator Charles Hoskinson is not a fan of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and even sees them as a threat. In a recent interview with Cheeky Crypto, Hoskinson argues that CBDCs are the “single-most dangerous innovation that we’ve ever seen in monetary policy.”. “CBDCs… they’re not...
Advanced humanoid robot denies plan to ‘take over world’ and tells humans ‘not to worry’
ONE of the world's most lifelike humanoid robots has vowed not to overrun humans in a robotic revolution. The Ameca robot is one of the premiere conversational robots, powered by an advanced speech algorithm and dynamic facial expressions. Ameca's creators at Engineered Arts posted a video of humans interfacing with...
Elon Musk has gone from worrying about inflation to worrying about the opposite awfully fast
What a difference five months can make. In April, Elon Musk told analysts that he believed inflation was worse than was being reported at the time and would likely continue through 2022. Now he’s singing (or tweeting) a different tune. The Tesla CEO is now worried that a major...
Subway Sends $1,800 Gift Card To Woman Who Got Fined Over Bringing Its Sandwich From Singapore To Australia
This article was originally published on July 19, 2022. An Australian woman was fined AU$2,664 ($1,835) for not declaring the contents of her Subway sandwich in immigration declaration forms breaching Australia's biosecurity laws. What Happened: TikTok user Jessica Lee shared with her 4,137 followers on the short-form video hosting service...
An Amazon manager told staff to collect donations if they wanted to keep buying cereal for their office
The incident is one of several signs of Amazon frugality going overboard, according to former Amazon employees who now work at Google.
Staff horrified after being sent payroll email with meme asking for very X-rated favour to get their wages
STAFF were left open-mouthed after a payroll email dropped into their inboxes with a meme asking for a very X-rated favour. The message from payroll told workers when their pay sheets needed to be submitted - but it was another detail that caught their attention. At the bottom of the...
Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing
Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
I’m a coin collector – the 1940s penny that could be worth more than $100,000, exact details to look for
A COIN collector on social media recently shared a video about a 1940s coin worth a fortune. Tiktok user thecoinchannel, real name Eric Miller, posted a video to his account about a penny one of his followers found that could be worth over $100,000. The influencer uses his platform to...
As Cardi B Tries to Get Her Coins, Tasha K Posts-Brags After Dropping 600 Million CFA in African Bank
While Cardi B is busy chasing Tasha K’s bread after being awarded a $4 million judgment against the YouTuber, Tasha is leaving a trail of breadcrumbs proving that she may have Cardi’s coins after all. Cardi B won a defamation lawsuit against Latasha Kebe, aka Tasha K, but...
Bill Gates says telling people to stop eating meat and buying big houses will never solve climate change
Bill Gates, pictured in July 2022, told Bloomberg’s “Zero” podcast that "not many people are prepared to be worse off because of climate requirements." Climate change will never be solved by asking or expecting others to live greener lifestyles, according to Bill Gates. Speaking on Thursday’s episode...
Yogurt company Siggi's will pay one person $50,000 to move to Iceland and follow a 4-day work week as its 'Chief Simplicity Officer'
The person will also suggest new yogurt flavors inspired by Icelandic food and document their trips to see the Northern Lights and nature in Iceland.
dailyhodl.com
Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto
Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars
There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
Professional fakers are charging people up to $150 an hour to sit in their job interviews for them
Job candidates are hiring proxies to sit in job interviews for them — and some are paying up to $150 an hour for "professional" fake interviewees.
JOBS・
Business Insider
Google accidentally transferred a quarter of a million dollars to a blogger and took almost a month to ask for it back
Google said it made a "human error" after accidentally sending a blogger almost $250,000. Sam Curry, a blogger and security engineer, said he waited almost a month to hear back from Google. He still had the money about three weeks after first contacting Google. Google accidentally sent a quarter of...
Bill Gates says some people yell at him in public, accusing him of 'putting chips into people'
Bill Gates said he's run into people in public who yell at him for "putting chips into people." He called the conspiracy theory "tragic" if it caused people to be hesitant of vaccines or masks. Gates joked that he was targeted more than Anthony Fauci because he's more known internationally.
