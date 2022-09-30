ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan, IN

Comments / 51

Just M
2d ago

This evil monster needs put in the worst prison in the US and the prisoners need to give him his punishment everyday for the rest of his life. Prayers for the woman and her children. I pray they get the help they need.

Reply
33
Roseanna Butler
2d ago

doesn't say why she gave away the boy to family in Chicago and kept the girls...glad she got him out of there but she should have left years ago herself...where is her mom...it dont say either...she had it really bad really bad

Reply(4)
9
jolene cockey
1d ago

these poor young lady and her children.i only hope and pray she can heal from these.not repeat the cycle of child abuse.

Reply
5
inkfreenews.com

Elkhart Man Faces Strangulation Charge

WARSAW — An Elkhart man is facing strangulation and battery charges after he allegedly choked a woman. Christopher Lee Lewallen, 42, 216 N. Second St., Elkhart, is facing one count of strangulation, a Level 6 felony; and one count of battery (moderate bodily injury), a Level 6 felony. According...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of shooting coworker with a nail gun

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A man has been charged with battery with a deadly weapon for allegedly shooting his coworker with a pneumatic nail gun, according to court records. On September 28 at 10:30 a.m., a deputy responded to Champagne Metals on Greenfield Parkway for reports of an altercation between two employees.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Police detective remembered at funeral

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police officers and friends and family of Det. Donald Kidd gathered Friday to honor the late veteran Fort Wayne Police officer. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. A funeral procession was held afterward with a burial...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Motorcyclist dies in Elkhart County crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday afternoon in northwest Elkhart County. Police say Terry Frost Jr., 39, was driving his motorcycle north on Manhatten Drive just south of Michiana Drive at a high rate of speed when he lost control and slid off the roadway.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Plymouth Woman Faces Charges After Crashing Tesla

WARSAW — A Plymouth woman is facing several charges after she stole and crashed a Tesla in Mentone. Anja G. Houin, 20, 217 Elliott St., Plymouth, is facing one count of burglary, a Level 4 felony; and two felony counts of theft, one a Level 5 and the other a Level 6.
PLYMOUTH, IN
963xke.com

Fort Wayne man arrested after police chase on I-69

GRANT CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – A Fort Wayne man was arrested after Indiana State Police said he led them on a chase on I-69 in Grant County Thursday morning. Around 9:30 a.m., ISP officials say a trooper tried to stop a Nissan Sentra for speeding, just south of the S.R. 18 interchange. The Nissan was going 89 mph at the time and police say he did not stop for the trooper. He then led the trooper on a pursuit up the interstate.
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Lima man in alleged drug ring attempts to suppress evidence

LIMA — A Lima man accused of funding and taking part in a drug trafficking ring filed to suppress evidence against him at a Friday morning hearing. Michael Liles, 44, is charged with aggravated funding of drug trafficking with a major drug offender specification, a felony of the first degree; cocaine trafficking with a major drug offender specification and a specification for forfeiture of a gun in a drug case, a first-degree felony; cocaine possession with the same specifications, a first-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; heroin possession, a felony of the fifth degree; and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Robert Ballentine, 27, of Lima, pleaded no contest and found guilty of carrying concealed weapon. Sentence: 10 days jail. 10 days suspended. $150 fine. Shane C. Davis, 37, of Lima, found guilty of theft. Sentence: 180 days jail. 135 days suspended. $150 fine. Tina Hall, 47, of Lima, found guilty...
LIMA, OH
Public Safety
95.3 MNC

Elkhart man, 39, killed after losing control of motorcycle

An Elkhart man was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle. The collision happened just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, on Manhatten Avenue south of Michiana Drive. Terry Frost Jr., 39, of Elkhart, was elected from Honda motorcycle after the bike went down and slid off the roadway.
ELKHART, IN
WANE-TV

Crash with buggy kills horse; driver and riders OK

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A car hit a horse-and-buggy northeast of Fort Wayne Wednesday morning. The crash happened at Cuba Road and S.R. 37, about 2 1/2 miles southeast of Grabill, around 7:30 a.m. Police at the scene told WANE 15 that a car was eastbound on S.R....
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Two Arrested After Drugs Found In Stolen Vehicle

WARSAW — Two people from Warsaw were arrested after officers found illegal drugs in a stolen vehicle. Cassie Leigh Santamaria, 31, 917 E. Fort Wayne St., Warsaw, is charged with possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a syringe, and theft, all level 6 felonies; and possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

Ohio DNR approves water permit for salmon farm in Williams County

PIONEER, Ohio (WANE) The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has given approval to a water withdrawal request by the operators of a salmon farm currently under construction in northwest Ohio. The farm has met with opposition by those who claim the salmon farm will have serious environmental implications. AquaBounty...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

