Off-duty DC police officer shopping with mother hit by car, critically hurt in Maryland

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. said that one of its off-duty officers had critical injuries after a car hit the officer in Prince George’s County, Md. Friday monring.

MPD said it happened at 10501 Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., which is where Shoppers grocery store is located, in Mitchellville.

Medics took the off-duty officer to UM Capital Region Medical Center in Largo, Md.

Chief Robert Contee of the Metropolitan Police Department spoke outside the medical center. He said Officer Kenneth Daniels was the officer who was hurt. Daniels had finished shopping with his mother and had left the supermarket when the car hit him.

Daniels, who is assigned to MPD’s Violent Crime Suppression Division, has been with the department for 23 years. Daniels’ brother is a retired police officer, and his niece works for the department.

Contee, who went to high school with Daniels, said, bottom line, he’s “a great individual.”

Someone who was outside the grocery store got nearby Prince George’s County police officers to come to Daniels’ aid before paramedics arrived to treat and take him to the hospital.

Dr. Tom-meka Archinard at UM Capital Region Medical Center said Daniels was in the intensive care unit and that he would need additional monitoring in the ICU.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said officers stopped someone identified as the driver who hit Daniels. It seemed that person may have left the scene, but officers stopped the driver in the same area.

