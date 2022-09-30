ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Off-duty DC police officer shopping with mother hit by car, critically hurt in Maryland

By Brian Farrell
DC News Now
DC News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m1L4d_0iGoUxhU00

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. said that one of its off-duty officers had critical injuries after a car hit the officer in Prince George’s County, Md. Friday monring.

MPD said it happened at 10501 Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., which is where Shoppers grocery store is located, in Mitchellville.

Frederick County high school student recorded using racial slurs

Medics took the off-duty officer to UM Capital Region Medical Center in Largo, Md.

Chief Robert Contee of the Metropolitan Police Department spoke outside the medical center. He said Officer Kenneth Daniels was the officer who was hurt. Daniels had finished shopping with his mother and had left the supermarket when the car hit him.

Daniels, who is assigned to MPD’s Violent Crime Suppression Division, has been with the department for 23 years. Daniels’ brother is a retired police officer, and his niece works for the department.

Contee, who went to high school with Daniels, said, bottom line, he’s “a great individual.”

Someone who was outside the grocery store got nearby Prince George’s County police officers to come to Daniels’ aid before paramedics arrived to treat and take him to the hospital.

Dr. Tom-meka Archinard at UM Capital Region Medical Center said Daniels was in the intensive care unit and that he would need additional monitoring in the ICU.

Maryland police find human remains in back of burning car

The Prince George’s County Police Department said officers stopped someone identified as the driver who hit Daniels. It seemed that person may have left the scene, but officers stopped the driver in the same area.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 13

Sir Charles
2d ago

I hope his recover is 100%. PG County Police have a terrible issue when it comes to hit and run accidents. My Brother and Family experience this first hand on 4/21/2022.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

18-year-old killed in Northeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON - An 18-year-old man was killed after a shooting Saturday night in Northeast, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded the 1300 block of Adams Street around 8:24 p.m. on Saturday. Once there, officers discovered the 18-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, who was identified...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Prince George's County, MD
City
Mitchellville, MD
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Largo, MD
Prince George's County, MD
Crime & Safety
Washington, DC
Accidents
Prince George's County, MD
Accidents
Mitchellville, MD
Crime & Safety
WTOP

Man dead in Northeast DC shooting

A shooting in Northeast D.C. on Saturday night left a man dead. D.C. police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Adams Street Northeast, which is part of the residential Brentwood neighborhood located between Rhode Island Avenue and New York Avenue in Northeast. The victim was shot in a back...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police in search of 3 males involved in an ATM robbery

BALTIMORE -- Police are searching for three people involved in stealing an ATM from a store in East Baltimore, according to authorities.Around 4 p.m. Friday, three people entered a carryout store, located at 1644 N. Milton Avenue, and removed the ATM, police said.The suspects walked the ATM out the front door and loaded it into the pictured blue Dodge Grand Caravan with a Virginia tag and fled southbound on Milton Avenue, according to a release. Anyone who recognizes the suspects should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433. 
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Man killed in Northwest DC shooting

A man is dead after a shooting in Northwest D.C. late Sunday morning. D.C. police responded after reports of a shooting just before noon in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street NW. At the scene, responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound, who died at the scene.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Car taking injured boy to hospital crashes

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 2-year-old boy who was shot in Prince George’s County was involved in a crash in DC just after midnight on Sunday. Police first responded to the 2500 block of Q Street Southeast in DC for a traffic accident around 12:24 p.m., but they found the boy in the back […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
DC News Now

People recall 20th anniversary of DC Sniper murders

MYERSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — It’s been 20 years since terror gripped the DMV. Snipers shot 10 people dead over three weeks during the “Beltway Murders” that occurred in October 2002. Three other people were injured by 41-year-old John Muhammad and 17-year-old Lee Malvo. The memories remain for those who lived through it. “Not […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Investigation underway after 2 separate stabbings in NW DC within 12 hours

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating two separate stabbings that happened in Northwest D.C. within less than 12 hours of each other on Saturday. The first stabbing happened on D Street Northwest, off of Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, according to a 3:34 a.m. tweet from police. Officers say two men and a woman were suspected to be involved in the incident. At the time of the incident both men were wearing dark hoodies while it is unknown what the woman was wearing. No information was released about the condition of the victim.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Mpd#Medics#Icu
DC News Now

Police activity in Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — Police asked residents to avoid the areas of Judicial Drive and Glendale Drive due to police activity on Sunday afternoon. As of 3:30 p.m., police said there was an incident under investigation at 4055 Glendale Way in Fairfax. They did not give details on what caused the police presence.
FAIRFAX, VA
DC News Now

Woman dead in pedestrian hit-and-run

ANNANDALE, Va. (DC News Now) — A hit and run in Annandale on Sunday evening left one woman dead. Police said the crash happened at Annandale Road and Maple Place. The victim was a pedestrian. Police said that a small white SUV or sedan was possibly involved in the crash. Anyone with any information is […]
ANNANDALE, VA
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 15-Year-Old

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Silver Spring. On October 1, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Andy Amaya was last seen leaving his residence in the 2600 block...
SILVER SPRING, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
Source of the Spring

Police: Missing Silver Spring Teen Last Seen Saturday Morning

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Silver Spring teen who has been missing since Saturday morning. 15-year-old Andy Amaya was last seen at approximately 7:30 a.m Saturday, leaving his residence in the 2600 block of Elnora St. in Silver Spring, MCPD said in a news release. Amaya is 5 feet, 1-inch tall, and weighs 120 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

Man shoots himself in foot at gun show in Virginia, police say

CHANTILLY, Va. — A man is injured after accidentally shooting himself in the foot at the Nation's Gun Show Friday afternoon, authorities said. Around 3:47 p.m., troopers with the Virginia State Police heard a single gunshot at The Nation's Gun show inside the Dulles Expo Center, located at the 4320 Chantilly Shopper Center.
CHANTILLY, VA
DC News Now

DC News Now

21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy