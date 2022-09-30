Read full article on original website
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Charles Taylor
Charles Taylor, age 67, of Zeeland, Michigan passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Charles was born July 7, 1955.
Carrie Pfeiffer
Carrie Pfeiffer, 50, of Zeeland, died Thursday, September 29, 2022. Carrie was born in Zeeland, Michigan, on May 19, 1972, to James and Mary Lou (Funk) Pfeiffer. Carrie attended Zeeland Schools and graduated from Zeeland High School in 1992. She was a faithful member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and she also enjoyed worshiping at Real Life Fellowship. She was preceded in death by her mother Mary Lou Pfeiffer in 2009.
Hope Falls at Home; Lions, Bears in Action on Sunday
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 1, 2022) – Aaron Jenkins ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as the visiting Adrian Bulldogs stopped Hope at Ray & Sue Smith Stadium on Saturday, 22-10. The Flying Dutchmen take on the Britons at Albion next Saturday, with broadcast time at 11:30 AM on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.
West Ottawa Lone Local Prep Grid Winner; Hope, GVSU at Home on Saturday
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 1, 2022) – On Match Day 6 of the 2022 high school football season along the Lakeshore on Friday night, these scores:. Next Friday evening at 6:40 PM, hear the Unity Christian at Holland Christian game on 99 7/1450 WHTC, or the Galesburg-Augusta at Saugatuck contest on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.
Sybounheuang Anongdeth
Sybounheuang “Sy” Anongdeth passed away peacefully Sunday, September 25, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. After a long battle with kidney failure, he received a kidney transplant. He then faced another battle – colon cancer. He fought like the true soldier he was. Syboun came out as a hero and stayed strong until the end.
Sharon Lea Gebben
Heaven has now welcomed Sharon Lea Gebben to its fold of believers. Sharon who. was born on December 15th, 1940 passed away on September 27th, 2022. She was a. loving faithful mother and grandmother who taught her family many practical things, but. most of all, how to follow Jesus. Sharon...
No Injuries as Kitchen Flames Spark House Fire in Holland
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 3, 2022) – No injuries to occupants or firefighters were reported after a blaze at a home on Holland’s West Side yesterday. According to Department of Public Safety Fire Operations Captain Chris Tinney, crews were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of West 17th Street, between Van Raalte and Harrison avenues, shortly before 3:30 PM. They found heavy fire when they arrived, with smoke throughout the structure.
Motorcyclist Critically Hurt in North Side Crash with Automobile
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 1, 2022) – A Saturday evening two-vehicle crash involving a sedan and a motorcycle on Holland’s North Side sent both drivers involved to the hospital. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Butternut Drive...
Suspect arrested after attempted break in of Ceresco Post Office
-CERESCO, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 26-year-old man from Battle Creek on Saturday morning after a break in was responded at the United States Postal Service Office in Ceresco. The Sheriff’s Office reports a U.S. Postal Service Mail Carrier was in the parking...
