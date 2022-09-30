ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, MA

A Massachusetts man confronted a woman accused of stealing from him. Now he's dead.

By Norman Miller, MetroWest Daily News
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BmwUy_0iGoUkTH00
File - Police sirens Getty Images

NEWTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman is being held without bail after authorities say she killed a 65-year-old man sometime after he confronted her over stealing thousands of dollars from his bank account, authorities said Wednesday.

Xiu Fang Ke, 43, is accused of killing Leonard Garber in his Mount Vernon Terrace home, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced during a midday press conference at the Newton Police Department .

Judge Mary Elizabeth Heffernan ordered Ke held without bail during the suspect's arraignment Wednesday afternoon in Newton District Court. Ke is due back in court on Oct. 31 for a probable cause hearing.

Ke's lawyer, Jeffrey Miller, declined to comment when reached at his office.

Garber's body was discovered at 3 p.m. Tuesday, although authorities say it appears he had been dead for more than 24 hours. The state medical examiner is conducting an autopsy but preliminary indications are that the cause of death is blunt force trauma, Ryan said.

From the archives: USA TODAY's coverage of the Jeffrey Dahmer case as it really unfolded

Deadly shootout: Teen saw father gun down mother day before deadly shooting. ‘She’s just sitting in the backseat’

'Concerted effort' to hide man's body

The investigation initially began as a missing persons report on Monday evening, Ryan said. Family and friends contacted Newton police after not hearing from Garber since last week, which was unusual.

Police visited Garber's home on Monday night and again on Tuesday morning, but did not locate him. On Tuesday afternoon, they discovered his body wrapped in a curtain underneath construction material and other heavy items in the front hallway of the home, Ryan said.

There was a "concerted effort" to hide Garber's body, Ryan said.

$40,000 stolen, and forged checks

Investigators from the District Attorney's Office, the Massachusetts State Police and Newton Police Department began an investigation. They reviewed security video from Garber's home and saw Ke entering it several times in recent days.

Ke is a former tenant of Garber's at another property; they had become friends, Ryan said.

The investigation revealed that Ke was forging checks from Garber's bank account and had stolen $40,000. Authorities say Garber discovered the theft last week and confronted Ke about it on Friday or Saturday.

Police arrested Ke on Wednesday at the Newton Police Department. She is charged with murder.

Newton Police Chief John Carmichael, during Wednesday's press conference, praised the teamwork of all officers and dispatchers involved in the investigation.

"I'm proud of the outcome of the investigation," he said. "Everyone worked very hard over the past 72, 48 hours."

Mayor Ruthanne Fuller expressed sorrow to those who knew Garber.

"I personally express my condolences, and I speak for the people of Newton when I say my hearts and prayers here," she said during the press conference.

Follow Norman Miller on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: A Massachusetts man confronted a woman accused of stealing from him. Now he's dead.

Comments / 79

Diane Fisher
2d ago

They were "friends"? What's the saying....With friends like that, who needs enemies! At least she didn't get bail. May he rest in paradise ✨️

Reply(17)
56
Voni Ansah
2d ago

condolences and prayers to the family and loved ones and Mr garber. may his soul rest in eternal peace. May Justice be served quickly and harshly on his behalf.

Reply
22
Mia W
2d ago

Sad situation. Let this be a lesson to everyone out there. Trust no one anymore. People appear to be sweet n nice, but are wolves in sheep clothing. Be careful. Rip to this man. Put her under jail.

Reply(3)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Woman charged with setting fire at apartment that killed 4

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A former tenant charged with setting a fire at a Massachusetts apartment building that claimed the lives of four people pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Friday and was held without bail. Yvonne Ngoiri, 36, faces four counts of second-degree murder as well as arson and assault charges in connection with the May 14 blaze in Worcester. Among the victims was a man who in 2018 had sued right-wing radio host Alex Jones ′ Infowars website. Ngoiri, who once lived in the building, was taken into custody on Thursday, the office of Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said in a statement. A telephone message seeking comment was left with the suspect’s attorney.
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newton, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Newton, MA
Crime & Safety
bpdnews.com

15-Year-Old Male Arrested on Firearm Charges in Hyde Park

At about 5:30 PM, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, a 15-year-old male juvenile was placed under arrest in the area of 17 Crown Point Drive in Hyde Park. Circumstances surrounding the incident are as follows: At about 4:38 PM, on Sunday, September 11, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) responded to Harambee Park for ShotSpotter activation and multiple shots fired.
BOSTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

21-year old Rehobeth man and friend indicted for shooting death of father

“An extensive investigation into the previously unsolved July 6, 2021 homicide of 66-year-old Joseph Housley in Seekonk has resulted in the indictment of the victim’s son and another man for murder, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. A Bristol County Grand Jury on Thursday handed down...
SEEKONK, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Miller
Person
Jeffrey Dahmer
WCVB

Arrest made after I-93 chain reaction crash leaves driver dead, two hurt

BOSTON — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal overnight crash that involved three vehicles in what is believed to be two separate incidents on the southbound side of Interstate 93 in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. State police said the driver of one of the cars was fatally struck by...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Missing Person#Murder#Violent Crime#Mount Vernon Terrace#Newton District Court
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash on I-89 in Milton

MILTON — A 34-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested for DUI following a crash in Milton early this morning. The single-vehicle crash took place on Interstate 89 north at around 1:35 a.m. Police say they located a 2020 Toyota Rav4 that had crashed into the wood line north of...
ROCKLAND, MA
whdh.com

Car drives into restaurant in Saugus

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston Market in Saugus was damaged after a car drove into the restaurant. Footage of the car and restaurant captured by 7NEWS showed signs of damage from the overnight crash, which is still under investigation. No injuries have been reported. This is a developing story;...
SAUGUS, MA
ABC6.com

15 people arrested in Pawtucket drug sweep

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Police said Thursday 15 people were arrested in a drug sweep in Pawtucket. The arrests happened Wednesday on Montgomery Street. Det. Lt. Dino Giorgio said that they received multiple complaints from local business owners and residents on Broad and Montgomery streets. Some of the complaint,...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Daily Voice

Wanted New Hampshire Couple Caught Trying To Break Into Car In Tewksbury: Police

A couple from New Hampshire, both of whom had previous warrants out for their arrests, were finally caught while trying to break into a car in Tewksbury, authorities said. Police responded to a call about a breaking and entering in progress on Ferncroft Road around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, Tewksbury Police said. Responding officers learned that a person tried to break into a car but ran away when the car's alarm started going off.
TEWKSBURY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Person shot and killed in Roxbury

BOSTON — Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed, Thursday evening. The shooting took place shortly after 6 p.m. in the area of 625 Shawmut Avenue, which is located in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood. “On arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot...
BOSTON, MA
mychamplainvalley.com

Motorcyclist killed in New Hampshire crash

Bedford, NH — A Merrimack man was killed Wednesday when he was thrown from his motorcycle on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Bedford. Officers said Craig Faulkner, 57, crashed at the Exit 13 off-ramp. Faulkner was taken to a local hospital, where he died from. his injuries. Investigators believe...
BEDFORD, NH
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

624K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy