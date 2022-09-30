Read full article on original website
Related
bravotv.com
Patricia Altschul Reveals This Southern Charm Couple Just Broke Up
The Southern Charm matriarch spilled all the tea about the groom’s “commitment phobia.”. Maybe rain on your wedding day isn’t good luck after all. Southern Charm’s Patricia Altschul just announced a breakup that we did not see coming. “I’m sorry to report that Peaches and Little...
bravotv.com
Naomie Olindo Just Witnessed Whitney Sudler-Smith Do Something She's "Never Seen" Him Do Before
Plus, why Paige DeSorbo wants Craig Conover to extend an"olive branch" to his ex in this first look at the Southern Charm Season 8 finale. Season 8 of Southern Charm is almost over (well, until the reunion), but not before we celebrate Christmas with our favorite Charleston residents and their loved ones. In a first look at the upcoming Season 8 finale of Southern Charm, airing on September 29, we're getting a sense of where the cast stands with one another before they head off to Craig Conover's holiday party.
'Southern Charm' 's Shep Rose Cries in Reunion Sneak Peek and Says He'll 'Always Love' Ex Taylor Ann Green
The cast of Southern Charm traveled from Charleston, South Carolina, to New York City for the season 8 reunion and brought the tears and accusations with them. In a First Look released Thursday ahead of next week's reunion, Taylor Ann Green confronts her ex-boyfriend Shep Rose about sleeping with another woman after their July breakup.
Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout
We knew the newest season of Real Housewives of New Jersey — coming soon to Bravo, would be intense, but after Teresa Giudice’s latest revelation, it’s looking like it’ll be more than just that. As Teresa was preparing to walk down the aisle to marry her prince charming, Luis Ruelas, several reports came out revealing […] The post Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATED PEOPLE
realitytitbit.com
What happened to Nic on Chrisley Knows Best? He and Savannah called off engagement
As new Growing Up Chrisley episodes air on E! Entertainment, many fans may be wondering what happened to Nic Kerdiles on Chrisley Knows Best?. Nic, 28, appeared on the show in 2018 and 2019 alongside Savannah, 25, Todd, 53, Julie, 49, and the rest of the Chrisley family. However, Nic is no longer on the show.
urbanbellemag.com
RHOA Producers Have No Desire to Bring Back Porsha Williams for Season 15?
Porsha Williams’ exit from RHOA came during a controversial time in her life. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans had a lot to say about the most recent season on social media. Casting has been a controversial topic. Season 14 came with the departures of Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey. Cynthia was reportedly offered a friend contract and turned it down to start a new chapter outside of Bravo. As for Porsha, she wanted to take a break and focus on her own show, “Porsha’s Family Matters.” It was also suspected that Porsha wanted to step away from RHOA because she didn’t want her engagement to become a hot topic on the show. She is currently engaged to Simon Guobadia. And he is the former husband of Falynn Pena, who was a guest on a past season and introduced on the show as Porsha’s friend.
Why Luke Bryan's Sons Could Push the Country Singer to "Slow It Down"
Luke Bryan can strip it down, but can he slow it down?. Before returning to judge American Idol in 2023, the country singer is hitting the road for the Farm Tour and continuing his residency at Resorts World Las Vegas. But as his kids Thomas "Bo", 14, and Tatum, 12—whom he shares with wife Caroline Boyer Bryan—continue to grow up in Nashville, the 46-year-old is trying to focus on his musical dreams, while also being the best father possible.
'Southern Charm' 's Craig Conover Tells Ex Naomie Olindo She Needs to 'Move On' from Him: 'Just Stop'
On Thursday's episode of Southern Charm, Craig Conover filled in girlfriend Paige DeSorbo about what happened at Patricia Altschul's men's dinner, including that he spilled red wine on her $45,000 couch. Craig also informed Paige that he discovered how Shep Rose had been on dating app Raya while in a relationship with Taylor Ann Green.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Southern Charm's Season 8 Reunion Trailer Is Full of Tears and Shocking Allegations
Watch: Why Craig Conover Was Shocked By Naomie & Whitney's Hookup. This Bravo cast may be from the South, but the last thing they'll be doing at the season eight reunion is minding their manners. The two-part Southern Charm special kicks off on Oct. 6, and if the trailer is...
Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby and Michael Darby’s Relationship Timeline: From Prenups to Cheating Allegations to Divorce
It’s safe to say Ashley Darby and Michael Darby’s relationship made waves on Bravo since the debut of The Real Housewives of Potomac. The Maryland-based franchise premiered in 2016, less than two years into Ashley’s marriage to Michael. Her costars were quick to question their union as Ashley is 29 years younger than her spouse. On season 2 of the series, the couple struggled to navigate opening their restaurant Oz.
Taylor Ann Green Said She’s Still Trying To Heal From The Split With Shep Rose
Taylor Ann Green moves at her own pace. After giving Southern Charm playboy Shep Rose more time and patience than he arguably deserved, Taylor is on her own timeline to mend a broken heart. Over a month after confirming their split on an episode of Watch What Happens Live, the reality TV star revealed that […] The post Taylor Ann Green Said She’s Still Trying To Heal From The Split With Shep Rose appeared first on Reality Tea.
'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Settle Divorce 6 Months After Announcing Split
Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are one step closer to finalizing their divorce. The Vanderpump Rules exes reached a settlement in their divorce last week, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. Per the docs, Maloney, 35, and Schwartz, 39, will move forward with the legal split — and they're in agreement over the financials behind it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bravotv.com
Craig Conover Shares Behind-the-Scenes Info from His Tense Southern Charm Finale Party
The Southern Charm cast member spilled the tea on what went down at his holiday party that you didn’t see. Christmas came to Charleston in the Southern Charm Season 8 finale, but some cast members weren’t exactly full of holiday cheer. You’d never know that though, based on Craig Conover’s Instagram photos from his dramatic Sewing Down South Winter Wonderland gala.
'RHOSLC' Star Brooks Marks Talks Protecting Family From Glaring TV Cameras & His New Show 'Growing Up Reality'
Brooks Marks can now add talk show host to his impressive resume. Besides being a highly accomplished fashion designer, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star is now hosting his own talk show for In The Know called Growing Up Reality, where he will be chatting with fellow kids of The Real Housewives franchise and other hit reality shows. Brooks sat down exclusively with OK! about connecting with other Bravo offspring, balancing wanting to defend your family and not caring what other people think and having his sister Chloe Marks, father Seth Marks and mother Meredith Marks as his...
intheknow.com
Garcelle Beauvais wants ‘to have more fun’ on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ next season
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Tune in to We Should Talk every Thursday,...
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
34K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0