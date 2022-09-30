Read full article on original website
WBOY
GBN Podcast: Reaction to WVU’s loss at Texas
The ball would simply not bounce West Virginia’s way at key times Saturday night in Austin, Texas. West Virginia’s two-game winning streak came to an end, as the Mountaineers suffered a 38-20 loss at the hands of the Texas Longhorns. WVU struggled out of the gate, found itself down by three scores at halftime, and could not climb its way out of that deficit. On the latest edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, we break down the action, share our takeaways from the loss, and give an injury update on one injured Mountaineer player. Listen to the latest episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast at the top of this page or via your preferred podcast provider, and subscribe to have future episodes delivered to you. Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our award-winning WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.
WBOY
WVU volleyball concludes road trip
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Oklahoma in three sets to conclude its first Big 12 Conference road trip of 2022 at McCasland Field House in Norman, Oklahoma, on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Mountaineers (6-9, 0-3 Big 12) fought hard against the Sooners (11-4,...
WBOY
West Virginia defeats Memphis to open 2022-23 season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University rifle team opened its 2022-23 season with a 4712-4645 win over No. 14 Memphis on Saturday afternoon, at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range in Morgantown. The Mountaineers claimed both disciplines in the match, winning smallbore by a score of 2337-2291,...
WBOY
Texas explodes to top WVU in Austin
Longhorn offense scores four straight touchdowns to build steep early lead over WVU. The Texas Longhorns earned a winning record and its first Big 12 win of the season after topping West Virginia 38-20 at Darrell K. Royal Stadium on Saturday. The Longhorn offense had an explosive performance in front...
WBOY
West Virginia, South Carolina Play to 0-0 Draw
The West Virginia University men’s soccer team played to a 0-0 draw against South Carolina on Saturday afternoon at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. On a windy, rainy day in Morgantown, the Mountaineers (2-6-2, 0-1-2 Sun Belt) outshot the Gamecocks (5-3-2, 1-0-1 Sun Belt), 11-5, including 9-2 after halftime. WVU also recorded three shots on the goal and limited its Sun Conference foe to just one on the day.
WBOY
Ceili McCabe sets course record
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Redshirt junior Ceili McCabe of the West Virginia University cross country team set the women’s 5k course record at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Kentucky, with a first-place finish and personal-best 5k time of 16:23.9 at the 2022 Live in Lou Cross Country Classic on Saturday, Oct. 1, which is hosted by the University of Louisville.
WVU star running back carted off the field
Things have gone from bad to worse for West Virginia in Austin. The Mountaineers are currently down 35-7 to the Longhorns and, just moments ago, their star running back, CJ Donaldson was carted off the field with an apparent head injury. Donaldson, a true freshman, was carrying the ball on...
voiceofmotown.com
What Neal Brown Had to Say After Brutal Loss at Texas
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers suffered a brutal 38-20 loss at Texas. Here’s what West Virginia head coach Neal Brown had to say following the loss:. “Texas outplayed us early. They really took control early and beat us within the first 15 minutes. We really...
voiceofmotown.com
Now is the Perfect Time to Fire Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia’s performance this season is unacceptable. The complete lack of discipline and effort by the Mountaineers points to one thing and one thing only…. Poor coaching. It’s no longer a matter of whether Neal Brown should be fired or not. He should be....
WBOY
Mountaineers close road trip at Oklahoma
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team closes its first 2022 Big 12 Conference road trip with a match against Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Oct. 1, at McCasland Field House. First serve is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Big 12...
WBOY
WVU comes back, draws with Kansas
Rodriguez, McCutcheon head WVU en route to a clutch draw. West Virginia women’s soccer came back from two goals down to steal a 2-2 draw with Kansas in Morgantown on Friday. The Mountaineers (4-3-5, 1-0-2 Big 12) scored the final two goals after dominating with 60 percent of the game’s ball possession. That didn’t mean they dominated the match, though, as Kansas netted its two goals in the beginning of the second half just 33 seconds apart.
WBOY
Mountaineers Kick Off 2022-23 Campaign with Celebratory Weekend
The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams kick off the 2022-23 campaign with the annual Gold-Blue Meet on Saturday, October 1, at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park. The annual intrasquad event is set to begin at 10 a.m. ET, and admission is free.
WBOY
WVU faces Texas for first Big 12 road test
After winless start, Mountaineers have a shot to go above even against the Longhorns. West Virginia football makes its first Big 12 road trip of the season on Saturday when it faces Texas at the Longhorns’ Darrell K. Royal Stadium. The game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.
WBOY
Five Mountaineers Appear in Preseason Rankings
Five members of the West Virginia University wrestling team enter the 2022-23 season ranked in their respective weight classes by a pair of publications. “I think we are a lot better than what the rankings show, and hopefully, these kids are going to climb this ladder pretty quickly,” fifth-year coach Tim Flynn said.
Update on WVU running back CJ Donaldson
West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson has been cleared to leave the hospital and travel home with the team tonight, according to a statement from Head Coach Neal Brown. "CJ has been cleared to travel home with us tonight. Credit to the WVU and UT medical teams for their outstanding care," said the statement.
WBOY
Keys to the Game: WVU must win both run games
Now that the Mountaineers are back to even, how do they stay above that mark? The obvious answer is to win this week at Texas. And that’s something the Mountaineers have done during their time in the Big 12, WVU is 4-2 all-time at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium.
WBOY
WVU to Compete in Live in Lou Cross Country Classic
The West Virginia University cross country team continues the 2022 campaign on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic which is hosted by the University of Louisville, in Louisville, Kentucky. The women’s 5k race is slated to begin at 10:15 a.m. ET, at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer...
WBOY
Start time adjusted for WVU men’s soccer match vs. South Carolina
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team’s game against South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 1, has been moved to a 4 p.m. ET, kickoff. The contest was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com to...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Commit Rodney Gallagher Meets Young Fan Wearing His College Jersey
The excitement level of one West Virginia fan about the arrival of top rated commit Rodney Gallagher is clear. Gallagher’s sister Alyssa posted a video on Twitter of a little boy walking over to the Laurel Highlands High School football star wearing a WVU jersey. And the jersey wasn’t of just any Mountaineer, but a future one. The boy was wearing a custom number 2 Gallagher WVU jersey.
lineups.com
West Virginia vs Texas Odds, Picks, Predictions (10/1/22)
West Virginia visits Texas in Austin after beating Virginia Tech last week pretty soundly. Texas is coming off a heartbreaking loss to Texas Tech in overtime last week too. This should be an interesting matchup. Let’s take a look at the odds and make some picks and predictions for this game!
