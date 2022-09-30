Read full article on original website
WIFR
Rockford pumpkin carver to appear on Food Network
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of Food Network’s upcoming shows is about to feature a Rockford man as one of its contestants. Lincoln Bias is one of seven carving enthusiasts who will compete weekly for a $25,000 grand prize in the third season of ‘Outrageous Pumpkins’. On top of the money. Bias plays for the champion title.
Parent’s Night Out in the Rockford Area
If you’re looking to get out for a date night in the Rockford area, you have two options – hire a sitter or use a Parent’s Night Out service in the area. Most of these options require that a child be at least three years old and potty trained before attending.
Illinois Talk Show Names Best Chicken Wings in The Area
Have you eaten the Stateline's Best Chicken Wings?. Fall has arrived and that means flannel shirts, boots, football and chicken wings. Chicken wings are absolutely a fall food, and that means it's time to figure out who has the best chicken wings in the area. Throughout the month of September...
WIFR
Cider ‘N Cinnamon returning this weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Cider ‘N Cinnamon arts and crafts fair is returning for its 47th year this weekend at Edgebrook Center parking lot. Over 75 talented and creative vendors across the region will attend, starting at from 10 to 5 p.m on Saturday, October 1 and from 10 to 4 p.m. Sunday, October 2.
Belvidere holds snowmobile races…on grass
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Riders went out to the Boone County Fairgrounds on Sunday. It was for the Prairie Riders Snowmobile Club of Boone County’s Annual “Grass Drags and Swap Meet.” The club has been in the stateline for 47 years, and this was their 27th time holding the event. Four-wheelers and snowmobilers were racing […]
WIFR
Edgebrook is “brewing” up a sweet treat at it’s annual arts and crafts fair
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Edgebrook Center in Rockford kicks off Autumn with it’s forty-fifth annual Cider Cinnamon Arts and Crafts fair. Those who come out enjoyed live music while shopping for various pieces of art, jewelry, décor and more from dozens of vendors. Saturday is the first dat out of the two day festival at the Edgebrook Center, and organizers say they expect to see large crowds Sunday after seeing today’s turn out.
WIFR
Rockton Hanz Brew Fest makes comeback after three years
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockton beer festival that celebrates the life of a man murdered back in 2014, makes a comeback for the first time in three years since the beginning of COVID-19. Family members of 37-year-old Todd Hansmeier, kick off the Hanz Brew Fest at Settlers Park. Beer enthusiasts were invited to enjoy food, drinks and entertainment; all the things they say Todd loved most.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford FD Battling A Kitchen Fire
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford FD Battling A Kitchen Fire
Winner Winner Chicken Dinner! This Illinois KFC Reopens After Closing For Months
The KFC on 11th Street in Rockford, Illinois officially reopens after being shut down for months after an inspection discovered a gas leak in the restaurant. It's always sad when any business closes, but it's always good news when they announce they're reopening! As for this Rockford restaurant, I can only assume most residents who live in the area are excited to have KFC back up and running to get all their favorite chicken and fixins'.
After 93 Years In Business, Rockford Shop Announces They’re Closing For Good
Broadway Florist, a 93-year-old floral shop in Rockford, Illinois, just announced they're closing their doors this October. Remember going to Broadway Florist to get all your homecoming corsages made? I do! So sad they're closing, they've been operating in Rockford for 93 years. They've provided gorgeous flowers, plants and thoughtful...
Planes land at Cottonwood Airport for fall ‘Fly-In’ event
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Private pilots from all over the Midwest flew their planes into Cottonwood Airport in Rockford Saturday for the Experimental Aircraft Association’s fall Fly-In event. “We had real load of planes come in today,” said Bruce Jacobsen, secretary of EAA Chapter 22 in Rockford. One of the 30 planes on hand was a […]
Illinois is Home to the World’s Largest Most Intricate Corn Maze
Get your walking shoes on because you are going to need them when you visit one of the world's largest corn mazes in Illinois. The Richardson Adventure Farm Corn Maze located in Spring Grove, Illinois is featuring the best corn maze in the state. Heck, the world! Bring your walking shoes you're going to need them to get through this maze. The maze itself is 9 to 10 miles of email taking you through 28 acres of live corn. This year's maze pays tribute to the men who got to play one of the most famous agents of all time James Bond.
rockrivercurrent.com
As Rockford City Market wraps up its season, more of its vendors are set to graduate to storefronts
ROCKFORD — Aakash Patel was running a Roly Poly sandwich franchise when Rockford City Market made its debut a dozen years ago. He and his wife, Aarti, wanted to be part of the new downtown event, but it had a rule against franchises. So they created a new taco business from scratch in order to join the market the following year.
MyStateline.com
Another foggy start Sunday morning
We are starting our Sunday morning off with some patchy fog again. The fog is not as widespread nor as dense compared to yesterday, but current visibility is down to 5 miles in Rockford, 7 in Freeport and DeKalb, 8 in Sterling and 3 in Rochelle. There could still be a few pockets of dense fog while driving so be sure to still travel carefully out there Sunday morning. Fog is expected to lift again by mid morning.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford Firefighters Battle A House Fire
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford Firefighters Battle A House Fire
Rockford walks to remember babies gone too soon
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Organizers held “A Walk to Remember” on Sunday for the 33rd year. It gave grieving families that have experienced an infant death a chance to remember and honor their children. Organizers said that about 150 people usually come out every year. Infant mortality is the death of an infant before their […]
Kitchen fire results in $30K damages to Rockford home
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A fire that started in the kitchen of a Rockford home caused an estimated $30,000 in damages and resulted in the occupants being forced to relocate temporarily. According to the Rockford Fire Department, firefighters arrived at the scene, in the 2400 block of Sharon Avenue, at 10:33 a.m. Friday. “Fire crews […]
Is This Illinois Winery Home To The Most Delicious Wine Slushies?
Prairie State Winery in Genoa, Illinois might be home to the most delicious looking wine slushies you've ever laid eyes on. After hearing last month that McEachran Homestead Winery was closing, a lot of my friends started asking where they'd be able to find more wine slushies in the area. I visited McEachran a handful of times with friends and let me tell ya, their wine slushies were out of this world!
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a major scene on the East side
Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a major scene on the East side
300 jobs at new Rockford Amazon facility still not posted on company site
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The fate of Amazon’s newly built delivery station in Rockford is in question as the approximately 300 jobs expected at the facility still haven’t been posted. Amazon’s hiring website, as of Oct. 2, lists openings at the fulfillment center at 4650 Shepherd Trail and the air hub at the Chicago Rockford International […]
