Nathan Fielder
‘Blonde’ Author Joyce Carol Oates Weighs In on Netflix Film: ‘Brilliant Work of Cinematic Art’ but ‘Not for Everyone’

“Blonde” author Joyce Carol Oates, who penned the biographical fiction novel that the Netflix film is based on, has weighed in on the discourse surrounding Andrew Dominik’s controversial portrait of Marilyn Monroe. On Friday, Oates answered some burning questions from fans via Twitter, including about backlash the film has received that it exploits Monroe’s trauma.
Planned Parenthood Slams Netflix’s ‘Blonde’ for Contributing to ‘Anti-Abortion Propaganda’

After making its Netflix debut on Sept. 28, Andrew Dominick’s “Blonde” has received an intense wave of criticism among viewers for several reasons, largely centering on its depiction and fictionalization of Marilyn Monroe’s life, which has been described as “exploitative.” Now Planned Parenthood has released a statement against the film, alleging it contributes to “anti-abortion propaganda.”
Pepperdine Graphic

Students Get Real About Why They Love BeReal

BeReal is the new social media app catching Gen Z’s attention. The company’s goal is to provide a spontaneous, filterless place for people to share their real lives without the pressures of likes and followers, according to their LinkedIn. In July, BeReal became the No. 1 app on...
momcollective.com

Let Me Tell You About My “Instagram Friends”

I was talking to my husband about Carlos. I was telling him about what he was doing for this amazing man he met in the Atlanta airport – raising money for this man who played piano in the airport. My son piped up and said who are you talking about.
The Independent

‘This is freaking me out’: Farmhouse Fixer presenter Jonathan Knight reacts after ‘girl’ spotted in window of Salem house

Farmhouse Fixer presenter and ex-New Kids on the Block singer Jonathan Knight has responded after fans spotted something strange in one of the homes he was working on.Farmhouse Fixer is a TV show in which Knight restores old homes with the help of designer Kristina Crestin.The show’s recent episode, which aired last night (28 September) on HGTV, showed Knight and Crestin visiting Salem to restore a traditional 1950s barn connected with the Salem Witch Trails.Salem’s historic Witch Trails saw the murder of 19 innocent people accused of practicising Witchcraft  between 1692 and 1693.Over 200 were arrested in the trials...
Akron Beacon Journal

Review: Sinister ‘Smile’ delivers chills and thrills necessary for good horror film

With more than its share of moments that make the hair stand at attention on the back of the neck, “Smile” is a good old-fashioned horror movie. It’s a throwback to films that provide actual chills and thrills without an overreliance on violence or torture. It’s a supernatural movie with or without a monster that explores the horrors that haunt us all psychologically while providing moments of sheer panic.
Slate

What Makes the Smiles in Smile So Freaking Creepy?

How can something understood as the universal symbol for joy so easily become the makings of our worst nightmares? Unhappy, unsettling smiles—like those in Todd Phillips’ Joker or the truly chilling masks donned by Ethan Hawke in last year’s The Black Phone—appear here to stay as fixtures of the horror genre. Paramount’s new flick, directed by Parker Finn, makes the concept its very premise, with the movie following a psychiatrist plagued by smiles everywhere she turns. Baseball fans got a taste of her strife thanks to a stunt marketing campaign for Smile featuring actors smiling creepily behind the dugout. Watch the trailer below at your own risk:
