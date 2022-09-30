Read full article on original website
A beauty influencer is under fire for complaining that her job is difficult because she had to work til 5:19 p.m.
"The job is a lot but babe you gotta be quiet," influencer Anayka She said in a response video.
People can’t believe I’m the same person when I do my makeup – it’s called being a catfish
A TIKTOK user's viral makeup transformation is so startling that viewers are convinced the "before" and "after" are different people. Valeria Voronina, a makeup artist with 2.3 million followers on the app, has blown people away with her shapeshifting skills to the point that many commenters are in utter disbelief.
WDW News Today
Viral Video Shows Family Reportedly Attempting to Sneak Older Child into the Magic Kingdom Using Infant Car Seat
A viral video on TikTok claims to show a family sneaking a child into the Magic Kingdom. Poor kid was in an infant car seat #theyaregoingtoknow #disney #onlyindisney #theywillneverknow. ♬ how would they know bad girls club – Chris Gleason. The video, posted by @myfrienditsmebarbie, shows a family with...
The Bear: television so good it might actually kill you
Some of the best – and most intense – TV in years, Jeremy Allen White turns up the heat as a world-class chef forced to take over his brother’s sandwich shop
Register Citizen
‘Blonde’ Author Joyce Carol Oates Weighs In on Netflix Film: ‘Brilliant Work of Cinematic Art’ but ‘Not for Everyone’
“Blonde” author Joyce Carol Oates, who penned the biographical fiction novel that the Netflix film is based on, has weighed in on the discourse surrounding Andrew Dominik’s controversial portrait of Marilyn Monroe. On Friday, Oates answered some burning questions from fans via Twitter, including about backlash the film has received that it exploits Monroe’s trauma.
Register Citizen
Ian McKellen Emerges From Giant Gold Egg to Reveal New Role as ‘Mother Goose’ in Pantomime Production
Ian McKellen, two-time Oscar nominee, Tony award-winner and recipient of a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II, is set to appear in a pantomime production of “Mother Goose” this winter. McKellen announced the news on Monday morning in central London by emerging from a giant gold egg alongside comedian...
Register Citizen
‘I Want a Kegger’: Guy Fieri Had Foreigner Perform at His Hollywood Walk of Fame ‘Rager’
Cookouts and concerts! Guy Fieri went viral recently for vibing at Rage Against the Machine, but his love for rock goes way deeper than the Nineties band. Fieri revealed that Foreigner performed at his “rager” after he recently got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “They...
Register Citizen
Planned Parenthood Slams Netflix’s ‘Blonde’ for Contributing to ‘Anti-Abortion Propaganda’
After making its Netflix debut on Sept. 28, Andrew Dominick’s “Blonde” has received an intense wave of criticism among viewers for several reasons, largely centering on its depiction and fictionalization of Marilyn Monroe’s life, which has been described as “exploitative.” Now Planned Parenthood has released a statement against the film, alleging it contributes to “anti-abortion propaganda.”
I can make £270 an hour with a super easy side hustle – all you need is a camera and another cool piece of kit
A MAN has revealed how he makes hundreds of pounds an hour by taking pictures of houses. Eli Jones shared the super easy side hustle on TikTok which only requires a camera and another cool piece of kit. How I make over $300 an hour taking photos of houses! #photography...
I quit my job after I made $7,000 on YouTube in a month and I didn’t even have to sell anything
AFTER starting his YouTube channel, Chris Boutté was able to make $7,000 in his most profitable month, thanks to what's known as quiet quitting. Quiet quitting is not actually leaving your job. It's where employees work only within the defined timeframe of their set schedule. Once Chris started applying...
The horrifying lesson of "Barbarian": No good deed goes unpunished
Characters in horror movies spend the majority of their screen time doing inadvisable things, which is a genre formula designed primarily for the designated "good guys" in the scenarios playing out before us. Fans of horror usually have no problem watching maniacs slice and dice co-eds, or dance through fields...
Golden Eagle Snatches Mountain Goat, Lets It Fall to Its Death in Savage Video
In this unbelievable footage, a golden eagle captures a mountain goat with its talons before lifting the animal into the air. Then, after flying with the goat, the eagle drops it hundreds of feet to its death. The incident, which occurred in the Italian Alps, will be featured in an...
ewrestlingnews.com
A New White Rabbit QR Code Airs On SmackDown …. And We’re Freakin’ Confused!
The QR codes for the “White Rabbit” continue. During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, a new QR code aired at the end of a Karrion Kross vignette, which teased a rebirth of sorts. When the QR code was scanned, it led to a WWE.com link that...
WWE・
Pepperdine Graphic
Students Get Real About Why They Love BeReal
BeReal is the new social media app catching Gen Z’s attention. The company’s goal is to provide a spontaneous, filterless place for people to share their real lives without the pressures of likes and followers, according to their LinkedIn. In July, BeReal became the No. 1 app on...
Social media newcomer BeReal is forcing disrupters like TikTok into copycat mode, but now comes the hard part
Not long ago, TikTok was the only up-and-coming platform that had companies like Meta, Twitter and YouTube shaking in their Silicon Valley boots – so much so that both Instagram and YouTube “adopted” short-form video scrolling. But even though TikTok remains at the top of its game...
My side hustle could make you up to $10,000 a day – and you don’t have to show your face
THIS side hustle could earn you up to $10,000 per day using only your laptop and never having to show your face to anyone. According to a recent video from entrepreneur and side hustle pro Joshua Mayo on YouTube, there may be a relatively cost-effective and simple way to create videos for extra money without even showing your face.
momcollective.com
Let Me Tell You About My “Instagram Friends”
I was talking to my husband about Carlos. I was telling him about what he was doing for this amazing man he met in the Atlanta airport – raising money for this man who played piano in the airport. My son piped up and said who are you talking about.
‘This is freaking me out’: Farmhouse Fixer presenter Jonathan Knight reacts after ‘girl’ spotted in window of Salem house
Farmhouse Fixer presenter and ex-New Kids on the Block singer Jonathan Knight has responded after fans spotted something strange in one of the homes he was working on.Farmhouse Fixer is a TV show in which Knight restores old homes with the help of designer Kristina Crestin.The show’s recent episode, which aired last night (28 September) on HGTV, showed Knight and Crestin visiting Salem to restore a traditional 1950s barn connected with the Salem Witch Trails.Salem’s historic Witch Trails saw the murder of 19 innocent people accused of practicising Witchcraft between 1692 and 1693.Over 200 were arrested in the trials...
Review: Sinister ‘Smile’ delivers chills and thrills necessary for good horror film
With more than its share of moments that make the hair stand at attention on the back of the neck, “Smile” is a good old-fashioned horror movie. It’s a throwback to films that provide actual chills and thrills without an overreliance on violence or torture. It’s a supernatural movie with or without a monster that explores the horrors that haunt us all psychologically while providing moments of sheer panic.
Slate
What Makes the Smiles in Smile So Freaking Creepy?
How can something understood as the universal symbol for joy so easily become the makings of our worst nightmares? Unhappy, unsettling smiles—like those in Todd Phillips’ Joker or the truly chilling masks donned by Ethan Hawke in last year’s The Black Phone—appear here to stay as fixtures of the horror genre. Paramount’s new flick, directed by Parker Finn, makes the concept its very premise, with the movie following a psychiatrist plagued by smiles everywhere she turns. Baseball fans got a taste of her strife thanks to a stunt marketing campaign for Smile featuring actors smiling creepily behind the dugout. Watch the trailer below at your own risk:
