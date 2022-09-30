ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet of the Week "Mimi" gets a little extra love from Woods Humane Society

By Vivian Rennie
KSBY News
KSBY News
 2 days ago
Every Friday we feature a pet from Woods Humane Society on KSBY News Daybreak, and this week is is Mini's turn in the spotlight. After a rough start to life she is ready to enjoy some TLC here on the Central Coast.

Robin Coleman, from Woods Humane Society sat down with us to chat about Mimi. She said "she is a love bug. It does not get any nicer than Mimi. She loves all people. She will be great with the family. She is a little older. She's eight years old. We have her down as a hound mix. She loves to go for walks and sniff, loves everybody. She is a pretty easygoing gal."

Mimi has had multiple litters of puppies in the past but now it is her time for some care. Coleman continued, "she'll be a great cuddle buddy for you, but Mimi has had lots of puppies in her life. She ended up at another shelter and she found her way to Woods. We are so happy that she did. We're enjoying giving her some extra TLC here. She does not have to worry about being a mommy any longer. It's her turn to get spoiled in love. So if you would like to meet this very sweet girl, come on down to Woods in San Luis Obispo. Meet her or any of our other dogs, and fall in love with your new best friend."

Mimi will be available at noon Friday for adoption at the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo. For more information on our pet of the week or how to adopt any of the pets at either of the shelters you can visit this link.

